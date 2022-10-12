ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

Death of 10-month-old boy in Beaver Falls under investigation

By Jennifer Borrasso
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFPNd_0iWNFQIf00

Death of 10-month-old boy in Beaver Falls under investigation 01:29

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Beaver County detectives are investigating the death of a baby boy.

A 911 call came in around 2:10 Wednesday saying a 10-month-old wasn't breathing in Beaver Falls. Hours later, detectives were still going in and out of a house at Fourth Avenue and 15th Street.

The coroner was called to Fourth Avenue and 15th Street in Beaver Falls on Oct. 12, 2022. (Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Details are limited, but the Beaver County district attorney confirmed his detectives are investigating the boy's death.

The child hasn't been identified.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Comments / 3

Patrick Coladonato
2d ago

Wait until you have a story. Before you pretend to bring us NEWS.

Reply
8
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

One person hospitalized after house fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - An investigation is underway into a fire that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday morning. According to Allegheny County dispatch, fire crews were called to a home on Collins Drive for a house fire around 1:30 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital as a result and their condition is unknown. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PENN HILLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Falls, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Beaver Falls, PA
Crime & Safety
Beaver County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Beaver County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested, facing homicide charges following deadly shooting in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 23-year-old man was taken into custody and is being charged with homicide in connection with Wednesday's deadly shooting in Penn Hills.Dominic Saunders, of Penn Hills, is facing one count of criminal homicide.The shooting occurred along Frankstown Road just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Penn Hills Police were dispatched to the scene, where they found a man lying next to his bike, having been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.According to court paperwork filed by Allegheny County Police, witnesses told detectives that they saw a man, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants,...
PENN HILLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dormont shooting leads to Liberty Bridge crash

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dormont that resulted in a police chase and crash on the Liberty Bridge. Dormont police responded to a report of shots fired around 4:28 a.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue, according to a news release from Allegheny County police, who are assisting with the investigation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Brandishing Knife to Intimidate Father During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly brandished a knife to intimidate his father during a domestic dispute at a residence in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller Jr., of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Saturday, October 8.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Violent Crime#Kdka Tv#Kdka Com
WFMJ.com

Trial for man accused of killing a 10-year-old New Castle girl is underway

The trial is underway for a man accused of killing a 10-year-old child in New Castle. Steven Procopio, 21 is accused of killing 10-year-old Amariah Emry, as well as having a connection to the death of 31-year-old Lawrence Cannon and 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey in Pumphrey's home on West North St. and Robinson in New Castle after a robbery gone wrong.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man in critical condition after assault in Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after being assaulted in Carrick, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.Officials said police were called around 8 p.m. to the 2100 block of Brownsville Road for reports of a man calling for help outside of an apartment building. Officers found the victim, who had multiple injuries to his head and face from "some type of weapon," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any arrests at this time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman found dead at West Mifflin Manor

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 a woman was found dead in an apartment in West Mifflin Manor on Wednesday. The discovery was made at the building on Sharp Avenue. There was no initial word on the woman’s identity,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Brothers wanted for attempted homicide following shootout

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two brothers are wanted on attempted homicide charges following a shootout in Harrison Township, officials said. Allegheny County police said Thursday that Harrison Township police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at a home on Park Avenue around 1 a.m. Police said officers found evidence of a shootout. The ensuing investigation revealed that Troy Vickers of Tarentum entered an apartment through an open door and began shooting at people inside the residence, according to police. His brother, Brian Vickers of Tarentum, then shot at the residence from outside, according to law enforcement. Officials said two people inside the home returned fire.Police said there were no injuries.The two people who returned fire from inside the home, according to police, were legally possessing their firearms and have valid conceal carry permits.  Police said the brothers have been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, burglary, conspiracy and firearms violations. Arrest warrants have been issued for the two, and police said to call 911 if you see them.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Warrants issued for Tarentum brothers for their role in 'gun battle' in Sheldon Park public housing in Harrison

Two brothers from Tarentum have been charged with attempted homicide, as they are accused of shooting at people in a Sheldon Park apartment early Thursday in Harrison. Troy Vickers, 30, and Brian Vickers, 19, are each also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and firearms violations in what Allegheny County Police described as a “gun battle” at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Latrobe man arrested on arson charges after fire

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Latrobe man was arrested on arson charges after police said a fight led to a fire Wednesday morning.Latrobe police said the department was called to East Monroe Street around 6:15 a.m. to investigate a house fire that had started with a domestic dispute. Police said the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal had investigated the cause and determined to it to be arson. Dale Smith Jr., 34, was arrested after an investigation, police said. He'll be charged with arson, causing and risking catastrophe, terroristic threats and simple assault.
LATROBE, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle bursts into flames after rollover crash on Route 28

PITTSBURGH — A rollover crash led to a vehicle catching fire on Route 28 early Friday morning. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the Chestnut Street exit. No one was seriously injured. There was no initial word on the cause of the crash.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
31K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy