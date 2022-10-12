ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

News Channel 25

Texans make the case for why voting matters

"Texans make the case for why voting matters" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. The Texas Tribune is answering reader questions ahead of the midterms...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

One-on-one 25 News exclusive: Democrat for AG

WACO, Texas — The race for Texas Attorney General is shaping up to be one of the midterm's closest statewide contests. For weeks now, Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza has been hitting the campaign trail trying to raise her name recognition and convince Texans she’s the woman for the job.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Faces of Fort Hood: Jaime Chapman

FORT HOOD, Texas — Meet Jaime Chapman, a U.S. Army Reserve veteran and military spouse living on Fort Hood. An enormous place compared to her humble small-town roots. ”I grew up in Valliant, Oklahoma,” said Jaime Chapman, COO and co-founder of the Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce. “That's in rural southeastern Oklahoma in the Choctaw Nation region of the state. I grew up by a lake. My dad worked at a paper mill for his whole career and my mom owns a convenience store for going on 25 years now.”
FORT HOOD, TX
News Channel 25

Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo prepare for kick-off weekend

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo are preparing for its Kick-Off weekend from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. “Kick off weekend today and tomorrow, Friday and Saturday,” said Fiona Meyer, senior manager at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo. “We have BBQ and steak cook-off events. It’s not a public event so much."
News Channel 25

Hurricanes, floods and rising rents drive up costs for Florida retirees

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Gulf Coast has been a top retirement destination for the middle class for decades, providing affordable living options in “over 55” mobile home communities. But Hurricane Ian has made some retirees question whether the risks and the rising costs of a...
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel 25

Chilly morning gives way to nice afternoon in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to some chilly temperatures in Central Texas this morning! Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The dry air will make it feel pleasant, but that will be replaced by more humidity overnight. Expect a warmer and...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

FEMA approves $327 million for Hurricane Ian disaster relief

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it has approved $327 million in disaster relief to Florida residents in 24 counties following the impact of Hurricane Ian. FEMA said it approved funds for 182,000 households and individuals for expenses not covered by insurance. The expenses include paying for hotel rooms or temporary housing for Florida residents left without a home following the hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel 25

More seasonable Thursday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a historic weather day in Central Texas, I don't expect history to repeat itself. We'll actually see cooler air work in today as highs will hang around the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. With drier air pouring in, it will feel more like the mid 80s. We'll have to monitor for fire weather concerns as the breezes and dry air will lead to a very high fire danger across Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Raising awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

WACO, Texas — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. "It is an opportunity for all of us to stand together and say this should not happen anymore," Texas Advocacy Group's Executive Director Heather Bellino said of the month. "And if it is happening to you, we believe you and are here for you and there are resources available to you."
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Summer-like Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — Summer isn't done with us yet. We aren't going to hit 100° Friday and Saturday, but we will still be well above normal in the low to mid 90s. Other than a few clouds, we should have plenty of sunshine! It's still pool weather around here.
TEXAS STATE

