Texans make the case for why voting matters
"Texans make the case for why voting matters" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. The Texas Tribune is answering reader questions ahead of the midterms...
One-on-one 25 News exclusive: Democrat for AG
WACO, Texas — The race for Texas Attorney General is shaping up to be one of the midterm's closest statewide contests. For weeks now, Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza has been hitting the campaign trail trying to raise her name recognition and convince Texans she’s the woman for the job.
Vice President Kamala Harris calls on Texans to protect reproductive and voting rights during Austin visit
"Vice President Kamala Harris calls on Texans to protect reproductive and voting rights during Austin visit" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
Faces of Fort Hood: Jaime Chapman
FORT HOOD, Texas — Meet Jaime Chapman, a U.S. Army Reserve veteran and military spouse living on Fort Hood. An enormous place compared to her humble small-town roots. ”I grew up in Valliant, Oklahoma,” said Jaime Chapman, COO and co-founder of the Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce. “That's in rural southeastern Oklahoma in the Choctaw Nation region of the state. I grew up by a lake. My dad worked at a paper mill for his whole career and my mom owns a convenience store for going on 25 years now.”
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo prepare for kick-off weekend
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo are preparing for its Kick-Off weekend from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. “Kick off weekend today and tomorrow, Friday and Saturday,” said Fiona Meyer, senior manager at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo. “We have BBQ and steak cook-off events. It’s not a public event so much."
Hurricanes, floods and rising rents drive up costs for Florida retirees
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Gulf Coast has been a top retirement destination for the middle class for decades, providing affordable living options in “over 55” mobile home communities. But Hurricane Ian has made some retirees question whether the risks and the rising costs of a...
Chilly morning gives way to nice afternoon in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to some chilly temperatures in Central Texas this morning! Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The dry air will make it feel pleasant, but that will be replaced by more humidity overnight. Expect a warmer and...
FEMA approves $327 million for Hurricane Ian disaster relief
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it has approved $327 million in disaster relief to Florida residents in 24 counties following the impact of Hurricane Ian. FEMA said it approved funds for 182,000 households and individuals for expenses not covered by insurance. The expenses include paying for hotel rooms or temporary housing for Florida residents left without a home following the hurricane.
More seasonable Thursday in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a historic weather day in Central Texas, I don't expect history to repeat itself. We'll actually see cooler air work in today as highs will hang around the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. With drier air pouring in, it will feel more like the mid 80s. We'll have to monitor for fire weather concerns as the breezes and dry air will lead to a very high fire danger across Central Texas.
Raising awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
WACO, Texas — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. "It is an opportunity for all of us to stand together and say this should not happen anymore," Texas Advocacy Group's Executive Director Heather Bellino said of the month. "And if it is happening to you, we believe you and are here for you and there are resources available to you."
Summer-like Into The Weekend
25 WEATHER — Summer isn't done with us yet. We aren't going to hit 100° Friday and Saturday, but we will still be well above normal in the low to mid 90s. Other than a few clouds, we should have plenty of sunshine! It's still pool weather around here.
