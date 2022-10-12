Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
Streetside RV ordinance approved for Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Without debate or discussion, the Wenatchee City Council last night adopted new laws to remove parked recreational vehicles from city streets. Officials say RVs have become a nuisance in the city, particularly those used as shelter by homeless motorists. The two new ordinances prohibit on-street parking of RVs unless they’re being loaded or unloaded, and grant authority to the city to tow away any derelict vehicle.
Yakima hospital has the busiest emergency room in the state
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Hospital Association reports hospitals across the state had a net loss of $1.75 billion in the first half of the year and a survey projects if losses continue at the same rate, dozens of hospitals could be filing for bankruptcy by the end of 2023. “We’re already seeing service cuts, limits on hospital admissions,”...
kpq.com
Chelan-Douglas Port Authority Examine Security Measures Due to Safety Concerns
The Chelan-Douglas Port Authority is looking into increasing security at the Confluence Technology Center after a string of incidents on Old Station Road prompt safety concerns. Building Manager Tricia Degnan recalled an incident where a man entered the Confluence Technology Center (CTC) last Thursday. Wenatchee Police along with a SWAT...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg
WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
Yakima Herald Republic
City installs fencing along Naches Avenue in Yakima, forcing homeless people to move
The city has installed fences again around the medians of two blocks of Naches Avenue in Yakima used by people who are homeless, and might make the fencing permanent. Yakima officials said temporary fencing went up around the medians on Naches Avenue from East Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Street a few weeks ago because of damage to the grass and irrigation systems in the medians. People experiencing homelessness frequently gather at the spot.
travelawaits.com
Why This Is My Favorite Scenic Fall Drive In Beautiful Washington State
If your mental picture of Washington only includes rain, grunge, or the gum wall, it’s time you were introduced to the rest of the state. While I’m not suggesting Seattle doesn’t have its place as a travel-worthy spot on your list of places to see, there’s a whole lot of Washington outside of Seattle.
$4,000 worth of equipment stolen from farm in rural Yakima County
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Thousands of dollars worth of farming equipment was stolen from a rural stretch of Yakima County near Outlook by a group of suspects in a pickup truck. According to a social media alert from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the theft in question had a property in the Outlook/Sunnyside area. Thieves were spotted on the farm’s security...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 11 and 41
Winner announced for 2022 Mid-Columbia Duck Race
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The winner of the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race was announced October 14 by Toyota of Tri-Cities staff, awarding DGR Grant Construction representatives with a new 2022 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab Shortbed truck. They’ll be presented the truck in a special ceremony at the dealership at 11 a.m. on October 18.
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Washington
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee council could vote tonight on nuisance RV ordinances
WENATCHEE — Tonight's Wenatchee City Council meeting could see a citywide ban on all recreational vehicle parking on city streets, plus towing enforcement, put in effect by next week. The council will consider two ordinances to address the proliferation of RVs, often used as housing by those without permanent...
goodfruit.com
Columbia Fruit Packers and Frosty Packing announce merger and Goldman Sachs investment
Washington’s Columbia Fruit Packers of Wenatchee and Frosty Packing of Yakima have announced a merger, stemming from strategic investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The new business, named New Columbia Fruit Packers, seeks to benefit from its expanded footprint and increase production through “investment in the existing operations and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paid Parking Downtown Yakima Starts in April of 2023
Paid parking is on its way to downtown Yakima after the Yakima City Council members voted Tuesday in favor of the proposal during a study session on Tuesday. Paid parking is expected to start in downtown in April of 2023. Money from the parking will help maintain downtown lots. The...
KEPR
Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies arrested a suspect in Walla Walla, who is accused of a murder in Wenatchee on Aug. 12. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Officers of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the United States Marshals Service arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez in the 300 block of N. 9th Ave. in Walla Walla.
Yakima Officers Stopping Lots of Drivers During Emphasis Patrols
Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols around the city to slow drivers and prevent serious crashes by drivers running red lights. The patrols are a direct result of a rash of serious and fatal crashes reported in the city over the last 6 to 8 months. "The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department when it comes to Yakima traffic.
ncwlife.com
Account set up to assist family of man killed outside Orondo
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family of the Wenatchee man who died tragically Wednesday when his vehicle hit a large piece of concrete on Highway 97 near Orondo. According to the page, 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia-Castillo was the financial provider for his wife and four children....
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: The elephant in the ER is squashing us all
To the editor — Can we talk about the elephant in our emergency room?. Yakima’s remaining hospital has the busiest ER in the state. The hospital itself is financially wobbly. They are calling for higher Medicaid payments. Only one leader courageously noted that “more private insurance would help.”
nbcrightnow.com
Crews to add acceleration lane at Washington Ave and 48th intersection
YAKIMA, Wash. - Expect traffic delays on October 13 while road crews work to install an acceleration lane to improve traffic at the W Washington Avenue and S 28th Avenue intersection. On Thursday the 13, traffic headed south on 48th Ave will be closed north of Washington Avenue. Traffic on...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee man killed when his pickup crashes into a piece of concrete
A Wenatchee man was killed Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 near Orondo after his vehicle struck a large piece of concrete that had fallen off a semi. The Washington State Patrol said Ascencion Garcia-Castillo, 44, was driving southbound at about 4:15 p.m. when his 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup struck a 15-by-30-foot, 31-ton piece of concrete that had detached from a flatbed trailer being hauled by a semi travelling in the opposite direction.
kpq.com
Smell on Sunset Highway Caused by Sewer Malfunction
The Douglas County Sewer District is warning passerby of an odor issue on Sunset Highway on East Wenatchee Wednesday. A mechanical failure occurred sometime during the night of Oct. 11, Tuesday. The failure interrupted the treatment process and is responsible for the odor near the Douglas County Sewer District wastewater...
Comments / 1