MSNBC
Sandy Hook Mom Wins $965M Lawsuit Against Alt-Right Leader Alex Jones
On Wednesday, a Connecticut court ordered alt-right influencer Alex Jones to pay $965-million dollars in damages to families of 8 Sandy Hook victims and an FBI officer, who Jones has publicly maligned over the years. On December 14, 2012, a gunman walked into Newtown Elementary School and killed 26 people. Immediately after the horrific murders, Jones began telling his followers that incident was fictional. “I wanted to be a mom. I wanted to focus on my surviving son,” says Nicole Hockley, whose son was killed in Sandy Hook. Instead, Hockley says she received threats online and at home. “I'm always afraid because you never know who’s around you that might believe Alex Jones's lies and think that you are a traitor or think that you’re having a government payout– think that your son never died or never lived– that you’re just a crisis actress. It affects everything about me and makes it very hard to just be a mom who lost her son.” Hockley says she doesn’t know if the historic verdict will stop Jones. He may be too “narcissistic” to grasp the consequences of his actions. However, she hopes the billion-dollar verdicts against him will deter others from spreading lies to hurt people for profit. “We all have to be more critical about our thinking.”Oct. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Growing number of GOP candidate's own family back his opponent
Alex Wagner reports that every time Adam Laxalt runs for office, a greater number of members of his own family encourage voters to reject him. Now that he is the Nevada Republican nominee for Senate, fourteen members of his family have endorsed his Democratic opponent Catherine Cortex Masto. Oct. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Stacey Abrams encourages GA voters to vote early to neutralize Kemp’s voter suppression policies
Republican Brian Kemp, who is running for Georgia governor and sharing the Republican ticket with Herschel Walker, has implemented extremist policies and laws like signing legislation that restricts access to voting. Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, encourages Georgia voters to cast votes early to counteract Kemp’s voter suppression tactics. "I would argue that anyone looking at the totality of Mr. Kemp's history, they know who he is, and they know what he's done," Abrams tells Joy Reid.Oct. 13, 2022.
