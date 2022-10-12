ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

TBI, other agencies arrest 17 people in Jackson for gang activity, illegal drugs

JACKSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — 17 individuals were taken into custody in Jackson, Tennessee as part of an operation focusing on illegal drug and gang activity in the city. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together to investigate the streets of Jackson Thursday which led to the suspects being arrested on charges including first degree murder, indecent exposure, drug possession and violation of probation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reported.
JACKSON, TN
WATE

Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting in Jackson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

8 from Lexington arrested for sale, delivery of meth

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Eight individuals from Lexington have been arrested following an investigation into the sale and delivery of methamphetamine. According to the Lexington Police Department, the arrests come after their Narcotic Investigators launched an investigation into the illegal activity in early 2022. The investigation resulted in the indictment...
LEXINGTON, TN
WSMV

TBI: 17 arrested for illegal drug and gang activity in multi-agency operation

JACKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies arrested a total of 17 people for illegal drug and gang activity, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to TBI, the charges for the individuals included first-degree murder, drug possession and indecent exposure, among other things. Several guns, cash and various illegal drugs were seized during the investigation.
JACKSON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Jackson, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, TN
WKRN News 2

17 people arrested in TBI gang, drug sting

JACKSON, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI said it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging […]
JACKSON, TN
kbsi23.com

Dyer County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraud scam

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office issued a fraud warning to citizens that scammers are apparently pretending to be law enforcement officers and calling residents to get their money. The sheriff’s office was made aware that there have been numerous phone calls made to...
DYER COUNTY, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

New Johnsonville man is arrested for 2021 murder

A joint investigation by TBI, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for Gabriel Seth Box, 21, of New Johnsonville, in connection with a 2021 homicide. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments in the 2021...
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Cracker Barrel
WBBJ

Jackson City Hall goes purple for domestic violence awareness

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Women’s and Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program (WRAP) has requested the City of Jackson change the lights on City Hall to the color purple. Purple signifies domestic violence awareness in the month of October. WRAP hopes by doing this, they can spread...
JACKSON, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Martin Man Held Without Bond After Shooting at Deputies

William Anthony King, 31, of Martin was arrested after allegedly shooting at police officers during a Sunday night incident in Martin. King, who is currently being held without bond at the Weakley County Jail, has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder against a law enforcement officer, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated criminal trespass, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Jackson ReStore shows appreciation to supporters with free lunch

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit invites the community to lunch for National “I Love You” Day. ReStore is a nonprofit under Habitat for Humanity that provides a store front for the community to come and shop. “We are a true nonprofit that takes gently used items...
JACKSON, TN
Lexington Progress

Henderson County Grand Jury Returns 67 True Bills of Indictments

The Henderson County grand jury returned 67 “True” bills from its session on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Henderson County Circuit Court Clerk’s office. There were three “No” bills returned and five “Passed” or no indictment. Seventeen cases were sealed. Those indicted will be arraigned on October 14, 2022:
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
radio7media.com

Lauderdale County Employees Receive an Annual Raise

THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THAT FULL-TIME LAUDERDALE COUNTY EMPLOYEES ARE RECEIVING A $3,000 ANNUAL RAISE BEGINNING THIS MONTH. THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY COMMISSION AGREED THIS WEEK TO REVISE ITS FISCAL 2022-23 BUDGET TO REFLECT THE CHANGE. IN ADDITION, PART TIME EMPLOYEES WILL BE PAID $15 AN HOUR. ALL OF THE RAISES AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY $1 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL COSTS TO THE COUNTY. COMMISSION CHAIRMAN DANNY PETTUS SAID THIS APPLIES TO ALL OF THE COUNTY'S MORE THAN 300 EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING THOSE IN THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

More arrests in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County

Three people from Huntingdon are facing multiple drug charges in an ongoing drug investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says officers with the TBI, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Paris Street in Huntingdon where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
HUNTINGDON, TN
WBBJ

Ms. Mildred May Payne

Ms. Mildred May Payne, 72, a Homemaker, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. She was born on September 28, 1950 in McKenzie, TN to James Franklin and Dorothy May Pryor Harrison. She was Baptist in faith. She was preceded in death by her parents. At this time plans are being made for a memorial service at a later date.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary

HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
HENNING, TN
WBBJ

2 arrested in Huntingdon after officers find drugs while serving warrant

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Two people were arrested in Huntingdon after authorities discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia inside a home. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Herbert Strayhorn and 25-year-old Micah Leite were taken into custody on Monday. The TBI says officers with the Huntingdon Police Department and...
HUNTINGDON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy