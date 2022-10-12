Read full article on original website
No estimate on when Highway 2 will reopen after being closed again Thursday night
After a brief reopening Thursday night, U.S. Highway 2 was again closed overnight because of fire-damaged trees and debris in the roadway near Skykomish. The Washington State Department of Transportation said they have no estimate on when the cross-mountain Stevens Pass route will be reopened. The highway has been plagued...
U.S. 2 will be closed again today at noon
U.S. Highway 2 will be closed again today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as crews continue to clean up trees and debris from the Bolt Creek Fire outside Skykomish. The Washington State Department is warning that the closure could last longer. The fire, which was first reported Sep. 10,...
Franz explains why smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire hasn't stopped
State Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz said her heart goes out to people experiencing difficulties with unhealthy air conditions from wildfire smoke, but they are currently unable to put out the fire causing much of that smoke. The Bolt Creek Fire has been burning near Skykomish since Sept. 10, with firefighters...
Wenatchee man killed when his pickup crashes into a piece of concrete
A Wenatchee man was killed Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 near Orondo after his vehicle struck a large piece of concrete that had fallen off a semi. The Washington State Patrol said Ascencion Garcia-Castillo, 44, was driving southbound at about 4:15 p.m. when his 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup struck a 15-by-30-foot, 31-ton piece of concrete that had detached from a flatbed trailer being hauled by a semi travelling in the opposite direction.
Streetside RV ordinance approved for Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Without debate or discussion, the Wenatchee City Council last night adopted new laws to remove parked recreational vehicles from city streets. Officials say RVs have become a nuisance in the city, particularly those used as shelter by homeless motorists. The two new ordinances prohibit on-street parking of RVs unless they’re being loaded or unloaded, and grant authority to the city to tow away any derelict vehicle.
Account set up to assist family of man killed outside Orondo
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family of the Wenatchee man who died tragically Wednesday when his vehicle hit a large piece of concrete on Highway 97 near Orondo. According to the page, 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia-Castillo was the financial provider for his wife and four children....
NCWLIFE Evening News October 14th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, without debate or discussion, the Wenatchee City Council last night adopted new laws to remove parked recreational vehicles from city streets. Voters in the Eastmont School District will decide on a $185-million-dollar bond issue that would be used to expand, renovate and improve safety at several of its schools and Chelan County has confirmed its first known case of monkeypox.
Wenatchee council could vote tonight on nuisance RV ordinances
WENATCHEE — Tonight's Wenatchee City Council meeting could see a citywide ban on all recreational vehicle parking on city streets, plus towing enforcement, put in effect by next week. The council will consider two ordinances to address the proliferation of RVs, often used as housing by those without permanent...
Second suspect netted in Yair Flores murder
WALLA WALLA — An East Wenatchee man with a violent criminal record is the second person arrested in the murder of Yair Flores, the Wenatchee 18-year-old was shot to death in his own bed two months ago. On Tuesday, police agencies in Walla Walla arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez, who’s...
Bomb threat defendant gets 70 months
WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee man who phoned a bomb threat to the Chelan County courthouse to avoid his criminal court date has been sentenced to almost six years in prison. Nicholas Henry Fulcher, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of making a bomb threat, plus the original charge...
Wenatchee volleyball downs West Valley in Big-9 power-tilt
Wenatchee won its rematch with West Valley last night at Wenatchee High School in Big-9 volleyball. The Panthers won the first two games 25-22, 25-17 before falling in the third 22-25. Wenatchee bounced right back to take the 4th game 25-23 to even its season-series with the Rams. Eastmont claimed...
Brewster beats Manson to kick off the prep football weekend
The high school football schedule got off to an early start in Brewster last night where the Bears hosted Manson. Brewster had no trouble taking out the Trojans 49-8. Waterville-Mansfield’s game scheduled yesterday against Charles Wright Academy was cancelled. Coming up today, Oroville hosts Tonasket at 4. Bridgeport travels...
Devereaux earns 100th win as Wenatchee downs Davis
The Wenatchee Panthers beat Davis 43-0 Friday during its "homecoming" game in Quincy. The win marked the 100th in the career of head coach Scott Devereaux. The game had to be moved from the Apple Bowl Friday due to poor air quality in Wenatchee. As a result, Wenatchee's "homecoming" festivities were put on hold as the players boarded a bus to meet the Davis bus in Quincy. The Panthers used their ground game to control the clock and the contest, earning their second Big-9 victory of the season.
RB Michael Wiley is dressed, freshman Jonah Coleman will start for Arizona vs. Washington
SEATTLE – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against Washington on Saturday at Husky Stadium (2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):. * Tailback Michael Wiley is dressed but is expected to play only if needed after injuring his oblique last week. Jonah Coleman and DJ Williams are expected to be the main ball-carriers. Drake Anderson likely will be the No. 3 back. Stevie Rocker Jr., who has yet to play this season, is also dressed.
Big-9 Football Scoreboard 10-15-22
