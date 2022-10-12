The TNF broadcast missed an opportunity to share the full context of George Preston Marshall’s contemptible legacy with the Washington Commanders. Dan Snyder is widely considered to be the NFL’s worst owner, which is a pretty impressive feat in a billionaire’s club headed by wealthy moguls. Still, no one seems to be as insufferably inhumane as Snyder, who fled a congressional subpoena by flocking to the Mediterranean coastline in his yacht. It gets even worse in a recent ESPN report, which reveals that Snyder has “dirt” on the NFL — and that virtually every other NFL owner hates him.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 HOURS AGO