ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field & Stream

Mange Surges in Virginia’s Black Bears—Again

By Sage Marshall
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qe1V5_0iWNCzov00
Mange is caused by burrowing mites. Virginia DWR

Many bears in Virginia are currently suffering from mange, a highly contagious skin disease that leads to itching, rubbed-off fur, skin irritation, and emaciation. The disease is caused by mites that burrow themselves under the skin of their hosts. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) officials say it has been reported in 18 counties, primarily in the northern part of the state.

“Virginia’s first mange-affected bear was diagnosed in a bear from Rockingham County in 1994,” explains the VDWR. “From 2014 to 2017 reports were sporadic and primarily focused in the northwestern mountain counties of Frederick and Shenandoah. Since 2018, reports have increased in frequency and geographic spread.”

Last year, Field & Stream reported on a bear mange surge in Virginia similar to this year’s outbreak. Those reports prompted a regional biologist to say mangy bears “just look in pathetic shape…when they get to a certain stage where they’re so unhappy with life, they feel so horrible that [it’s] like they’re losing their minds.”

Wildlife managers and scientists have been closely investigating the surges in the state but have yet to find any explanations or solutions. “We don’t know why [our] bears have become so susceptible to it,” Katie Martin, a biologist for the VDWR, told the Washington Post. “It’s not a pleasant thing to have. They go through a miserable period of scratching.”

Mange can also infect other mammals like foxes and coyotes, but so far, the mange outbreak seems to be isolated to black bears. The VDWR is asking the public to report any sightings of mangy bears to the agency to help them track the spread of the disease. Officials say there aren’t any effective treatments for wild bears infected with mange. Although mange can cause mortalities, there is no evidence it is impacting the state’s overall bear population level, which is estimated to be approximately 17,000 to 18,000 individuals strong.

Comments / 20

Jane Olmsted
2d ago

Why isn't something being done to help these poor bears ? This is horrible that they are allowed to suffer like this ! A lot of people should be fired for allowing these bears to go through such agony !

Reply
6
bow hunter
2d ago

Since the mange hit here in Frederick county I have not seen a bear or have had any on trail cameras, before mange every camera I run was full of bear now not a single bear. It’s hit this area extremely hard

Reply
5
Guest 13
3d ago

as humans these bears needs help, and no1 will offer to aid the animals. sad world that I live in.

Reply
10
Related
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
Field & Stream

Hunter Shoots Giant Non-Typical Mule Deer in Wyoming High Country

After multiple days in the backcountry, a hunter in Wyoming has bagged the mule deer buck of a lifetime. The massive muley, still in full velvet, was killed by Bo Gardner, and according to his guide Thomas Baker of Buro Crazy Outfitters, the deer was about 10 years old. “When me and my son first found the buck in July, I forgot about everything else and lived with this deer,” Baker said in an Instagram post. “Staying at a distance and watching him was so special, and I had to pinch myself all the time realizing what I was watching!” He said the deer went completely nocturnal sometime during the month of August. After that, his sightings were usually limited to about one to two minutes per day.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammals#Skin Disease#Field Stream#Vdwr#The Washington Post
Field & Stream

Watch an Elk Hunter Fire Multiple Shots at a Charging Mountain Lion in Idaho

An elk hunter got more than he bargained for last Saturday, October 9 when a mature mountain lion approached and charged him. The incident occurred during an early-season rifle hunt in southeast Idaho. In a remarkable video captured by the hunter on his cell phone and later shared by the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), John C. Erickson yells “get back” at the advancing mountain lion before firing multiple rounds from his .40 caliber Glock 27. His bullets appear to hit just inches above the predator’s head and back.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Travel Maven

This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
Travel Maven

This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
BRYSON CITY, NC
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
27K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy