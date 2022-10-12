ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnax.com

Iowa Land Sale Sets Record

A record has been set for the price of land per acre in Iowa. On Monday, a tract of 55 acres of tillable ground located in eastern Plymouth County sold for $26,250 per acre. Just a few months ago, land in the general neighborhood sold for $25,000 an acre. Auctioneer Bruce Brock says the ground is thought of as some of the best productive land within the area. Brock says historically prime land has always attracted high values, and this ground was no different. Brock says there were several people interested in the buying the land. The land auctioneer says the buyer intends to keep the ground as farmland. In the short run, Brock anticipates land values may level off, but for the long-term future he says land values will continue to go higher. Brock notes how land has continued to increase in value. He tells of his grandfather who was also an auctioneer and real estate dealer and had sold land at $60 an acre, 102 years ago.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KLEM

New Iowa Farmland Price Record

A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

A New Iowa Record Has Been Set After $1.4 Million Farm Sale

Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Iowa Business
State
Iowa State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
Sioux City, IA
Business
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Sioux City, IA
State
Kentucky State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
worldatlas.com

10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa

American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
SHELDON, IA
kjan.com

Iowa military pioneer dead at 97

(Radio Iowa) – A World War Two veteran who was a charter member of the Iowa Air National Guard and former commander of the 185th Air Wing has died at age 97. Colonel Warren “Bud” Nelson served in the military for almost 40 years. Brigadier General Larry Christensen, a recent commander of the 185th, says Nelson was a true pioneer of the Air Force. “He was there at the beginning of the Air Force and the Air National Guard coming out of World War Two. And so then you think about those guys and what they did, I guarantee there wasn’t a how to book back then, how to start an Air Force how to start an Air National Guard,” he says. “And that’s why I always say to retirees, especially up there at the 185th, that we’re standing on their shoulders, they’re the ones that created the foundation.”
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Bomgaars 2nd#Orscheln Farm#House#Tractor Supply Company#Ens
Radio Iowa

Price of farmland sold in Plymouth County sets record

A parcel of farmland in Plymouth County has set the record for the most money paid per acre in Iowa. Auctioneer Bruce Brock of Brock Auction Company sold the ground Monday. “We auctioned off 55 acres of farmland — not development land and it didn’t have any wind turbines aren’t under any undue influence — it was just farmland,” Brock says. “It was between Remsen and Marcus for John Fiscus, and it brought $26,250 an acre, which to this point is the highest selling piece of farmland at auction in the history of the state of Iowa.”
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Ten To Fifteen Acres Of Standing Corn Destroyed In Fire Near Granville

Granville, Iowa– Some standing corn was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 490th Street and Log Avenue, three and a half miles southwest of Granville.
GRANVILLE, IA
Sioux City Journal

5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $410,000

Wanting new construction but don't want to wait? This two year old, gorgeous home is a must see! This ranch style home sits on a large cul-de-sac lot with a back yard that looks out on nature. The main floor features an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, large island, kitchen sink overlooking backyard, sliders out to a deck, open to the dining area, and living room. Main floor laundry room has a nice drop zone off of the garage entrance and large walk-in closet for added storage. The primary bedroom has an en-suite with double granite vanity, sitting make-up area, walk-in closet and tile shower. Main floor also includes 2 more bedrooms with large closets and full bathroom. The walk-out basement is finished with an extra large family room, wet bar area, guest bathroom, 2 large bedrooms that share a Jack & Jill bathroom with 2 walk-in closets. Unfinished space under the garage is being used as a large gym currently but could be finished into living space. Back yard is large with mature trees and new shed. Property also has a tax abatement left!
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ROKU
kscj.com

SCHOLTEN RUNNING UNOPPOSED FOR IOWA HOUSE SEAT

A FORMER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS IS RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN THIS NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE. J.D. SCHOLTEN IS THE LONE CANDIDATE FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT ONE, WHICH INCLUDES SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE. SCHOLTEN SAYS HE HAS BEEN OUT...
IOWA STATE
kwit.org

NEWS 10.11.22 Tyson CEO Visits Dakota Dunes, Sioux City Mayor Calls for Governors to Act, SDSU Poll Shows Close Race in South Dakota, Broadband Boost for Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and More

The CEO of Tyson is in Dakota Dunes this afternoon following last week’s announcement that the more than 550 positions would be transferred to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. CEO Donnie King will be meeting with employees only. During yesterday’s city council meeting, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Four Fire Departments, Farmers Extinguish Field Fire Near Hospers

Hospers, Iowa– Four fire departments extinguished a field fire on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:45 p.m., the Hospers Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near Kennedy Avenue and 400th Street, five miles west of Hospers or a mile west of Newkirk.
HOSPERS, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy