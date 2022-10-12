Read full article on original website
A record has been set for the price of land per acre in Iowa. On Monday, a tract of 55 acres of tillable ground located in eastern Plymouth County sold for $26,250 per acre. Just a few months ago, land in the general neighborhood sold for $25,000 an acre. Auctioneer Bruce Brock says the ground is thought of as some of the best productive land within the area. Brock says historically prime land has always attracted high values, and this ground was no different. Brock says there were several people interested in the buying the land. The land auctioneer says the buyer intends to keep the ground as farmland. In the short run, Brock anticipates land values may level off, but for the long-term future he says land values will continue to go higher. Brock notes how land has continued to increase in value. He tells of his grandfather who was also an auctioneer and real estate dealer and had sold land at $60 an acre, 102 years ago.
Price of farmland sold in Plymouth County sets record
A parcel of farmland in Plymouth County has set the record for the most money paid per acre in Iowa. Auctioneer Bruce Brock of Brock Auction Company sold the ground Monday. “We auctioned off 55 acres of farmland — not development land and it didn’t have any wind turbines aren’t under any undue influence — it was just farmland,” Brock says. “It was between Remsen and Marcus for John Fiscus, and it brought $26,250 an acre, which to this point is the highest selling piece of farmland at auction in the history of the state of Iowa.”
