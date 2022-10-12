Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
New movies
'HALLOWEEN ENDS' (Rated R for bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout and some sexual references) The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of the franchise. 'EMILY' (Rated R for some sexuality/nudity and drug use) Emily imagines the transformative, exhilarating,...
Surprise! Criminal that Inspired Netflix Show Released from Goshen Prison
For the second time, Anna Sorokin is out of prison. Most recently locked up in the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, NY, she is now a free woman. Since you're currently likely to run into Sorokin at your neighborhood Hudson Valley farm stand now more than ever, here are the details of what landed her there in the first place.
Megan, the Creepy Robot From the ‘M3GAN’ Trailer, Is an Instant Queer Icon
Have you heard of Megan (from the movie M3GAN)?Of course you have. She is, after all, the moment. The conversation. The internet’s meme du jour. In the pantheon of Instantly Queer Online Figures, Megan is the new grand marshal of the digital Pride parade.But for my own satisfaction, I’ll give you the must-know details. Earlier this week, Universal Pictures released the trailer for M3GAN, a film about a little girl named Katie whose parents died in a car accident. Her caretaker, played by Allison Williams, is an engineer who believes Katie would benefit from her newest project: an android tasked...
Where Was Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ Filmed? Top Filming Locations
The Watcher wants to make one thing crystal clear: your dream house can make you crazy. That’s what happens to the fictionalized Brannocks, and it’s implied that it happened to the other homeowners in Netflix’s new thriller. The Watcher is suburban horror pushed to its limits. Who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anna Delvey Will Never Take the Subway, But She Might Start a Podcast
Anna “Delvey” Sorokin is ready to keep living her American dream—one expensive Uber ride at a time. The 31-year-old, now released on house arrest, complained to Page Six about the cost of living in New York and having to pay $160 for an Uber to visit her parole officer in Brooklyn. “Maybe I should take the subway? Hmmm. No,” she said. In true American fashion, the faux-heiress who inspired Netflix’s Inventing Anna is toying with the idea of starting a podcast. “I mean, not all of my ideas are illegal!” she told PageSix. She currently lives in a $4,250 one-bedroom apartment in New York’s East Village. “New York is so expensive, it’s crazy,” she said. Sorokin is vying to get a visa so she can stay and work—perhaps on that podcast—in the U.S.. “Me staying and trying to fix this, it shows so much about my character,” she said. “I think it speaks louder than 1,000 words.”Read it at PageSix
Comments / 0