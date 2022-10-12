ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Respiratory outbreak at Patrick Henry High School under investigation

By Amber Coakley
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A Public Health Services investigation into a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms among students at Patrick Henry High School was announced Wednesday by the San Diego County Communications Office.

According to a County News Center report , the region is seeing a rapid start to flu season while also see daily COVID-19 cases in the hundreds. Due to this, the County says it’s too early to determine a cause to the suspected outbreak.

This comes as Rady’s Children’s Hospital reports an uptick in flu and respiratory virus-related emergency room visits, the report cited.

“We are coordinating with local school districts and are checking with other school campuses to try and figure out why so many students have been affected so suddenly,” said Cameron Kaiser, M.D., M.P.H., County deputy public health officer. “Unfortunately, we anticipated this would be a rough influenza season, and alongside COVID-19 other respiratory viruses are also making a rapid comeback.”

It’s unknown at this time whether other schools in the area are experiencing similar outbreaks. A County investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, health officials are encouraging the public to avoid getting sick by following these steps:

-Thoroughly wash hands often and/or use hand sanitizers.

-Avoid being around people who are experiencing symptoms of illness.

-Clean common areas and surfaces.

-If you are sick, stay home.

Facilities Communication Supervisor for the San Diego Unified School District, Samer Naji confirmed to FOX 5 a high number of absences at Henry High School are due to probable Influenza. COVID-19 tests have been negative so far, she stated, but several students have tested positive for flu.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

NBC San Diego

Parents Call For Tougher Policies After Separate Campus Threats at San Diego Unified Schools

As threats and hoaxes at schools seemingly become more commonplace across the county, at issue is how local districts should appropriately respond. Two incidents at separate schools in San Diego this week have parents calling on the San Diego Unified School District to get tougher on students responsible for making the threats and improve the district’s communication with family members.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Flu Outbreak Suspected at Patrick Henry High School

The San Diego Unified School District confirmed there have been hundreds of absences at Patrick Henry High School due to probable influenza, they announced Wednesday. The district said so far all COVID-19 tests have been negative but found that several students have tested positive for the flu. Typical signs and symptoms include cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever and other upper respiratory infection symptoms, the district said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Investigating Deadly Fire.

The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating a deadly fire in Vista. It happened on Friday, October 14 just before 10:00 a.m. at a mobile home park located in the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue. A member of the Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol first reported the fire after seeing smoke...
VISTA, CA
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage

One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
