The Wenatchee Panthers beat Davis 43-0 Friday during its "homecoming" game in Quincy. The win marked the 100th in the career of head coach Scott Devereaux. The game had to be moved from the Apple Bowl Friday due to poor air quality in Wenatchee. As a result, Wenatchee's "homecoming" festivities were put on hold as the players boarded a bus to meet the Davis bus in Quincy. The Panthers used their ground game to control the clock and the contest, earning their second Big-9 victory of the season.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO