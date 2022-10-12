ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm so grateful for this opportunity!': Jason Donovan's daughter Jemma, 22, joins Hollyoaks and is set to cause chaos as social media sensation Rayne

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Jason Dovonovan's actress daughter Jemma has joined the cast of Hollyoaks following her three-year stint as Harlow Robinson in axed Aussie soap neighbours.

The actress, 22, will be taking on the role of Rayne, an outgoing party girl and social media influencer.

The character will be moving to the village with her childhood best friend, as the pair are set to cause mischief with the younger residents of the Cheshire village.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvrQW_0iWN9kBE00
Casting: Jason Dovonovan's actress daughter Jemma has joined the cast of Hollyoaks following her three year stint as Harlow Robinson in axed Aussie soap neighbours

Jemma gushed: 'I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks! I'm so grateful for this opportunity to be able to bring something unique and fun to a new role and I can't wait to be a part of the Hollyoaks family.'

Rayne and her pal will soon befriend the likes of Romeo (Owen Warner), Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer), and Yazz (Haiesha Mistry).

It comes after Amanda Holden said fans were stunned to find out Jemma was not her own as the pair filmed scenes for Neighbours together earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Fybb_0iWN9kBE00
 She gushed: 'I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks! I'm so grateful for this opportunity to be able to bring something unique and fun to a role' (pictured with dad Jason)

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda, 51, appeared in a guest role as Aunt Harriet in the now defunct soap, with playing her niece Harlow.

And Amanda, who is mother to daughters Alexa, 15, and Hollie, nine, claims onlookers were surprised to learn they were not related, with the star saying she and Jemma share 'quite high foreheads and little round faces'.

She said: 'The amount of times people stopped to ask, "Is that your daughter, Amanda?". We do look quite similar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Unu6N_0iWN9kBE00
Soap star: She previously played the role of Harlow in Neighbours and featured in many high profile storylines 

'We've both got kind of quite high foreheads and little round faces!

'She's just so cool and so sweet, and I know her dad, obviously, very well. I love him and the whole family, so it was just so brilliant to be part of it all. And just so camp!'

Jemma was reunited with her father Jason, 54, and grandfather Terrence when the three reprised their roles on the soap opera's finale in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfQIF_0iWN9kBE00
Shock: It comes after Amanda Holden said fans were stunned to find out Jemma was not her own as the pair filmed scenes for Neighbours together earlier this year

Jason's appearance marked his first time on Ramsay Street since his character Scott Robinson moved to Brisbane in 1989.

His father, Breaker Morant star Terence Donovan, 79, also returned as his Doug Willis character one last time, a role he has played on and off since 1990.

Terence told the Herald Sun he loved the series because it helped many up-and-coming actors get their feet wet.

'It's done wonderful things to put a bit of Australia on the screens of the world,' he told the publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WePnS_0iWN9kBE00
 Family: Jemma was reunited with her father Jason, 54, and grandfather Terrence when the three reprised their roles on the soap opera's finale in August

'It's a good thing, and Jason and Kylie Minogue appreciate the opportunities that this show gave them,' he added.

The beleaguered soap opera faced an uncertain future following its cancellation by original network Channel 5, where it has spent the last 14 of its 37-years on British TV.

And Fremantle Media, the production company responsible for its development confirmed it would be taken off-air after an 'extensive search for alternative funding' was unsuccessful.

But in the 80s the show was unstoppable with Kylie and Jason's onscreen wedding as Scott and Charlene watched by two million Australians on July 1, 1987.

Neighbours' most memorable storylines

Scott and Charlene's wedding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIKMb_0iWN9kBE00

Perhaps the most famous Neighbours moment, 20million people tuned in to watch Scott and Charlene Robinson, played by Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue, get married in November 1988.

The pair's friend and family were seen in floods of tears as Charlene walked down the aisle to Angry Anderson power ballad Suddenly, with neighbour Nell Mangel catching the bouquet.

Mark leaves Annalise at the altar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itomG_0iWN9kBE00

Mark Gottlieb and Annalise Hartman's nuptials didn't go to plan in 1994. While both parties were nervous on the day, Mark left Annalise at the alter, saying he couldn't marry her.

However, it wasn't totally down to Annalise as he decided marriage wasn't for him and decided to become a priest.

The death of Helen Daniels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tmf5N_0iWN9kBE00

Helen Daniels, played by the late Anne Haddy, established herself as the grandmother of Ramsay Street.

Embroiled in some gripping storylines, over the years she saw her life stolen by a conman, she had an affair with her daughter's fiancé, and she fell down some stairs before suffering a stroke.

In a bid to bring the warring Ramsay and Robinson families together, she gathered them round to watch Scott and Charlene's wedding together but, as they bickered over their differences, she quietly passed away on the sofa in her sleep.

The Lou, Madge and Harold love triangle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RmqLY_0iWN9kBE00

Madge Ramsay (Anne Charleston), Harold Bishop (Iain Smith) and Lou Carpenter's (Tom Oliver) lives were entangled before the show even hit screens, with the trio knowing one another from their school days.

Madge fell head over heels for 'Jelly Belly' Harold but was also strongly attracted to cheeky Lou.

However, Madge's life took an unexpected turn for viewers when she married Fred Mitchell, with their relationship soon becoming troubled.

Madge and Harold later got back together and he proposed much to the distaste of Lou who attempted to win Madge over. Madge eventually married Harold in 1988.

After Harold's death, Lou set his sights on Madge once more and the pair planned to marry but they called it off when he realised he wasn't a match for Harold.

Harold returns from the dead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUIiG_0iWN9kBE00

Harold was killed off on the soap when he was swept out to sea when Madge's back was turned, leaving nothing behind other than his glasses.

However, he made a shock return to Erinsborough five years later, declaring he'd suffered from amnesia, with Helen Daniels running into him by chance while browsing in a Salvation Army shop.

He returned to Ramsay Street to be reunited with Madge.

Madge's death

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7GiF_0iWN9kBE00

Madge appeared on the show from 1986 to 1992 and again from 1996 to 2001 as a much-loved character.

After Harold's return, the pair renewed their marriage vows and fostered a child but she was later diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Doctors told her she had just months to live but further tragedy struck when her life was shortened even further after she developed septicaemia after cutting her finger.

Before her death, Lou confessed his undying love for her and she died in the arms of Harold.

Susan's memory loss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sj6CJ_0iWN9kBE00

In typical soap style, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) totally lost her memory after slipping on the milk from a spilled bowl of cereal in 2002.

She was convinced she was 16 years old again, a situation that left her incredibly confused when she found herself by chance at a 70s-themed birthday party.

Toady's heartache

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Rsju_0iWN9kBE00

Jarrod "Toadfish" Rebecchi, played by Ryan Moloney, found was first heartbroken just hours after his wedding to Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) in 2003 when he lost control of their car and drove it off a cliff, with her body never being found.

In 2010 he left Steph Scully (Carla Bonner) at the alter when he realised she didn't love him and during his third wedding to Sonya Mitchell (Eve Morey) in 2013, a gas bottle exploded during the reception, destroying their marquee and leaving Sonya with a fractured skull and no memory of the wedding. Characters Priya Kapoor and Rhys Lawson were also killed in the blast.

Community Policy