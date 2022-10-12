Read full article on original website
Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 9 scores, highlights
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In case you live under a rock and were unaware, we didn’t have a Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week due to the Nexstar debate. However, we will still have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Week 9 matchups below. Away team Home […]
End Zone: Scores for Week 9 of high school football
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 9 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. McIntosh County Academy 21 at Montgomery County 0 F. Northwood Academy 6 at John Paul II 43 F/ Thurs. Thomas Heyward 27 at Beaufort Academy 31 F. Northside Christian 15 at Bethesda 32...
Warnock-Walker debate: How to watch Georgia Senate candidates
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia continues to heat up. Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock will square off for the first and only time Friday night in Savannah. The debate will be broadcast on Nexstar stations in Savannah, Columbus and Augusta as well as on FOX 5 Atlanta.
Hinesville, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Richmond Hill High School football team will have a game with Bradwell Institute on October 13, 2022, 14:00:00.
‘This is what democracy looks like:’ Two sides. One debate. One night only.
SAVANNAH, Ga. – The scene outside of the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District just hours before tonight’s debate between Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and his opponent, former Heisman Trophy winner, Georgia Bulldogs, and Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker, looked like something straight out of a bad Hollywood movie. On one side of the street […] The post ‘This is what democracy looks like:’ Two sides. One debate. One night only. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
Augusta voters react to Walker, Warnock debate
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s debate night in Georgia as Rafael Warnock and Herschel Walker finally face off in Savannah in the race for U.S. Senate. They covered a variety of topics, including their views on abortion. Georgia’s election rules say the winner must secure more than 50 percent...
Warnock-Walker debate brings political sideshows to Savannah
First there was “Hockey Night in Canada.” Then there was “Football Night in America.”. Get ready, Savannah, for “Debate Night in America.”. This Friday, Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, face off in a much anticipated, one-hour debate in front of a live, by-invitation-only audience at the JW Marriott at Savannah’s Plant Riverside.
Hyundai sets date to break ground on $5.5B EV factory in Georgia
Hyundai Motor Group is pushing past its issues with the U.S.’s new electric vehicle tax credits and announced plans Wednesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking later this month for its $5.5 billion factory near Savannah.
60th Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair 2022 information guide
Grice Connect has partnered with Bulloch Solutions and the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair to bring this comprehensive, interactive 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair information guide to you. This guide is designed to give you one place to quickly locate any information you may need about the fair. We will be updating this...
These two Georgia restaurants rank among the nation’s best. What they’re known for
Georgia is home to two top restaurants — including the nation’s best-kept secret, new rankings show. Joe’s at the Jepson in Savannah joins Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant in Clarkesville in making it onto lists of top 10 best places to eat in the United States, according to results published Sept. 27.
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"
USA Today readers just gave The Marshall House Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, the number three spot on the "Best Haunted Hotel in America" list. Small wonder. The hotel, built in 1851, plays a rich part in American history.
Umbrella needed today and latest track for Tropical Storm Karl
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Umbrella will be needed at times today. There will be scattered showers or thunderstorms after 3 pm. The best chance for rain will be after sunset with downpours are possible. Models are showing some areas picking up near one inch or rain. Lots of clouds are in...
EAT IT AND LIKE IT: Java Burrito owners going ‘all-in’ on East Broughton
You would hard pressed to find a family who’s gone more ‘all in’ on downtown Savannah in the last few years than Michael and Frederika Feketé. Back in the Spring, they opened Java Burrito, a fast casual Mexican concept and coffee house at the corner of Broughton and Price Streets in downtown Savannah.
One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Port of Savannah Sees Signs of Market Correction
Cargo volumes through the Port of Savannah tumbled more than 7 percent in September in part due to impacts related to Hurricane Ian. Even so, the port closed out the quarter handling nearly 10 percent more cargo than it did a year ago. “A high number of ad hoc vessel...
December-like chill lurking as strong cold front arrives next week
A strong cold front is lurking for next week and it may deliver a December-like chill to the Southeast. The temperature drop would include highs in the 60s and potentially lows in the 30s and 40s. The coldest temperatures would reside across inland locations. The Climate Prediction Center has a...
'It breaks my heart': Memorial forms outside home where Quinton Simon was last seen alive
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There's a growing memorial outside the Savannah home where 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen alive. The toddler was reported missing by his mother last Wednesday. She's now listed as the prime suspect in his disappearance and presumed death. "I saw on Facebook about the little...
Savannah responds to 5,280 gallon sewage spill
SAVANNAH — City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a sewage spill today on Lavon Avenue in Savannah. The spill, which flowed into Hayners Creek, was from a surcharged wet well caused by work being completed on the county’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive. An estimated...
Update: Missing Savannah teen girl found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 4:37 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Marlesia Young, 14, was last seen Thursday around 5 p.m. in Yamacraw Village. She was wearing red...
