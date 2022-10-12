ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Pine Key, FL

flkeysnews.com

Florida Keys ‘liveaboard’ arrested after flashing Coast Guard family on shore, police say

After Hurricane Ian whirled past the Florida Keys late last month, it left flooding and more than 100 displaced boats in its wake. Some of those boats are used as homes by people known locally as “liveaboards.” They often have a contentious relationship with state wildlife police and the U.S. Coast Guard, who scrutinize them for marine violations that include polluting nearshore waters and creating hazards to navigation.
KEY WEST, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
keysweekly.com

MARATHON COUNCIL ESCALATES 300 UNITS APPEAL, EXPEDITES STORM REPAIRS

In what was far and away the quickest gathering of the past year, the Marathon City Council’s Oct. 11 meeting gave further direction in the city’s ongoing battle to retain its 300 recently revoked affordable housing allocations, pledged help to residents affected by Hurricane Ian and saw the approval of two ordinances dealing with smoking, drinking and recreational fires on city property.
MARATHON, FL
flkeysnews.com

Monroe corrections deputy accused of insurance fraud, lying about car crash

A high-ranking corrections deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday on felony insurance fraud and misdemeanor hit-and-run charges after a car crash last month. Lt. Patrick Livingston Major, 49, was also placed on unpaid leave by the sheriff’s office pending an Internal Affairs investigation. As of...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

South Florida Council of Firefighters backs ‘remarkably equipped’ Janelle Perez for Senate

‘Circumstances have already proven (she is) remarkably equipped with a fighting drive.’. Democratic business owner Janelle Perez’s just gained another union endorsement in her bid for Senate District 38. On Wednesday, Perez’s campaign announced the support of the South Florida Council of Firefighters (SFCFF), a collective bargaining group standing...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA KEYS FLOOD VICTIMS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR FEMA HELP

When the floodwaters of Hurricane Ian receded from Key West by Sept. 30, more than 400 Key West households had to haul their drenched lives and living rooms to the curb. Warped, wooden furniture, mattresses soaked in saltwater and irreparable appliances still line the streets of several Key West neighborhoods that bore the brunt of Ian’s storm surge.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

STATE ATTORNEY’S OFFICE & ISLAMORADA OFFICIALS SPAR OVER SUNSHINE COMPLAINT

A case into whether Islamorada village officials violated Sunshine Law regarding a separation agreement with its former village attorney was officially closed by the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office with no further action last week. For the first time, council members publicly responded to the investigation during the Oct....
ISLAMORADA, FL
Lodging

Margaritaville Beach House Key West Introduces New Restaurant Menu

KEY WEST, Florida — Margaritaville Beach House Key West has introduced a new all-day menu at the resort’s signature restaurant, Tin Cup Chalice Bar & Chill. The new menu has a variety of options with an elevated presentation. The menu includes Caribbean-inspired selections and handheld choices like fish tacos, crispy chicken sandwiches, and cheeseburgers, along with the chef’s local catch. Guests can choose specialties such as Key Lime Pie, chocolate mousse torte, and guava bread pudding, among others. A specialty drink menu includes beer, wine, cocktails, namesake margaritas, and other frozen concoctions.
KEY WEST, FL

