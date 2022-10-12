ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

BGR.com

This hidden iPhone messaging feature in iOS 16 is a game-changer

In the coming weeks, iPhone owners are going to uncover a ton of neat tricks in iOS 16 that Apple never covered prior to launch. We’ve already covered a few of them, such as keyboard haptics and helpful Lock Screen widgets, but those are just the tip of the iceberg. iOS 16 also introduces a hidden messaging feature that may just change the way you use the Messages app forever. You’ll have to do some digging to find it, though.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to choose which Apple Watch to buy

It used to be easy to pick an Apple Watch. All you had to do was choose whether you wanted the larger model or the smaller one. Then, the Series 3 introduced cellular connectivity in 2017, which added another factor. And then, in 2020, Apple introduced the more affordable Apple Watch SE. In 2022, Apple premiered the rugged Apple Watch Ultra alongside the Series 8 and a second-generation SE. So, if you’re looking to buy an Apple Watch right now, what do you do?
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades

IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16: How to Unsend an Email on Your iPhone

You've just sent an email, but unfortunately you've made a mistake. Maybe you used the incorrect email address or forgot to add an important attachment. Or you made a grammatical error that completely ruins your email. Whatever the reason, you definitely want the email back. Fortunately if you're running iOS...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Oracle VirtualBox brings Apple Silicon Mac support in version 7.0 beta

VirtualBox is a popular free software program owned by Oracle that lets users run virtual machines on Windows, macOS, and Linux. This week, Oracle released VirtualBox 7.0, which not only brings multiple new features and enhancements but also adds beta support for Apple Silicon Macs for the first time. VirtualBox...
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro 2: Apple’s best ‘S’ revision yet

AirPods Pro 2 are the classic example of Apple taking an already great product and improving on it in meaningful ways. Only the most studious AirPods Pro observer could identify the new Pros over the originals. Yet, the total user experience has been upgraded in a way that clearly warrants...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

How to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad

No more need to hunt for a photocopier. Before everybody had a smartphone in their pocket, copying a document usually entailed looking for a Xerox machine and hunting for loose change. Now that everyone has a phone, the Xerox machine has been supplanted in favor of a scanning app. Not only do you not need to pay to scan something, but you can do it anywhere and have the results instantly saved on your device. Kids these days have it so easy. Here’s how to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

5 tips and tricks to fix Bluetooth connection issues on Mac

We rely on Bluetooth for lots of devices so it can be really frustrating when our peripherals don’t work normally. Read along for 5 tips and tricks to fix Mac Bluetooth issues, including resetting your Bluetooth module and ways to remove interference. Whether you’ve got an Apple Silicon Mac...
COMPUTERS
daystech.org

Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers

It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Report: Apple AR/VR headset includes iris scanning biometrics to switch user accounts and authenticate payments

Apple’s mixed reality headset is set to feature iris scanning biometrics features, enabling capabilities similar to the Face ID biometrics system found in modern iPhones and iPads. According to a report from The Information, ‘Iris ID’ would allow the user to authenticate payments without entering a password, and would enable seamless user switching.
ELECTRONICS

