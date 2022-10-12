Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Future housing concerns, supply chain challenges, and other local issues are highlighted at convention
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Professionals gathered at the Blennerhassett Hotel to talk about the homebuilding industry at the annual Home Builders Association of West Virginia convention. Housing is a necessity. It’s where we sleep, eat, and relax if you’re lucky. It’s also the focus of a soon-to-be-published study....
WTAP
Marietta DAV tees off their first annual veterans mobility golf scramble
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tee off at 9 a.m. Saturday morning was a special one for the Marietta Disabled American Veterans. This was the start of their first annual veterans mobility golf scramble. This event gives veterans mobility devices such as motorized wheelchairs, lift chairs and motorized scooters. This will...
Bakery and Snacks
Mister Bee Potato Chips punts the beauty of the West Virginia’s New River Gorge
Parkersburg-based West Virginia Potato Chip Company is rolling out limited edition packs of its Mister Bee Potato Chips featuring the New River Gorge region, national park and preserve in West Virginia. The 5oz bags will be unveiled tomorrow (Saturday, 15 October) by representatives from Mister Bee, New River Gorge Regional...
WTAP
Color me united fun run 5k takes place in Parkersburg City Park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The fourth annual ‘Color Me United’ fun run 5k returned to PKB City Park on Saturday. Stacy Decicco says the fundraiser is a non-competitive race that allows families or individuals to get active within the community. “For us this is not really a fundraiser,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Butcher Bend Autumn Festival is set to return with even more to offer
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you’re looking for some good fall family fun, The Butcher Bend Autumn festival is coming back this year with even more to offer. This year, the festival has added three weekends for a total of six days. Some fun activities the whole family...
WTAP
The local art scene will be busy this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday will be a bustling day for the Mid-Ohio Valley art scene. Chalk the Block will bring some color to Parkersburg. Locals are encouraged to color the sidewalk with chalk designs. You can bring your own chalk set or you can register online to get some. However, only people who register will have the chance to compete to win a prize.
WTAP
Buyer pulls bid on Pleasant Power Station’s, putting it back on the market
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The original bid on the Pleasants County Power Plant has been pulled, leading to Energy Harbor putting it back on the market. The plant was originally put on the market last spring into the summer months. There was a lot of interest with one buyer...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
City Council gives Parkersburg floodwall mural a big funding boost
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council allocated $30,000 towards the floodwall mural at Point Park. This marks the first time the project has received public funding, according to Lead Organizer Edward Escandon. He said the money will allow artists and organizers to get things done faster at a bigger...
WTAP
“Color Me United” fun run 5K returning Oct. 15
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a cancellation in July because of weather, the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s “Color Me United” fun run will be happening Saturday at City Park. The annual “fun run” will be a time for people to get out with friends...
WTAP
Justice requests federal aid for Doddridge Co. flooding, severe weather
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has formally requested federal aid for damages caused by severe weather and flooding for several counties, including Doddridge County. The damage was caused by severe weather and flooding from July 12 to Aug. 15. West Virginia received up to 200% of its normal...
WTAP
Reports of Belpre City Schools levy signs being vandalized and stolen
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Officials and Belpre residents are saying that people are vandalizing and even stealing signs for the Belpre City Schools levy. Police say the issue is happening on both sides, as signs for and against the levy are being taken. Belpre City Schools superintendent Jeff Greenley says,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Marietta has a new fire inspector
MAREITTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Steve Hill has served Marietta as a firefighter for more than 20 years. He is putting that experience into his new position to help the community. Hill was sworn in as the Marietta fire department’s new inspector. Hill said, “I’ve been a firefighter here in...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
WHIZ
Mayor Provides Dug Road Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – For over two years, Muskingum Avenue, better known as Dug Road, has been closed, following a landslide. Planning and design began two years ago to completely rebuild the dangerous section of roadway, including putting in a sewer line and storm sewer to handle spring water from Putnam Hill.
WTAP
Humane Society of Parkersburg continues to see surplus of dogs in shelter
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Parkersburg says that it is overcrowded with dogs at its shelter. Even after what executive director, Gary McIntyre says was a “record” adoption month in July, the shelter is back to its usual adoption rate. The shelter says it is...
WTAP
This Is Home: Continual training is important for both K9 Handlers and their dogs
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police K9s are important members of every department. From keeping people safe to companionship with their handlers, training for these dogs is necessary. Twice a month… the Mid-Ohio Valley K9 handlers and their dogs travel to Meigs county Ohio to continue improving at their jobs.
WOUB
Athens waits on state funding to begin construction of new high school
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens High School looks pretty worn and dated compared to other high schools in southeast Ohio, a fact not lost on parents. A recent post in a Facebook forum for parents in the Athens school district mentioned visiting Logan High School for a soccer game and noted how beautiful the facility is.
WTAP
Wood County’s voting registration deadline is fast approaching
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The general election is quickly approaching and so is your deadline to vote in Wood County. To be specific, you will need to register by Tuesday of next week. To do that, simply stop by the Wood County clerk’s office. Just make sure you bring some form of official ID like your driver’s license or school-issued ID.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Residents escape house fires in Parkersburg, Vienna
PARKERSBURG — Residents in Parkersburg and near Vienna escaped house fires without injury Tuesday evening. The Vienna, Williamstown and Waverly volunteer fire departments responded to 712 Ridge Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday where a renovated trailer set more than 200 feet back from the road was burning, Vienna Fire Capt. Tim Woollard said. Firefighters initially had trouble finding a water source.
Comments / 0