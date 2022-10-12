ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'HALLOWEEN ENDS' (Rated R for bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout and some sexual references) The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of the franchise. 'EMILY' (Rated R for some sexuality/nudity and drug use) Emily imagines the transformative, exhilarating,...
Megan, the Creepy Robot From the ‘M3GAN’ Trailer, Is an Instant Queer Icon

Have you heard of Megan (from the movie M3GAN)?Of course you have. She is, after all, the moment. The conversation. The internet’s meme du jour. In the pantheon of Instantly Queer Online Figures, Megan is the new grand marshal of the digital Pride parade.But for my own satisfaction, I’ll give you the must-know details. Earlier this week, Universal Pictures released the trailer for M3GAN, a film about a little girl named Katie whose parents died in a car accident. Her caretaker, played by Allison Williams, is an engineer who believes Katie would benefit from her newest project: an android tasked...
Anna Delvey Will Never Take the Subway, But She Might Start a Podcast

Anna “Delvey” Sorokin is ready to keep living her American dream—one expensive Uber ride at a time. The 31-year-old, now released on house arrest, complained to Page Six about the cost of living in New York and having to pay $160 for an Uber to visit her parole officer in Brooklyn. “Maybe I should take the subway? Hmmm. No,” she said. In true American fashion, the faux-heiress who inspired Netflix’s Inventing Anna is toying with the idea of starting a podcast. “I mean, not all of my ideas are illegal!” she told PageSix. She currently lives in a $4,250 one-bedroom apartment in New York’s East Village. “New York is so expensive, it’s crazy,” she said. Sorokin is vying to get a visa so she can stay and work—perhaps on that podcast—in the U.S.. “Me staying and trying to fix this, it shows so much about my character,” she said. “I think it speaks louder than 1,000 words.”Read it at PageSix
