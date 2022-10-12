Anna “Delvey” Sorokin is ready to keep living her American dream—one expensive Uber ride at a time. The 31-year-old, now released on house arrest, complained to Page Six about the cost of living in New York and having to pay $160 for an Uber to visit her parole officer in Brooklyn. “Maybe I should take the subway? Hmmm. No,” she said. In true American fashion, the faux-heiress who inspired Netflix’s Inventing Anna is toying with the idea of starting a podcast. “I mean, not all of my ideas are illegal!” she told PageSix. She currently lives in a $4,250 one-bedroom apartment in New York’s East Village. “New York is so expensive, it’s crazy,” she said. Sorokin is vying to get a visa so she can stay and work—perhaps on that podcast—in the U.S.. “Me staying and trying to fix this, it shows so much about my character,” she said. “I think it speaks louder than 1,000 words.”Read it at PageSix

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 HOURS AGO