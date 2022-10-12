Read full article on original website
This hidden iPhone messaging feature in iOS 16 is a game-changer
In the coming weeks, iPhone owners are going to uncover a ton of neat tricks in iOS 16 that Apple never covered prior to launch. We’ve already covered a few of them, such as keyboard haptics and helpful Lock Screen widgets, but those are just the tip of the iceberg. iOS 16 also introduces a hidden messaging feature that may just change the way you use the Messages app forever. You’ll have to do some digging to find it, though.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone
When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
Apple issues warning for MILLIONS of iPhone owners to check crucial setting today
ALL iPhone owners have been urged to check their settings for updates immediately. Apple recently released its new operating system, iOS 16, which includes a series of crucial security and safety features. Additionally, the new update came with plenty of handy tools. These new safety tools can help protect your...
CNET
How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 7 this Prime Day?
The new Apple Watch Series 8 has just got its first major discount — so should you still buy the Apple Watch Series 7?
The Verge
How to choose which Apple Watch to buy
It used to be easy to pick an Apple Watch. All you had to do was choose whether you wanted the larger model or the smaller one. Then, the Series 3 introduced cellular connectivity in 2017, which added another factor. And then, in 2020, Apple introduced the more affordable Apple Watch SE. In 2022, Apple premiered the rugged Apple Watch Ultra alongside the Series 8 and a second-generation SE. So, if you’re looking to buy an Apple Watch right now, what do you do?
Is Your iPhone Showing an Orange Dot? Apple Says It's About 'Transparency and Control'—Here's What You Need To Know
Apple has been full of surprises lately—there are new features on the iPhone 14 Pro, exciting updates on the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro, and even the new ability to unsend iMessages! And one other thing that has had many people talking has to do with the mysterious appearance of an orange dot on iPhones.
daystech.org
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
iPhone makes major change to smartphone by tweaking well-used feature – and Apple users are confused
APPLE'S updated iOS 16 has a new feature that was unheard of until iPhone users recently discovered its inconvenience. iPhone users found its new feature to be unnecessary, and they prefer the old version instead. For people who aren't aware, there are a couple of keyboard layouts Apple already has...
CNET
iOS 16: How to Unsend an Email on Your iPhone
You've just sent an email, but unfortunately you've made a mistake. Maybe you used the incorrect email address or forgot to add an important attachment. Or you made a grammatical error that completely ruins your email. Whatever the reason, you definitely want the email back. Fortunately if you're running iOS...
9to5Mac
Oracle VirtualBox brings Apple Silicon Mac support in version 7.0 beta
VirtualBox is a popular free software program owned by Oracle that lets users run virtual machines on Windows, macOS, and Linux. This week, Oracle released VirtualBox 7.0, which not only brings multiple new features and enhancements but also adds beta support for Apple Silicon Macs for the first time. VirtualBox...
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2: Apple’s best ‘S’ revision yet
AirPods Pro 2 are the classic example of Apple taking an already great product and improving on it in meaningful ways. Only the most studious AirPods Pro observer could identify the new Pros over the originals. Yet, the total user experience has been upgraded in a way that clearly warrants...
Android Authority
How to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad
No more need to hunt for a photocopier. Before everybody had a smartphone in their pocket, copying a document usually entailed looking for a Xerox machine and hunting for loose change. Now that everyone has a phone, the Xerox machine has been supplanted in favor of a scanning app. Not only do you not need to pay to scan something, but you can do it anywhere and have the results instantly saved on your device. Kids these days have it so easy. Here’s how to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad.
9to5Mac
5 tips and tricks to fix Bluetooth connection issues on Mac
We rely on Bluetooth for lots of devices so it can be really frustrating when our peripherals don’t work normally. Read along for 5 tips and tricks to fix Mac Bluetooth issues, including resetting your Bluetooth module and ways to remove interference. Whether you’ve got an Apple Silicon Mac...
daystech.org
Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers
It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
9to5Mac
Netflix ad-supported tier launching next month: $7 per month, 720p streaming
Netflix has officially announced its new ad-supported tier, which will launch on November 3. In the United States, this new “Basic with Ads” plan will cost $6.99 per month. You’ll see around four to five minutes of ads per hour and video quality will be limited to 720p…
9to5Mac
Report: Apple AR/VR headset includes iris scanning biometrics to switch user accounts and authenticate payments
Apple’s mixed reality headset is set to feature iris scanning biometrics features, enabling capabilities similar to the Face ID biometrics system found in modern iPhones and iPads. According to a report from The Information, ‘Iris ID’ would allow the user to authenticate payments without entering a password, and would enable seamless user switching.
Apple Insider
If you kept an original iPhone in the box, it might be worth $30,000
LCG Auctions is holding its 2022 Fall Premier Auction until October 16. Among the many lots is an original iPhone sealed in its box. As of Thursday afternoon, there are 14 bids with the original bid at $2,500. The current bid shows $8,633. LCG lists the potential bid at $30,000...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 403: Hands-on with the Apple Watch Ultra, Ask Apple sessions, TV+ news
Zac gives his first round of hands-on thoughts with the Apple Watch Ultra. Apple launches a new Ask Apple Q&A series for developers, as well as a bunch of TV+ news to discuss. And take note, Apple has changed how it refers to its laptops. Sponsored by ALOGIC: Order the...
