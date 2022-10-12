Read full article on original website
The 2022 Fall Festival Season
Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
hernandosun.com
It’s Food Truck Friday at BKV
Three food trucks are serving up some great offerings at today’s Food Truck Friday at Brooksville Tampa-Bay Regional Airport (BKV) at the Hernando County Administration Parking Lot. Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese puts a creative twist on an American staple. There’s the Mac Daddy mac and cheese grilled cheese sandwich,...
cltampa.com
20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year
This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
QSR magazine
Ellianos Coffee to Enter Belleview, Florida
Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming soon to Belleview, Florida. Ellianos reports that it signed the agreement with new franchisee, Emery Abshier. The store will be located at 6147 SE Abshier Boulevard in Belleview. Abshier, a fifth-generation Floridian and Florida State University alum, remarked on the...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 10/14
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tons of events in Marion County and eating insects. Yeah, we are not confident in that. But, we are confident in our chit chat with K-Country. Here’s what you missed.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local developer buys Pinellas Park mall for $85M
Belleair Development Group, which owns multiple local plazas and shopping centers, has now acquired The Shoppes at Park Plaza in an $85 million deal. The 352,670-square-foot plaza at 7200 US Highway 19 N. in Pinellas Park is anchored by Target and the Regal Park Place movie theater; the purchase doesn’t include Target or the Chili’s restaurant.
Car bursts into flames in Publix parking lot in Brandon
A car burst into flames in a Publix parking lot on Thursday afternoon.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of Community in Dade City, Florida
DADE CITY, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a seniors housing community in Dade City, located between Tampa and Orlando. The property offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. The name and number of units were not disclosed. The seller is...
Largo restaurant gives entire day of coffee sales to hurricane relief
Frida Alipour, owner of Frida's Cafe and Bakery in Largo, said the community was there to support her during the pandemic and now it's her turn to support people in need down south.
Over 30 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Just Friday alone is stacked.
ABC Action News
Tampa Bay's spookiest haunted tours
TAMPA, Fla. — The season of spook is here! Take a look at these haunted tours around Tampa Bay… if you dare. Info: Built in 1926, the historic Tampa Theatre has earned quite the reputation as Tampa’s most haunted building. Learn the Theatre’s secrets and stories with a “balcony to backstage” tour that focuses on the historic movie palace’s ghostly guests, preternatural patrons and eternal employees. The 90-minute tour kicks off in the lobby and does include climbing stairs and extended periods of standing. Doors open 15 minutes before tour time. Ghost Tour tickets are $15 for general admission.
‘Mansion in the sky’: Gronkowski’s former Tampa penthouse goes on sale for $5.4 million
The downtown Tampa penthouse that once housed former Buccaneers tight-end Rob Gronkowski is up for sale — sporting a hefty $5.4 million price tag.
Growing hole in backyard concerns renter in Largo
A Largo renter who discovered a hole in her backyard after Hurricane Ian has major concerns as the hole grows, and reached out to WFLA for help.
ocala-news.com
Two Rivers Music Festival, Food Truck Rally returns to Dunnellon this weekend
The Two Rivers Music Festival and Food Truck Rally will return to Dunnellon on Saturday, October 15, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ernie Mills Park and along E Pennsylvania Avenue in Dunnellon. Over two decades ago, the event originated as a jazz festival called Jazz Up Dunnellon, according...
New ride coming to Busch Gardens next year
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shared some exciting news for theme park enthusiasts Tuesday.
Bay News 9
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist crashes into fence in The Villages after accelerator stops functioning
A motorcyclist crashed into a fence in The Villages after his accelerator stopped functioning and he could not reduce his speed. The 36-year-old Leesburg man was riding a black 2015 Honda Interstate motorcycle at 10:54 a.m. Sunday heading north on Buena Vista Boulevard about 800 feet north of County Road 466 when the accelerator “became disabled” and he “was unable to reduce speed,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His motorcycle ran off the road onto the grass shoulder where he hit the fence.
theminaretonline.org
First Magic Mushroom Dispensary in Tampa Shows Changing Attitudes Towards Psychedelic Culture
Chillium Mushroom and Hemp dispensary, located in Ybor City, recently added mushroom products to its store. The store is run by owner Carlos Hermida, a long-time cannabis activist. After getting a master’s in business administration, Hermida had moved to California to study the business aspect of marijuana at Oaksterdam University....
hernandosun.com
Weeki Wachee woman critically injured in collision with tractor-trailer truck at 98 and 476
A Weeki Wachee woman was critically injured when the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) she was driving collided with a tractor-trailer truck in Brooksville. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that at 7:30 a.m., on Oct. 12, the 39-year-old Weeki Wachee woman was driving her SUV eastbound on County Road 476 – Lake Lindsey Road – approaching the intersection of US 98 – Ponce De Leon Boulevard while a tractor-trailer truck driven by a 67-year-old man from Floral City was traveling southbound on US 98, approaching the intersection of County Road 476.
