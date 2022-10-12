Read full article on original website
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
'It’s getting harder and harder out here' | Metro Atlanta’s high inflation rate not going away soon
ATLANTA — How much longer will it be before prices in metro Atlanta start going down, instead of up?. Right now, “It’s getting worse,” said Steve Winchester of Atlanta, speaking outside a supermarket as he loaded groceries into his car. He pointed to his own inflation numbers that he held in his hand, which were printed on his $200 grocery receipt.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.795M Private Gated Property Ideally Designed for Grand Scale Entertaining and Daily Living in Atlanta
The Property in Atlanta boasts both a main & upper-level luxurious, primary suite, an elevator, hard to find 5 car, now available for sale. This home located at 4220 Harris Trl NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Smith – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: (404.274.3787) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Atlanta.
A peek inside massive wholesale showroom opening in downtown Atlanta, its local economic impact
ATLANTA — For a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, we looked inside downtown Atlanta’s Americasmart. It’s a massive wholesale showroom where store buyers and sellers show off their merchandise, but it also has a significant impact on our local economy. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston got a sneak...
Frustrated brides say Atlanta-based wedding photography business failed to deliver
ATLANTA — Brides from all over the country are complaining about an Atlanta-based wedding photography business, Lace & Vine Photography. Frustrated clients say the photographer either did not show up or did not provide the final product. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray talked to Mimmi Phan, who only...
Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Oct. 14 - 16
ATLANTA — It's Friday, and there are tons to do this weekend in Atlanta, as usual. As we creep closer to Oct. 31, many places in the city have decided to get in the spooky spirit. Enjoy several fall and Halloween-themed events as well as the Taste of Soul Festival.
beckerspayer.com
Aetna launching new plan with CVS benefits in Atlanta market
Aetna is launching a new plan in the Atlanta area integrating more benefits from parent company CVS Health, Aetna said Oct. 13. The Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health will launch in nine Georgia counties, according to a news release. The plan pairs services from the Emory Healthcare Network and Northside Hospital System with expanded CVS benefits, like $0 copays at the pharmacy's Minute Clinic.
This TikTok Reveals What A $1230 Loft For Rent Looks Like In Atlanta & Locals Are Impressed
With rental prices skyrocketing across Southern U.S. cities, deals in the housing market are seemingly harder to come by. But this loft for rent for just $1,230 in the swanky Buckhead neighborhood in Atlanta, GA has grabbed the attention of both locals and content creators online. Located at 2025 Peachtree...
saportareport.com
A Conversation with Georgia’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI): CDFIs are Quietly Multiplying in Georgia, Creating a Wealth of Opportunity
Reinvestment Fund financing is supporting a mixed-use development in Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn corridor (birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr.) called the Front Porch. In the 1970s, the U.S. Federal Government authorized the creation of community development financial institutions (CDFIs) as part of its efforts to address poverty and racial discrimination in both urban and rural places. These institutions were designed to fill gaps in access to capital and services to support the economic vitality of communities that had been historically excluded or underserved by banks. Today, there are nearly 1,300 CDFIs in operation, certified by the U.S. Treasury and operating all over the United States. Although there are a variety of CDFI structures, each provides a range of resources such as accessible and flexible capital, technical assistance, and business development programs designed to address both borrower and community needs.
saportareport.com
MARTA picks team for Bankhead Station redevelopment
MARTA has selected a team of companies as the finalist to create a mixed-use development at its Bankhead Station. The team includes New York-based Peebles Corporation and Exact Capital, and Buckhead-based Bolster Real Estate Partners and Third & Urban. MARTA’s Board of Directors on Oct. 13 voted to begin negotiations with the team.
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
MARTA to adopt new plans for Clayton, DeKalb transit lines
MARTA will adopt new plans for transit lines in Clayton and DeKalb counties in the coming months, the agency said Thursd...
Eater
Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta
Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
saportareport.com
MARTA on-demand shuttle test showed high satisfaction, last-mile connection appeal
MARTA’s test run of on-demand shuttle buses this year found high satisfaction rates and riders especially drawn to last-mile connections to other transit, according to a preliminary analysis. MARTA Reach operated from March 1 through Aug. 31 in various metro Atlanta zones. Riders used an app or phone call...
Atlanta Housing Authority looks at future affordable rental developments
Luxury home developments have outpaced low-to-moderate-income housing construction for a decade. But Atlanta’s low-incom...
WMAZ
Mercedes-Benz Stadium opening first checkout-free concession stand
ATLANTA — As if The Benz wasn't already committed to its revolutionized fan experience, the stadium is now implementing its first-ever checkout-free concession stand. Dubbed ATL Market, the new "grab and go" checkout method will allow fans to tap, insert or swipe their debit or credit card or phone payment in order to enter the market. Then, you just simply grab whatever food or drink you want and exit the market without needing to check out, AMB Sports + Entertainment announced in a statement on Thursday.
a-z-animals.com
Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?
Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
New Atlanta Restaurant (Hopdoddy Burger Bar)
Hopdoddy Burger Bar, located at 2440 Briarcliff Rd., Suite 47, Atlanta, Ga. 30329 opened the doors to their very first restaurant on October 4th, 2022 and has been Atlanta's hottest spot ever since. Customers love their authentic taste, high quality protein, and the shareable experience that the restaurant offers. Hopdoddy serves burgers, beers, hand-spun shakes of many flavors, and more. Their popular items are The Front Porch Burger, Salted Caramel, and The Wagyu Burger, which has a layer of spicy ingredients.Georgia citizens have been concerned over the last few years regarding restaurant prices and they being extremely high. Luckily, Hopdoddy prices fall anywhere from $8-$18, depending on the meal, which is pretty affordable. To put the cherry on top, the restaurant also has a wide range of gluten free options and there are only a handful of restaurants in the Atlanta area that have this choice.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Everybody’s Got A Hustle. Even ATL’s Wheelchair Attendants
Even the CLEAR queue, which tends to be the shortest option at most airports, was MONDO LONG just the day before that:. It turns out that some wheelchair attendants may be using those long queues to their advantage. I was perusing one of my travel-related Facebook groups the other day...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Aspiring low-income homeowners getting help at Atlanta event
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is launching a five-day event starting Oct. 13 at Atlanta’s AmericasMart for thousands of low to moderate income homebuyers. Participants can complete a homebuyer’s workshop with HUD-approved NACA counselors and underwriters to qualify for its “Best in America” mortgage: no down-payment, no closing costs, no fees, no mortgage insurance, and a below market fixed interest rate (6.125 percent 30-year fixed and 5.375 percent 15-year fixed as of Oct. 21, 2022) without consideration of a credit score, officials announced. Details: naca.com.
