Washington County, OH

WTAP

Marietta DAV tees off their first annual veterans mobility golf scramble

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tee off at 9 a.m. Saturday morning was a special one for the Marietta Disabled American Veterans. This was the start of their first annual veterans mobility golf scramble. This event gives veterans mobility devices such as motorized wheelchairs, lift chairs and motorized scooters. This will...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Color me united fun run 5k takes place in Parkersburg City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The fourth annual ‘Color Me United’ fun run 5k returned to PKB City Park on Saturday. Stacy Decicco says the fundraiser is a non-competitive race that allows families or individuals to get active within the community. “For us this is not really a fundraiser,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

The local art scene will be busy this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday will be a bustling day for the Mid-Ohio Valley art scene. Chalk the Block will bring some color to Parkersburg. Locals are encouraged to color the sidewalk with chalk designs. You can bring your own chalk set or you can register online to get some. However, only people who register will have the chance to compete to win a prize.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Travel Maven

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

City Council gives Parkersburg floodwall mural a big funding boost

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council allocated $30,000 towards the floodwall mural at Point Park. This marks the first time the project has received public funding, according to Lead Organizer Edward Escandon. He said the money will allow artists and organizers to get things done faster at a bigger...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

“Color Me United” fun run 5K returning Oct. 15

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a cancellation in July because of weather, the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s “Color Me United” fun run will be happening Saturday at City Park. The annual “fun run” will be a time for people to get out with friends...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Reports of Belpre City Schools levy signs being vandalized and stolen

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Officials and Belpre residents are saying that people are vandalizing and even stealing signs for the Belpre City Schools levy. Police say the issue is happening on both sides, as signs for and against the levy are being taken. Belpre City Schools superintendent Jeff Greenley says,...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Marietta has a new fire inspector

MAREITTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Steve Hill has served Marietta as a firefighter for more than 20 years. He is putting that experience into his new position to help the community. Hill was sworn in as the Marietta fire department’s new inspector. Hill said, “I’ve been a firefighter here in...
MARIETTA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Mayor Provides Dug Road Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – For over two years, Muskingum Avenue, better known as Dug Road, has been closed, following a landslide. Planning and design began two years ago to completely rebuild the dangerous section of roadway, including putting in a sewer line and storm sewer to handle spring water from Putnam Hill.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WOUB

Athens waits on state funding to begin construction of new high school

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens High School looks pretty worn and dated compared to other high schools in southeast Ohio, a fact not lost on parents. A recent post in a Facebook forum for parents in the Athens school district mentioned visiting Logan High School for a soccer game and noted how beautiful the facility is.
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

Wood County’s voting registration deadline is fast approaching

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The general election is quickly approaching and so is your deadline to vote in Wood County. To be specific, you will need to register by Tuesday of next week. To do that, simply stop by the Wood County clerk’s office. Just make sure you bring some form of official ID like your driver’s license or school-issued ID.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Residents escape house fires in Parkersburg, Vienna

PARKERSBURG — Residents in Parkersburg and near Vienna escaped house fires without injury Tuesday evening. The Vienna, Williamstown and Waverly volunteer fire departments responded to 712 Ridge Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday where a renovated trailer set more than 200 feet back from the road was burning, Vienna Fire Capt. Tim Woollard said. Firefighters initially had trouble finding a water source.
PARKERSBURG, WV

