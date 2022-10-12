ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers List 11 Players on Initial Week 6 Injury Report

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers open the week with nearly a dozen injuries.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 6 with a handful of injuries on both sides of the ball.

The Steelers' defense has taken its fair share of blows over the last several weeks. Leaving Buffalo, the team added seven new injuries to their list and opened the week up with seven on defense, alone.

Cornerbacks Cam Sutton (hamstring), Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion) did not practice. Safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) returned as a full participant after missing last week's game, but Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) did not participate.

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (hip) and Larry Ogunjobi (back) also did not practice.

On offense, wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) was limited with a lingering hip injury. Tight ends Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and Zach Gentry (knee) did not practice, along with center Mason Cole (foot).

The Steelers have two more practice days and a walk-through before their home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They started last week with over a half dozen injuries as well but finished the week with just two players missing the game.

