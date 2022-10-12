SAVANNAH, Ga. – The scene outside of the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District just hours before tonight’s debate between Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and his opponent, former Heisman Trophy winner, Georgia Bulldogs, and Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker, looked like something straight out of a bad Hollywood movie. On one side of the street […] The post ‘This is what democracy looks like:’ Two sides. One debate. One night only. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO