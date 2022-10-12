Read full article on original website
WSLS
Martinsville falls to Magna Vista 28-16
RIDGEWAY, Va. – There were lots of eyes on the field tonight as these two teams battled it out. With a kick-start from a special appearance on the field, Magna Vista gained their momentum and didn’t let up. The game’s final score was 28-16 Magna Vista.
timesvirginian.com
Martin, Hamilton, Hunter, Swing lead Raiders at Altavista cross country meet; team to run in Richmond Saturday
The Appomattox County High School cross country team competed in Altavista on Oct. 5. The girls team was led by Madison Martin, who completed the 5K course in a time of 22:17, placing second overall. The boys team was led by Clay Hamilton, who completed the 5K course in a...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 8: Wilson Memorial vs. Riverheads
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wilson Memorial and Riverheads meet in a Shenandoah District showdown.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: high school football scores & highlights, October 14th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox's Jonathan Pennix announces Virginia Tech as his college football choice
Appomattox Raiders senior football player Jonathan Pennix will be the wearing the Burnt Orange and Chicago Maroon uniform colors of the Virginia Tech Hokies beginning in the fall of 2023. Pennix made the announcement tonight at the Appomattox County High School gymnasium at the conclusion of the Raiders' Senior Night...
UVA Football Commit Upgraded to Four-Star in Recruiting Rankings
One of Virginia's football commits is now a four-star linebacker in the class of 2023
WBTM
Danville Woman Wins $200K in Virginia Lottery After Late Night Shift
Danville resident Donna Brewer got a big surprise after her late night shift earlier this week. Brewer returned home about 1:30 am when she logged on to the Virginia Lottery’s app, to see that she had won $12 in the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing. Instead of taking...
macaronikid.com
Here Are The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Lynchburg VA for 2022
Crank up that spooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Lynchburg VA and the surrounding area!. We asked Lynchburg Macaroni Kid Facebook and other Facebook fans for their favorite decorated Halloween homes and businesses in the Lynchburg area. We put all the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes and businesses in Lynchburg together to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Lynchburg!
Augusta Free Press
Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck
A beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday. Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.
streakingthelawn.com
Best food spots around UVA from a current student’s perspective
As it is the Virginia Cavaliers football team’s bye week and UVA basketball is still a frustrating four weeks away, we’re rolling in some fun UVA/Charlottesville content by taking a look at the best food spots/restaurants in the area, particularly from my perspective as a current student at Mr. Jefferson’s university.
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14. The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street. The road is open to thru traffic through Oct....
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
chathamstartribune.com
Fatal accident in Pitsylvania County
A North Carolina woman died after her car hit a utility pole Tuesday. The Virginia State Police is investigating the single car crash that occurred Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. on Route 622, two tenths of a mile south of Route 1663 in Pittsylvania County. A 2004 Buick Rainier was...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
timesvirginian.com
Sunday morning service held at Railroad Festival
This past weekend, the town of Appomattox celebrated its 50th Anniversary Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival with plenty of activities and music for all residents, including a Sunday morning service new to this year’s program. New Beginnings Gospel Singers of Appomattox performed the service at Courtland Festival Park as a...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
wfxrtv.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says a man is in critical condition after a Saturday morning motorcycle crash. LPD and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the crash just involved the motorcycle and the driver was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and later airlifted to UVA.
Augusta Free Press
Franklin County: Rocky Mount man dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 220
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. in Franklin County. A 2008 Honda Accord was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the southbound lanes and struck an embankment; ejecting the driver.
