A record has been set for the price of land per acre in Iowa. On Monday, a tract of 55 acres of tillable ground located in eastern Plymouth County sold for $26,250 per acre. Just a few months ago, land in the general neighborhood sold for $25,000 an acre. Auctioneer Bruce Brock says the ground is thought of as some of the best productive land within the area. Brock says historically prime land has always attracted high values, and this ground was no different. Brock says there were several people interested in the buying the land. The land auctioneer says the buyer intends to keep the ground as farmland. In the short run, Brock anticipates land values may level off, but for the long-term future he says land values will continue to go higher. Brock notes how land has continued to increase in value. He tells of his grandfather who was also an auctioneer and real estate dealer and had sold land at $60 an acre, 102 years ago.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO