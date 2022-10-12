Read full article on original website
Willie Spence, who rose to fame as a contestant on TV's “American Idol,” was killed Tuesday in a traffic crash in Tennessee, a spokesperson speaking on behalf of his family told The Palm Beach Post on Wednesday. Spence was traveling from a homecoming event at a Tennessee college when his vehicle collided with a semi-truck. ...
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and the truck driver wasn’t injured, the crash report said. Spence, who was from Georgia, finished in second place on season 19 of “American Idol” last year.
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old.
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
