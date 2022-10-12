Kaley Cuoco details pregnancy experience during third trimester: ‘Horribly sick’

Kaley Cuoco is sharing all details about her pregnancy, following the happy announcement with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. The couple are expecting their first child, and the actress is revealing her experience, including her struggles during the first trimester.

The 36-year-old star explained that she felt “horribly sick” and has been “sleeping every day between setups,” as she is also busy filming her new project ‘Role Play.’

GettyImages

She also said to her fans that she had been experiencing cravings, including a “subway sandwich craze that lasted about three days,” praising her boyfriend for helping her find the perfect tuna sandwich while on a trip to Denmark.

“This dress would not have fit even a week later,” Kaley wrote, referring to the dress she wore to the 2022 Emmy Awards, in which she was hiding her baby bump, while posing with Tom on the red carpet.

The couple made the announcement on social media, sharing some sweet photos in celebration of the pregnancy, sharing their excitement for expanding their family.

@kaleycuoco

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” the star wrote on social media, “beyond blessed and over the moon… I love you Tom Pelphrey!!!”

Kaley had previously talked about her plans to have kids, explaining during an interview in 2018 that she was focused on working at the time. “I’m not quite there yet, but I know that I will be because I love kids,” she said.