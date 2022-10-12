ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN TV NBC 6

Yes, retired baseball star Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer

Following the 2009 season, Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher Randy Johnson retired after pitching for 22 years, primarily for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks. The 6’10” superstar was later inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and is famous for once accidentally killing a bird with a fastball.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy