ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

'American Idol' finalist dies in vehicle crash

JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and the truck driver wasn’t injured, the crash report said. Spence, who was from Georgia, finished in second place on season 19 of “American Idol” last year.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riviera Beach, FL
Accidents
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Accidents
City
Riviera Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Riviera Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, TN
Marion County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
Marion County, TN
Accidents
850wftl.com

The South Florida Morning Show HR 3 10-14-22

Boy, there is a lot of raw reaction out there from the Parkland shooter and his sentence of life in jail. Some of that came from the Governor. We’ll let you know what’s being said. And why did these two climate activists throw tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting?! This story is going viral…
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to the hospital after he was shot in Miami Gardens Friday afternoon, according to officials. First responders went to the 80 block of Northwest 189th Terrace just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Crews airlifted the victim to Jackson...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Sam Cooke
Person
Luke Bryan
cw34.com

Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
BOCA RATON, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach, a lovely city on Florida's southeast coast, is a must-visit. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is home to many public sculptures and art galleries. Delray Municipal Beach is also a family and pet-friendly beach recognized by Travel Holiday as the best in the southeastern US. In addition, this...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#American Idol#Traffic Accident#Tn#Fl#2022 Spence#Tennessee Highway Patrol
bulletin-news.com

Mother Mourns Tow Truck Driver Killed on Turnpike in Broward

As officials continue their investigation, the distraught mother of a tow truck driver who was slain over the weekend while assisting a car on the Florida Turnpike in Broward is speaking out. Just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, Darryl Brooks, 22, was murdered in Plantation, Florida, near Sunrise Boulevard, on...
PLANTATION, FL
NBC Miami

Multiple People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Miami Gardens

Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Miami Gardens Friday morning. The crash happened just after 10:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 213th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue. Miami Gardens Police officials said a Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy