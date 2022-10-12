ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 9 scores, highlights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In case you live under a rock and were unaware, we didn’t have a Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week due to the Nexstar debate. However, we will still have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Week 9 matchups below. Away team Home […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

End Zone: Scores for Week 9 of high school football

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 9 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. McIntosh County Academy 21 at Montgomery County 0 F. Northwood Academy 6 at John Paul II 43 F/ Thurs. Thomas Heyward 27 at Beaufort Academy 31 F. Northside Christian 15 at Bethesda 32...
SAVANNAH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Warnock-Walker debate: How to watch Georgia Senate candidates

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia continues to heat up. Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock will square off for the first and only time Friday night in Savannah. The debate will be broadcast on Nexstar stations in Savannah, Columbus and Augusta as well as on FOX 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
High School Football PRO

Hinesville, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Richmond Hill High School football team will have a game with Bradwell Institute on October 13, 2022, 14:00:00.
HINESVILLE, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘This is what democracy looks like:’ Two sides. One debate. One night only.

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The scene outside of the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District just hours before tonight’s debate between Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and his opponent, former Heisman Trophy winner, Georgia Bulldogs, and Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker, looked like something straight out of a bad Hollywood movie.  On one side of the street […] The post ‘This is what democracy looks like:’ Two sides. One debate. One night only. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRBL News 3

4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Augusta voters react to Walker, Warnock debate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s debate night in Georgia as Rafael Warnock and Herschel Walker finally face off in Savannah in the race for U.S. Senate. They covered a variety of topics, including their views on abortion. Georgia’s election rules say the winner must secure more than 50 percent...
AUGUSTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Warnock-Walker debate brings political sideshows to Savannah

First there was “Hockey Night in Canada.” Then there was “Football Night in America.”. Get ready, Savannah, for “Debate Night in America.”. This Friday, Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, face off in a much anticipated, one-hour debate in front of a live, by-invitation-only audience at the JW Marriott at Savannah’s Plant Riverside.
SAVANNAH, GA
Person
Clay Helton
Person
James Madison
Grice Connect

60th Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair 2022 information guide

Grice Connect has partnered with Bulloch Solutions and the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair to bring this comprehensive, interactive 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair information guide to you. This guide is designed to give you one place to quickly locate any information you may need about the fair. We will be updating this...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Umbrella needed today and latest track for Tropical Storm Karl

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Umbrella will be needed at times today. There will be scattered showers or thunderstorms after 3 pm. The best chance for rain will be after sunset with downpours are possible. Models are showing some areas picking up near one inch or rain. Lots of clouds are in...
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

EAT IT AND LIKE IT: Java Burrito owners going ‘all-in’ on East Broughton

You would hard pressed to find a family who’s gone more ‘all in’ on downtown Savannah in the last few years than Michael and Frederika Feketé. Back in the Spring, they opened Java Burrito, a fast casual Mexican concept and coffee house at the corner of Broughton and Price Streets in downtown Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
gcaptain.com

Port of Savannah Sees Signs of Market Correction

Cargo volumes through the Port of Savannah tumbled more than 7 percent in September in part due to impacts related to Hurricane Ian. Even so, the port closed out the quarter handling nearly 10 percent more cargo than it did a year ago. “A high number of ad hoc vessel...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

December-like chill lurking as strong cold front arrives next week

A strong cold front is lurking for next week and it may deliver a December-like chill to the Southeast. The temperature drop would include highs in the 60s and potentially lows in the 30s and 40s. The coldest temperatures would reside across inland locations. The Climate Prediction Center has a...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Georgia Sun

Savannah responds to 5,280 gallon sewage spill

SAVANNAH — City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a sewage spill today on Lavon Avenue in Savannah. The spill, which flowed into Hayners Creek, was from a surcharged wet well caused by work being completed on the county’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive. An estimated...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing Savannah teen girl found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 4:37 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Marlesia Young, 14, was last seen Thursday around 5 p.m. in Yamacraw Village. She was wearing red...
SAVANNAH, GA
