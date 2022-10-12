ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WSPA 7News

SCHP responds to crash on I-385S in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on Interstate 385 southbound in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:46 a.m. near mile marker 24 and it has injuries. First responders are at the scene. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Millions needed for Anderson Co. roads and bridges

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have been going county-by-county, finding out from Upstate roads and bridges departments what it takes to improve county roads. We've covered Greenville, Spartanburg, and Pickens Counties. We're now getting information from Anderson County. Anderson County gets the second-most requests through our...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Greenville, SC
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Road diet improving Augusta Street, officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Greenville officials say a road diet, or a lane reduction, that was put in place on a stretch of Augusta Street in March is working to slow down traffic. Safety concerns about Augusta Street for both drivers and neighbors have been around for...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that's under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
GREENVILLE, SC
#I 85#Traffic Accident#Fox
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner's office has...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Bridges Road

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers brought us concerns about Bridges Road's condition and the structure of its bridge. This road is in Greenville County. It's about a mile long from East Butler Road to Bethel Road, not far from Mauldin High School. Micah Valentine's business "Pinnacle Wealth...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fall for Greenville forecast

FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Death of Spartanburg County woman, 88, investigated as homicide

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was called to investigate a death on Thursday afternoon. Betty Doris Horton, 88, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

