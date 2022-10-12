ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Ocala Gazette

The 2022 Fall Festival Season

Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
OCALA, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
LAKELAND, FL
hernandosun.com

It’s Food Truck Friday at BKV

Three food trucks are serving up some great offerings at today’s Food Truck Friday at Brooksville Tampa-Bay Regional Airport (BKV) at the Hernando County Administration Parking Lot. Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese puts a creative twist on an American staple. There’s the Mac Daddy mac and cheese grilled cheese sandwich,...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
cltampa.com

20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year

This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
TAMPA, FL
QSR magazine

Ellianos Coffee to Enter Belleview, Florida

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming soon to Belleview, Florida. Ellianos reports that it signed the agreement with new franchisee, Emery Abshier. The store will be located at 6147 SE Abshier Boulevard in Belleview. Abshier, a fifth-generation Floridian and Florida State University alum, remarked on the...
BELLEVIEW, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local developer buys Pinellas Park mall for $85M

Belleair Development Group, which owns multiple local plazas and shopping centers, has now acquired The Shoppes at Park Plaza in an $85 million deal. The 352,670-square-foot plaza at 7200 US Highway 19 N. in Pinellas Park is anchored by Target and the Regal Park Place movie theater; the purchase doesn’t include Target or the Chili’s restaurant.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of Community in Dade City, Florida

DADE CITY, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a seniors housing community in Dade City, located between Tampa and Orlando. The property offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. The name and number of units were not disclosed. The seller is...
DADE CITY, FL
ABC Action News

Tampa Bay's spookiest haunted tours

TAMPA, Fla. — The season of spook is here! Take a look at these haunted tours around Tampa Bay… if you dare. Info: Built in 1926, the historic Tampa Theatre has earned quite the reputation as Tampa’s most haunted building. Learn the Theatre’s secrets and stories with a “balcony to backstage” tour that focuses on the historic movie palace’s ghostly guests, preternatural patrons and eternal employees. The 90-minute tour kicks off in the lobby and does include climbing stairs and extended periods of standing. Doors open 15 minutes before tour time. Ghost Tour tickets are $15 for general admission.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties

For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist crashes into fence in The Villages after accelerator stops functioning

A motorcyclist crashed into a fence in The Villages after his accelerator stopped functioning and he could not reduce his speed. The 36-year-old Leesburg man was riding a black 2015 Honda Interstate motorcycle at 10:54 a.m. Sunday heading north on Buena Vista Boulevard about 800 feet north of County Road 466 when the accelerator “became disabled” and he “was unable to reduce speed,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His motorcycle ran off the road onto the grass shoulder where he hit the fence.
THE VILLAGES, FL
hernandosun.com

Weeki Wachee woman critically injured in collision with tractor-trailer truck at 98 and 476

A Weeki Wachee woman was critically injured when the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) she was driving collided with a tractor-trailer truck in Brooksville. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that at 7:30 a.m., on Oct. 12, the 39-year-old Weeki Wachee woman was driving her SUV eastbound on County Road 476 – Lake Lindsey Road – approaching the intersection of US 98 – Ponce De Leon Boulevard while a tractor-trailer truck driven by a 67-year-old man from Floral City was traveling southbound on US 98, approaching the intersection of County Road 476.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

