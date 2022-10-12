Read full article on original website
SCHP responds to crash on I-385S in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on Interstate 385 southbound in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:46 a.m. near mile marker 24 and it has injuries. First responders are at the scene. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
Millions needed for Anderson Co. roads and bridges
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have been going county-by-county, finding out from Upstate roads and bridges departments what it takes to improve county roads. We’ve covered Greenville, Spartanburg, and Pickens Counties. We’re now getting information from Anderson County. Anderson County gets the second-most requests through our...
Pedestrian killed in Spartanburg Co. crash
A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening during a crash in Spartanburg County.
Road diet improving Augusta Street, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Greenville officials say a road diet, or a lane reduction, that was put in place on a stretch of Augusta Street in March is working to slow down traffic. Safety concerns about Augusta Street for both drivers and neighbors have been around for...
Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
Upstate Teen dead following ATV crash
An Upstate teenager is dead following a fatal ATV crash. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office issued a report on the crash Friday afternoon.
13-year-old South Carolina girl dies in ATV crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A teen died in an ATV crash in Greenville County, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office said Emma Lyko, 13, died about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the scene of the crash on Clark Avenue in Greer. Her cause of...
SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has...
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
Suspect dies in Williamston shooting, victims identified
Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in the shooting of two people on Poplar Point Road just outside of Williamston on Wednesday.
Town of Starr rallies in support of family following fatal ATV accident
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Word spreads fast in Starr, and in addition to a GoFundMe page that’s nearly reached its goal – on Friday, hundreds gathered to rally in support of the family Hagen. Hagen leaves behind. But this is not the only way the public can help.
GETTING ANSWERS: Bridges Road
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers brought us concerns about Bridges Road’s condition and the structure of its bridge. This road is in Greenville County. It’s about a mile long from East Butler Road to Bethel Road, not far from Mauldin High School. Micah Valentine’s business “Pinnacle Wealth...
Fall for Greenville forecast
Neighbors call West Belvue Road the “death curve”, seek improvements
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville road, less than a mile long, has had 19 accidents in five years, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The residents who live there blame a windy curve and speeding drivers. When we first covered East and West Belvue Roads for “Getting...
Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
Death of Spartanburg County woman, 88, investigated as homicide
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate a death on Thursday afternoon. Betty Doris Horton, 88, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Man hit, killed in South Carolina by vehicle that left the scene, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man was hit and killed Tuesday night, and the vehicle that hit him did not stop, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler said Terry John Roland, 32, of Gaffney, was walking south on Highway 29 at 9:50 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle headed north.
