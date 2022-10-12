Read full article on original website
SFGate
Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Her ‘Sister Act 3’ Dream Cast: Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj
Whoopi Goldberg has high hopes for “Sister Act 3.” In this week’s episode of Comedy Central’s “Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God,” “The View” host reveals her top picks for cast members in the upcoming film and admits she’s got her eyes on Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and Nicki Minaj to potentially star.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent’s “BMF” Documentary Lands A Release Date On Starz
STARZ announces a release date for “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast.”. Just when you thought 50 Cent was through with Starz, they just announced a release date for the highly-anticipated documentary on the Black Mafia Family. Starz announced the BMF documentary will be making its debut on their...
Lizzo Announces Release Date For New Documentary 'Love, Lizzo'
'Love, Lizzo' will start streaming on HBO Max later this fall.
Hypebae
Lizzo's Bronde Hair Update Signals That the Color Will Have a Moment for Fall 2022
Hands down, Lizzo has some of the most epic hair and makeup moments. Her dream team, makeup artist Alexx Mayo and hairstylist Shelby Swain make sure the star is on point — and the bar has been set extremely high for her Special tour, with her most recent update making an appearance at her New York City show. The artist changed things up and sported bronde hair for the occasion, and we’re stunned.
Complex
Rihanna Announces Details for Upcoming ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Experience
Rihanna gave fans reason to celebrate on Friday with the announcement that “volume mf four” of Savage X Fenty Show is slated to debut next month. News of the impending launch was shared to Instagram, as seen below. Per a press release, fans can expect Savage X Fenty...
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Rapper Lil Scrappy shares update on Instagram after rumors circulate that star died
RAPPER Lil Scrappy has shared an update on Instagram after bizarre rumors of his death circulated on the internet. The father-of-four posted heartwarming videos of himself playing with his children on Saturday, silencing fans who wondered if the rapper was dead or alive. Lil Scrappy appears to be at an...
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message
Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
The FADER
The Weeknd and Drake snub Grammys while Nicki Minaj slams “Super Freaky Girl” categorization
Drake and The Weeknd are continuing their boycott of the Grammy Awards with neither artist submitting their solo music for consideration for the 2023 awards, Pitchfork reports. The news arrived on the same day it was confirmed that Silk Sonic have also opted to "bow out" next year's awards. While...
Jada Pinkett Smith Poised To Reveal All About ‘Complicated’ Marriage To Will Smith In New Book
There won’t be any need to read between the lines of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith‘s relationship anymore. Jada, 51, will publish her yet-to-be-titled memoir with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers, in fall 2023, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE. In the announcement, Jada will talk about her journey, and at the heart of this powerful book, “[there] are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada’s complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Lizzo believes it is 'political' for her to wear skimpy outfits
Lizzo believes it's “political” for her to wear skimpy outfits. The ‘About Damn Time’ hitmaker - whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson - called it “feminist” to honour her body in whatever she wants to wear while performing on stage. The 34-year-old rapper...
The FADER
Nicki Minaj recruits a dancehall all-star team on “Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix)”
A couple of months ago Nicki Minaj remixed Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng's "Likke Miss" and promptly got quite mad when YouTube put an age restriction on the accompanying video. Today Minaj returns with a an updated version of the track (yes, a remix of the remix) with a host of...
Hypebae
Barbie Celebrates Tina Turner With Brand-New Doll
Barbie has a whole lot of love for rock & roll as the toy brand has just unveiled its very own Tina Turner doll as a part of its Barbie Signature Music Series. Commemorating the Grammy-award winning musician’s iconic hit single, “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” the latest figure created in her likeness captures the singer’s dynamic stage presence and vivacious personality. From a singing in a small-town church choir in Nutbush, Tennessee to becoming the legendary icon known as “Queen of Rock ‘n Roll,” honors Turner’s incredible journey, as well as her enduring cultural impact and legacy.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Hitmaka's Musical Journey to 'Producer of the Year'
Veteran record producer Hitmaka was crowned “Producer of the Year” at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards hosted by legendary rapper Fat Joe, beating out several equally talented musicians, including ATL Jacob, Baby Keem, Hit-Boy, Kanye West, Metro Boomin, and Grammy Award-winning producer Pharrell Williams. In honor of...
Lauryn Hill Teases ‘Miseducation’ Anniversary Tour
Lauryn Hill dropped a huge tease on Saturday night (Oct. 8) when she alluded to a potential tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her 1998 debut solo album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. The New Jersey artist was performing at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta and delivered several tracks from her seminal LP. “25 years, y’all,” the 47-year-old mother. “So we gonna be back with those songs the way you can recognize them, aye?” More from VIBE.comAre Pras's Legal Troubles Behind The Fugees Tour Cancellation?Lauryn Hill's Son, Zion, Surprises Her On Stage At ONE MusicfestLauryn Hill's Daughter Defends Wearing 'White...
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez’s Mocha-Toned Manicure Is for Legends Only
Jennifer Lopez has literally taken part in every beauty trend across the hair, makeup and nail categories. With her signature touches, there’s always a bit of supreme luxury, flair and finesse. When you thought you couldn’t be inspired anymore by the star — she takes things up a notch. Her latest expensive mocha brown manicure is an example of what we mean.
Hypebae
Emily Ratajkowski Announces 'High Low With Emrata' Podcast
Emily Ratajkowski just announced an all-new podcast, dubbed High Low With Emrata. Produced by Sony Music, the new series will consist of two episodes per week, one of which sees the model and writer sit down for intimate conversations with special guests, with the second focused on Ratajkowski offering her own commentary on what’s going on in the world. Fans will also be able to subscribe to a third exclusive episode, High Low: Talk Back, where Ratajkowski will go through listener comments and questions.
International Business Times
Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Withdraws Bid From Grammy Awards 2023
Silk Sonic, a musical duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, has declined to submit their album "An Evening With Silk Sonic" for the 2023 Grammy Awards. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said in a statement sent to Rolling Stone. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."
hotnewhiphop.com
Kid Cudi & Dot Da Genius’ “Entergalactic” Soundtrack Hits Streaming
Kid Cudi has been a busy man as of late. Recently, he dropped his Entergalactic project which also included a Netflix special of the same name. The Netflix special was well-received by fans thanks to a unique storyline and the animation to match. It goes to show that Cudi is an exceptionally creative person and that the team around him knows how to bring a vision to life.
