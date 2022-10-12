ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSLS

Martinsville falls to Magna Vista 28-16

RIDGEWAY, Va. – There were lots of eyes on the field tonight as these two teams battled it out. With a kick-start from a special appearance on the field, Magna Vista gained their momentum and didn’t let up. The game’s final score was 28-16 Magna Vista.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
macaronikid.com

Here Are The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Lynchburg VA for 2022

Crank up that spooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Lynchburg VA and the surrounding area!. We asked Lynchburg Macaroni Kid Facebook and other Facebook fans for their favorite decorated Halloween homes and businesses in the Lynchburg area. We put all the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes and businesses in Lynchburg together to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Lynchburg!
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck

A beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday. Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.
LYNCHBURG, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Best food spots around UVA from a current student’s perspective

As it is the Virginia Cavaliers football team’s bye week and UVA basketball is still a frustrating four weeks away, we’re rolling in some fun UVA/Charlottesville content by taking a look at the best food spots/restaurants in the area, particularly from my perspective as a current student at Mr. Jefferson’s university.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Fatal accident in Pitsylvania County

A North Carolina woman died after her car hit a utility pole Tuesday. The Virginia State Police is investigating the single car crash that occurred Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. on Route 622, two tenths of a mile south of Route 1663 in Pittsylvania County. A 2004 Buick Rainier was...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
GRETNA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
ROANOKE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Sunday morning service held at Railroad Festival

This past weekend, the town of Appomattox celebrated its 50th Anniversary Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival with plenty of activities and music for all residents, including a Sunday morning service new to this year’s program. New Beginnings Gospel Singers of Appomattox performed the service at Courtland Festival Park as a...
APPOMATTOX, VA
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says a man is in critical condition after a Saturday morning motorcycle crash. LPD and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the crash just involved the motorcycle and the driver was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and later airlifted to UVA.
LYNCHBURG, VA

