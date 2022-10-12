Read full article on original website
Liberty North's Durso dazzles in win over Ray-Pec
PECULIAR — Not often does a player on defense make two gigantic plays in a row. On Friday, Oct. 14, Liberty North’s Kaden Durso did just that. His two highlight plays helped the Eagles top Ray-Pec 41-14 on the road. In the third quarter, Durso dropped back to...
Photos: Blue Springs South snaps losing streak against rival Blue Springs
The Blue Springs South football team went into Friday's showdown at Blue Springs having lost eight in a row against the rival Wildcats. The Jaguars snapped that streak with an impressive 44-21 victory over host Blue Springs. It was the first win for Blue Springs South (5-3) over Blue Springs ...
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night: High school football highlights, scores from Oct. 14
Get an inside look at our Game of the Week — Olathe North vs Mill Valley — plus action from more Kansas and Missouri high school football.
Smithville 2022 Homecoming honors 1942 queen
SMITHVILLE — At the end of September, the community of Smithville got a bonus Homecoming queen in the pink-dressed form of Bettie Jane Makings Bender. The district found out that Bender was still enjoying life in Smithville and asked her to lead the Homecoming queen and king candidates.
Smithville Warrior Closet offers winter gear
SMITHVILLE — The Warrior Closet is getting winter ready with winter clothing items available including coats, gloves, hats and boots. Hours the closet is open are: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15; 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 1; 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 10; 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 19; and 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 6 in the trailers behind Smithville Middle School, 575 S. Commercial Ave.
Jackson County leader gives insight into Royals’ push for new stadium
One Jackson County legislator said he's met with Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman about downtown baseball, but the whole legislature hasn't.
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 17, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Blue Springs announces groundbreaking for new aquatics center
Blue Springs will break ground on it's new $35-million-dollar aquatics center on November 3, 2022. It's expected to open in May 2024.
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
Lawson, Wolcott face off for county commission eastern at-large seat
CLAY COUNTY — Voters heading to the polls this November will choose either JoAnn Lawson or Steve Wolcott to represent them as the newly created eastern at-large Clay County commissioner. With passage of the county constitution last year, this seat and three others were created, moving the commission from three to seven seats. The eastern at-large seat carries a two-year term.
Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries
A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 14-16
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash
An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash.
Liberty Public Works hosts Ploggathon challenge
LIBERTY — Liberty Public Works is joining other groups for the 2022 Mid-America Regional Council Ploggathon Sunday, Oct. 16. "Plogging” is a Swedish concept that combines picking up litter and jogging. MARC is hosting a friendly competition to see which county in the Kansas City metro area will have the most volunteers and pick up the most litter.
2 injured after Buchanan County rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by Donald L. Lawrence, 39, Savannah, was southbound on Interstate 29 at U.S. 169. The car rear-ended a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Colonial Gardens ‘alpaca brunch,’ unique events bringing new crowds
Colonial Gardens in Blue Springs has paired an unlikely combination -- brunch and alpacas -- and is seeing sellout crowds.
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
Two Teens Ejected in Rollover Crash Tuesday in Buchanan County
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers were injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Buchanan County. Officers investigating the crash say the 15-year old driver from St. Joseph was fixing her hair and allowing her 15-year old passenger to control the vehicle from the passenger side. The passenger lost control of the vehicle and the driver overcorrected as she tried to regain control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the centerline and travelled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times before coming to rest.
