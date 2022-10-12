There won’t be any need to read between the lines of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith‘s relationship anymore. Jada, 51, will publish her yet-to-be-titled memoir with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers, in fall 2023, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE. In the announcement, Jada will talk about her journey, and at the heart of this powerful book, “[there] are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada’s complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself.”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO