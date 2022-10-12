LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Susan F. Farney, 75, died Thursday evening October 13, 2022 at Lewis County Health System nursing home with her family by her side. Sue was born on May 2, 1947 in Jamestown the daughter of the late Herbert Edward and Loyola F. (LeTarte) Call. She graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School the class 1965. Susan continued her education going to night school at SUNY Jefferson graduating with Associates in Science in Human Services. Susan and Calvin L. Farney where united in marriage on February 4, 1967 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Sue worked as a social worker for Lewis County Head Start Program for 20 years retiring in 2010. She and Cal made their home on Shady Avenue.

LOWVILLE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO