Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
flkeysnews.com
Florida Keys ‘liveaboard’ arrested after flashing Coast Guard family on shore, police say
After Hurricane Ian whirled past the Florida Keys late last month, it left flooding and more than 100 displaced boats in its wake. Some of those boats are used as homes by people known locally as “liveaboards.” They often have a contentious relationship with state wildlife police and the U.S. Coast Guard, who scrutinize them for marine violations that include polluting nearshore waters and creating hazards to navigation.
Click10.com
2 Cuban migrants detained after arriving in Keys on windsurfing boards, official says
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Cuban migrants were apprehended by agents with the U.S. Border Patrol after arriving in the Florida Keys on windsurfing boards, a federal official said Wednesday morning. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who leads the agency’s Miami sector, tweeted a photo of one of...
flkeysnews.com
Another Keys fire rescue air ambulance crew member has been arrested in stolen meds case
A third Florida Keys’ helicopter air ambulance program crew member has been arrested as part of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing investigation into stolen drugs and altered medication inventory logbooks. Only former chief flight nurse Lynda Rusinowski has been charged with stealing meds so far, but...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida DUI driver had blood alcohol level over 5 times the legal limit, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested on a DUI charge Friday after deputies found that he had a blood alcohol level over five times the legal limit, according to a release.
keysweekly.com
MARATHON COUNCIL ESCALATES 300 UNITS APPEAL, EXPEDITES STORM REPAIRS
In what was far and away the quickest gathering of the past year, the Marathon City Council’s Oct. 11 meeting gave further direction in the city’s ongoing battle to retain its 300 recently revoked affordable housing allocations, pledged help to residents affected by Hurricane Ian and saw the approval of two ordinances dealing with smoking, drinking and recreational fires on city property.
Click10.com
Florida Keys man accused of punching driver he thought was ‘careless’
KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Key Largo man tried to take traffic enforcement into his own hands—literally—but wound up being the one in trouble with the law, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Michael Todd Tillman, 52, jumped in front of a Ford...
flkeysnews.com
Monroe corrections deputy accused of insurance fraud, lying about car crash
A high-ranking corrections deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday on felony insurance fraud and misdemeanor hit-and-run charges after a car crash last month. Lt. Patrick Livingston Major, 49, was also placed on unpaid leave by the sheriff’s office pending an Internal Affairs investigation. As of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
South Florida Council of Firefighters backs ‘remarkably equipped’ Janelle Perez for Senate
‘Circumstances have already proven (she is) remarkably equipped with a fighting drive.’. Democratic business owner Janelle Perez’s just gained another union endorsement in her bid for Senate District 38. On Wednesday, Perez’s campaign announced the support of the South Florida Council of Firefighters (SFCFF), a collective bargaining group standing...
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS FLOOD VICTIMS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR FEMA HELP
When the floodwaters of Hurricane Ian receded from Key West by Sept. 30, more than 400 Key West households had to haul their drenched lives and living rooms to the curb. Warped, wooden furniture, mattresses soaked in saltwater and irreparable appliances still line the streets of several Key West neighborhoods that bore the brunt of Ian’s storm surge.
Three More Women Found Dead In Florida Mangroves, Thought To Be Cuban Migrants Lost In Hurricane Ian
Three more bodies were found over the weekend after a migrants boat capsized during Hurricane Ian. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recovered the bodies of three deceased females from the mangroves near Naval Air Station Key West at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The incident
keysweekly.com
STATE ATTORNEY’S OFFICE & ISLAMORADA OFFICIALS SPAR OVER SUNSHINE COMPLAINT
A case into whether Islamorada village officials violated Sunshine Law regarding a separation agreement with its former village attorney was officially closed by the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office with no further action last week. For the first time, council members publicly responded to the investigation during the Oct....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
keysweekly.com
NEW FUNDING FORMULA MAKES ‘THE LOFTS’ IN KEY WEST MORE AFFORDABLE
The sale price of the 28 or so homes that will be for sale to Key Westers who meet the income guidelines and qualify for affordable housing is going down to more affordable levels. The 98 rental apartments and 28 ownership townhomes, known as The Lofts at Bahama Village, are...
Lodging
Margaritaville Beach House Key West Introduces New Restaurant Menu
KEY WEST, Florida — Margaritaville Beach House Key West has introduced a new all-day menu at the resort’s signature restaurant, Tin Cup Chalice Bar & Chill. The new menu has a variety of options with an elevated presentation. The menu includes Caribbean-inspired selections and handheld choices like fish tacos, crispy chicken sandwiches, and cheeseburgers, along with the chef’s local catch. Guests can choose specialties such as Key Lime Pie, chocolate mousse torte, and guava bread pudding, among others. A specialty drink menu includes beer, wine, cocktails, namesake margaritas, and other frozen concoctions.
Comments / 1