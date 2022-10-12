CLAY COUNTY — Voters heading to the polls this November will choose either JoAnn Lawson or Steve Wolcott to represent them as the newly created eastern at-large Clay County commissioner. With passage of the county constitution last year, this seat and three others were created, moving the commission from three to seven seats. The eastern at-large seat carries a two-year term.

CLAY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO