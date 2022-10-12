Steelers List 11 Players on Initial Week 6 Injury Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers open the week with nearly a dozen injuries.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 6 with a handful of injuries on both sides of the ball.
The Steelers' defense has taken its fair share of blows over the last several weeks. Leaving Buffalo, the team added seven new injuries to their list and opened the week up with seven on defense, alone.
Cornerbacks Cam Sutton (hamstring), Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion) did not practice. Safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) returned as a full participant after missing last week's game, but Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) did not participate.
Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (hip) and Larry Ogunjobi (back) also did not practice.
On offense, wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) was limited with a lingering hip injury. Tight ends Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and Zach Gentry (knee) did not practice, along with center Mason Cole (foot).
The Steelers have two more practice days and a walk-through before their home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They started last week with over a half dozen injuries as well but finished the week with just two players missing the game.
Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Connor Heyward Ready As Next Rookie to Impact Steelers
Steelers Take First Step in Return to Glory
Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Duty Changes
Jaylen Warren Will Continue to See More Reps
Mike Tomlin Updates Lengthy Steelers Injury Report
Diontae Johnson Responds to Steelers Critics
Steelers Issues Start With Coaches, End With Players
T.J. Watt Suffers New Injury, Pushing Back Return
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook
Comments / 1