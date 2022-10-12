Structure collapse at UI fraternity house injures four

MOSCOW — Four people were transported to Gritman Medical Center with injuries Saturday night after a structure collapse at a fraternity on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.

According to the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, first responders received a report of a collapsed deck at Phi Kappa Tau on Idaho Avenue.

When they arrived, they found an outside platform that was constructed had failed, injuring several individuals. Ambulances responded and four people were transported to Gritman. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation into the incident will be conducted.