TNF broadcast misses big in glossing over George Preston Marshall’s racist bigotry

The TNF broadcast missed an opportunity to share the full context of George Preston Marshall’s contemptible legacy with the Washington Commanders. Dan Snyder is widely considered to be the NFL’s worst owner, which is a pretty impressive feat in a billionaire’s club headed by wealthy moguls. Still, no one seems to be as insufferably inhumane as Snyder, who fled a congressional subpoena by flocking to the Mediterranean coastline in his yacht. It gets even worse in a recent ESPN report, which reveals that Snyder has “dirt” on the NFL — and that virtually every other NFL owner hates him.
Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity

The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
3 teams that should trade for Christian McCaffrey after latest rumors

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly willing to trade running back Christian McCaffrey, but which teams could be a suitable match?. Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule this week, officially marking the start of their rebuild. Even with a slight upgrade at the quarterback position in Baker Mayfield, Rhule couldn’t turn this team around. Perhaps the former Baylor coach belongs in college, which is surely where his next gig will be.
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat

The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
