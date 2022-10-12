Read full article on original website
‘It’s disgusting’: donors speak out about dad accused of faking son’s death for money
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Heartbreaking, disgusting and unbelievable. Those are just some of the words coming from people who thought they were helping a man and his family cope with the devastating loss of a child. Now they say they were swindled by a con artist. 7 News spoke...
Alexander A. Arduine, 90, of Ogdensburg
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Alexander A. Arduine, age 90, will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cemeter with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Arduine, 90, passed away Thursday October 13, 2022, at his home, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family and best friend, Paul Richards.
Mary A. Byerly, 70, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. Byerly, 70, passed away on Thursday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, October 18th starting at 4:00 pm at Theresa Fire Hall. Arrangements with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Service Notice: Carole Norton Dingman
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For friends and family that will be attending the memorial service for Carole Norton Dingman, the service will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Chaumont, NY at 2pm, followed by a reception at The Copley House/ Lyme Community Center. Please park at the church, on the street or in the Post Office parking lot. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
Fire destroys a Deer River home
TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Flames engulfed a home near West Carthage Friday evening. Multiple departments were called to a house at the corner of State Route 26 and Roberts Road around 6:30 PM. The West Carthage Fire Chief says no one was home at the time. He...
Susan F. Farney, 75, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Susan F. Farney, 75, died Thursday evening October 13, 2022 at Lewis County Health System nursing home with her family by her side. Sue was born on May 2, 1947 in Jamestown the daughter of the late Herbert Edward and Loyola F. (LeTarte) Call. She graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School the class 1965. Susan continued her education going to night school at SUNY Jefferson graduating with Associates in Science in Human Services. Susan and Calvin L. Farney where united in marriage on February 4, 1967 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Sue worked as a social worker for Lewis County Head Start Program for 20 years retiring in 2010. She and Cal made their home on Shady Avenue.
Deadline extended in Watertown school superintendent search
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District has extended the timeline in its search for a new superintendent. In a release, the board of education announced it was extending the application deadline to November 28. The previous superintendent, Patti LaBarr, retired at the end of August. “We...
JCC to host state criminal justice conference
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Criminal Justice Educators Association of New York State will hold its annual conference in the north country. That’s thanks to Paul Alteri, a criminal justice assistant professor at Jefferson Community College. He said it took a lot of effort. Last year’s conference was...
Marlene Marie Denecia, 83, formerly of Gouverneur
ROCKLEDGE, Florida (WWNY) - Marlene Marie Denecia, of Rockledge Florida, formerly of Gouverneur and Florence, South Carolina, passed away peacefully two days before her 84th birthday, on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Funeral services will be scheduled and announced later in the spring with the Green Funeral...
Mix to stay on as Watertown city manager
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city manager Ken Mix has decided to stay on the job. Citing tensions among city council members, Mix announced on October 4 that he wasn’t renewing his contract when it ended on December 31. He confirmed his decision to stay to 7 News...
Businesses post signs, welcoming guns in their stores
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Under New York’s new gun regulations that took effect over the summer, firearms are effectively banned at private businesses unless clearly marked by a sign. At Big Apple Music in Watertown, it’s hard to miss the sign that owner Bobby Ferris put up.
Lowville school officials make pitch for $15M improvement project
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville Academy’s school board presented the plans for a multi-million-dollar capital improvement project Wednesday night. It gave the public an opportunity to ask questions about the nearly $15 million proposal. The project includes a new track, additional parking for athletic fields, a new gymnasium...
Carthage Area Hospital looks to fill 50 positions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital held a job fair Wednesday as it tries to fill 50 positions. CAH was at The WorkPlace in Watertown to hold interviews. Officials say the one-on-ones gave candidates a chance to have a more personal experience. So, what jobs need to be...
Blast from the Past: Winning big in Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Tonight on Blast from the Past, we go back 19 years to 2003, when a Sackets Harbor couple won almost $10 million in the lottery. And that wasn’t the only big news in the Village that Year. Watch the story by then-reporter Jessica...
Flash flood at Flashback Brewery causes heavy amounts of damage
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A flash flood at the Flashback Brewery in the City of Watertown. The brewery’s owner posted a video to Facebook Thursday evening. Water could be seen pouring through tiles, damaging several. Several spots in the bar, dining area, and stage also have fallen and are destroyed.
Clue at Central New York Playhouse
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.
Highlights & scores: High school soccer & girls’ tennis
(WWNY) - High school soccer and girls’ tennis made news Wednesday. Watertown hosted Carthage in boys’ soccer. Deveraux Watson came up with a save for the Comets. It was Watson again, being tested by the Cyclones’ offense. Watertown broke through when Seth Charlton scored off an assist...
YMCA leaving Sackets Harbor location next month
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The YMCA announced Thursday that its facility in Sackets Harbor is closing on November 1. Officials said the Pike Road location will become a private youth training facility. The Y said the building owner has leased the facility to IHC Sports Academy which will...
Source: Proposal would have city own Watertown Golf Club, end litigation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Owners of Watertown’s two golf courses are in talks with the city of Watertown that could result in the sale of the course in Thompson Park. The deal would also end all the lawsuits against the city and see Ives Hill Country Club, on Flower Avenue West, reopen.
Manufacturing Day teaches Lyme students about different trades
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Country students got a look inside local manufacturers Friday. Manufacturing Day is traditionally held on the first Friday of October and encourages manufacturers to open their doors to the public. At Metalcraft Marine Inc. in Jefferson County Industrial Park, they did just that. About...
