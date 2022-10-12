'I'm so grateful for this opportunity!': Jason Donovan's daughter Jemma, 22, joins Hollyoaks and is set to cause chaos as social media sensation Rayne

Jason Dovonovan's actress daughter Jemma has joined the cast of Hollyoaks following her three-year stint as Harlow Robinson in axed Aussie soap neighbours.

The actress, 22, will be taking on the role of Rayne, an outgoing party girl and social media influencer.

The character will be moving to the village with her childhood best friend, as the pair are set to cause mischief with the younger residents of the Cheshire village.

Jemma gushed: 'I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks! I'm so grateful for this opportunity to be able to bring something unique and fun to a new role and I can't wait to be a part of the Hollyoaks family.'

Rayne and her pal will soon befriend the likes of Romeo (Owen Warner), Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer), and Yazz (Haiesha Mistry).

It comes after Amanda Holden said fans were stunned to find out Jemma was not her own as the pair filmed scenes for Neighbours together earlier this year.

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda, 51, appeared in a guest role as Aunt Harriet in the now defunct soap, with playing her niece Harlow.

And Amanda, who is mother to daughters Alexa, 15, and Hollie, nine, claims onlookers were surprised to learn they were not related, with the star saying she and Jemma share 'quite high foreheads and little round faces'.

She said: 'The amount of times people stopped to ask, "Is that your daughter, Amanda?". We do look quite similar.

'We've both got kind of quite high foreheads and little round faces!

'She's just so cool and so sweet, and I know her dad, obviously, very well. I love him and the whole family, so it was just so brilliant to be part of it all. And just so camp!'

Jemma was reunited with her father Jason, 54, and grandfather Terrence when the three reprised their roles on the soap opera's finale in August.

Jason's appearance marked his first time on Ramsay Street since his character Scott Robinson moved to Brisbane in 1989.

His father, Breaker Morant star Terence Donovan, 79, also returned as his Doug Willis character one last time, a role he has played on and off since 1990.

Terence told the Herald Sun he loved the series because it helped many up-and-coming actors get their feet wet.

'It's done wonderful things to put a bit of Australia on the screens of the world,' he told the publication.

'It's a good thing, and Jason and Kylie Minogue appreciate the opportunities that this show gave them,' he added.

The beleaguered soap opera faced an uncertain future following its cancellation by original network Channel 5, where it has spent the last 14 of its 37-years on British TV.

And Fremantle Media, the production company responsible for its development confirmed it would be taken off-air after an 'extensive search for alternative funding' was unsuccessful.

But in the 80s the show was unstoppable with Kylie and Jason's onscreen wedding as Scott and Charlene watched by two million Australians on July 1, 1987.

