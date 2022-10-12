ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco details pregnancy experience during third trimester: ‘Horribly sick’

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0BMZ_0iWNFj7a00

Kaley Cuoco is sharing all details about her pregnancy, following the happy announcement with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. The couple are expecting their first child, and the actress is revealing her experience, including her struggles during the first trimester.

The 36-year-old star explained that she felt “horribly sick” and has been “sleeping every day between setups,” as she is also busy filming her new project ‘Role Play.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmIS8_0iWNFj7a00 GettyImages

She also said to her fans that she had been experiencing cravings, including a “subway sandwich craze that lasted about three days,” praising her boyfriend for helping her find the perfect tuna sandwich while on a trip to Denmark.

“This dress would not have fit even a week later,” Kaley wrote, referring to the dress she wore to the 2022 Emmy Awards, in which she was hiding her baby bump, while posing with Tom on the red carpet.

The couple made the announcement on social media, sharing some sweet photos in celebration of the pregnancy, sharing their excitement for expanding their family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqMNo_0iWNFj7a00 @kaleycuoco

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” the star wrote on social media, “beyond blessed and over the moon… I love you Tom Pelphrey!!!”

Kaley had previously talked about her plans to have kids, explaining during an interview in 2018 that she was focused on working at the time. “I’m not quite there yet, but I know that I will be because I love kids,” she said.

Comments / 11

Sunshine
3d ago

Hope this one lasts. She is always in love with every guy she marries or dates.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Motherly

Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy

A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: ‘Over the Moon’

Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey […]
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot

Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Pelphrey
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Page Six

Kaley Cuoco nearly had to amputate leg after ‘devastating’ equestrian accident

Kaley Cuoco nearly lost a leg after an equestrian accident in September 2010. The actress recalled the “devastating” incident in a new excerpt of “The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series” (via People.) Before going into surgery, the “Flight Attendant” star had to sign a document saying, “We don’t know until we get in there and see this leg, and it could come out that you don’t have it anymore.'” Although “that wasn’t the case” in the end, Cuoco, 36, did have to give doctors permission to possibly amputate. “Everything ended up fine, and I was up and...
TENNIS
Page Six

Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, reveals ‘miracle’ twin babies’ due date

Pregnant Hilary Swank has revealed her “miracle” twin babies’ due date. The 48-year-old actress shared the date’s special link to her late father, Stephen Michael Swank, while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “They’re due on his birthday,” she said in a preview of Friday’s episode, getting visibly emotional. “Yeah, I know. It’s like, [wow].” Stephen, who died in October 2021, was born on April 16. Hilary announced her pregnancy on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, confirming that she was “far enough along” in her second trimester to go public with the news of her and her husband Philip Schneider’s growing family. “This is something that I’ve...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College

"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Emmy Awards#Gettyimages#Trimester#Carpet
OK! Magazine

Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home

It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Her Pixie Cut on The Big Bang Theory: ‘That Decision Bit Me in the Ass’

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book from Grand Central Publishing available Tuesday, October 11, the cast and producers of the hit sitcom reunited for over 120 hours of interviews with Glamour senior editor Jessica Radloff to talk about life on-and-off screen. In this exclusive excerpt, Kaley Cuoco (Penny Hofstadter) opens up about her much-discussed pixie cut in 2014 and the surprising lesson she learned after making the chop.
CELEBRITIES
People

John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up

John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
PETS
StyleCaster

Meet Adam Levine’s Kids With Behati Prinsloo—His Family Makes Him the ‘Luckiest’

Family man. Adam Levine’s kids with Behati Prinsloo make him one of the “luckiest people who has ever lived.” Adam and Behati share two children—daughters Dusty Rose Levine and Gio Grace Levine—and are expecting a third baby. They met through a mutual friend in 2012 and started dating soon after. “I met my husband through a mutual friend,” Behati told Porter Edit in 2019. “Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati because she’s a total tomboy and down for anything,’ so he emailed...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy