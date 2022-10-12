Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman wonders what happens if Cooper Rush wins again: 'Do we put Dak back in?'
Just when the notion of a legitimate dilemma reagrding who should lead the Dallas offense had seemed to fizzle out, a three-time Super Bowl champion has weighed in and renewed the debate. Cowboys icon Troy Aikman explained Thursday that keeping $40 million man Dak Prescott on the sideline, even once...
Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Sends Clear Message To Bears Quarterback Justin Fields
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is not impressed with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Fields and the Bears fell to the Commanders of Washington 12-7 on Thursday night. After the game, Fitzpatrick crushed Fields for not knowing what kind of quarterback he is. ...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
RELATED PEOPLE
Odell Beckham Jr. Super Mad At Buffalo Bills Fans
Is Odell Beckham coming to play with the Buffalo Bills? Was Odell Beckham Jr. spotted today at the Buffalo Airport?. There have been rumblings for weeks about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly signing with the Buffalo Bills. Actually, make that months. Odell Beckham Jr. still has not signed with a new team after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year.
Dallas Cowboys Foolishly Give Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles Bulletin Board Material Ahead of Crucial NFC East Showdown
Jalen Hurts now has some extra motivation to beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The post Dallas Cowboys Foolishly Give Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles Bulletin Board Material Ahead of Crucial NFC East Showdown appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares thoughts on OLB David Ojabo's returning to practice
The Baltimore Ravens are now one step closer to having their 2022 second round pick make his NFL debut. After tearing his achilles at the University of Michigan’s Pro Day in March, outside linebacker David Ojabo returned to practice on Wednesday, far sooner than many anticipated. Ravens head coach...
John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach
When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
The Steelers Offense Is So Deadly That Matt Canada Doesn’t Know How To Insert Calvin Austin
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense need a jolt, quite clearly. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett was able to provide that in Week 4, as he took over for Mitch Trubisky in the second half. The offense looked promising in the second half of that game despite the loss, but they followed that up with a three-point performance in Week 5.
Yardbarker
Steve Young on 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'No wonder the locker room loves this guy'
Hall-of-Fame quarterback Steve Young likes what he saw from current San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the past two weeks. "When you have no turnovers, clean games, and look, there were some throws that were 50/50, and they go your way, awesome," Young explained about Garoppolo during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think that was a perfect Jimmy game, right? That was like, 'Jimmy, do that. Do that every week, and let's just roll.' And I think he would say, 'Great. I got you covered.'"
3 Steelers who should be on the trading block
Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not redshirt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is new life in Pittsburgh. Even with a 1-4 record, the team is hoping the move to make Pickett the start will energize the team and help salvage the season. But in order to do this, there are some needs on this roster including defensive and offensive line along with the defensive secondary.
Browns’ Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with injuries. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues this week and was limited in practice. He came back after missing two games with an ankle injury […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera storms out of press conference after emphatic rejection to report that he did not want Carson Wentz
Had you not watched Thursday's Week 6 opener between the Commanders and Bears and you simply tuned into Ron Rivera's postgame press conference, you would have thought Washington came out on the losing end. That wasn't the case, however, as the Commanders were able to hang on to the 12-7 victory to stop their four-game losing skid. Cause for celebration, right? Well, things never seem to be that straightforward in Washington.
Matthew Judon Makes Bold Claim Regarding Start To Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon has been a hit in his first year-plus with the New England Patriots, but he thinks things could be a lot better. In 23 games with the Patriots, Judon has compiled 18.5 sacks, 37 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss and 80 total tackles. The 30-year-old has been playing his best football as of late, becoming the first player in Patriots history to record a sack in each of the team’s first five games — passing the previous record of four straight set by Andre Tippett in 1986. The game in which he accomplished that feat may have been his best as a Patriot, as he recorded two sacks and forced a fumble that was scooped up by Kyle Dugger and returned for a touchdown. For his effort, Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Bengals issue final injury report before Week 6 vs. Saints
The Cincinnati Bengals had plenty of injury questions chasing them into a Week 6 encounter with the New Orleans Saints. Headlining those questions was wide receiver Tee Higgins. He reaggravated an ankle injury a week ago during the loss to the Ravens and was limited most of the week. Then...
How Little-Known Patriots Staffer Has Helped Rookie Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire for his first NFL game action. But he hasn’t been alone in his development, leaning on one team staffer that has drawn high praise around the building. In just under two full games...
NFL・
Ravens release second injury report for Week 6 matchup vs. Giants
The Baltimore Ravens will travel to the Meadowlands for the second time this season as they play the New York Giants in a Week 6 matchup that could be a very close game. New York currently owns the better record at 4-1, but Baltimore comes into the matchup not far behind at 3-2.
Watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns discuss facing the Patriots
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Greg Newsome II and other Browns discuss their rematch with the Patriots Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3, and both are expected to run the ball a lot. The Browns lost 45-7 to the...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/13/22)
It is Thursday, October 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon for a Week 6 game at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Week 6 injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0