Willimantic, CT

Art Gallery panel discusses women’s experience with political violence

The Art Gallery at Eastern Connecticut State University hosted a panel discussion on Oct. 12 as part of its “Women at War” exhibition. The discussion was facilitated by Maiyah Gamble-Rivers, assistant director of Student Affairs at the School Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University and featured artist, educator, photographer and community organizer Luciana Quagliato McClure.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Eastern to kick off ‘Big Read’ with book talk by CSCU President Terrence Cheng

Eastern Connecticut State University is one of 62 communities nationwide to receive a National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read grant for 2022-23 year. Eastern will host a series of events exploring Charles Yu’s book “Interior Chinatown,” kicking off on Oct. 27 with a talk by Terrence Cheng, president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU).
WILLIMANTIC, CT

