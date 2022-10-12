Read full article on original website
Tyreek Hill says Dolphins removed damaged ping-pong table from locker room to replace it with a new one
A ping-pong table has been removed from the Miami Dolphins locker room in what, depending on who is asked, is either a move to eliminate distractions from the locker room or a move to make way for a new one in its place. The removal of the table was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by head coach Mike McDaniel, but was given a different context on Thursday.
Tom Brady fined more than $11,000 for violating NFL rules by kicking opponent during Week 5 win over Falcons
Tom Brady's bank account is going to be taking a hit this week and that's because the NFL has decided to fine the Buccaneers quarterback for his actions during Tampa Bay's 21-15 win over Atlanta in Week 5. Over the past few days, the NFL was trying to determine whether...
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman weighs in on Dallas' QB situation, asks: 'Do we put Dak (Prescott) back in?'
Dak Prescott or Cooper Rush, who would you want as quarterback of your team? It is one of the biggest questions for the Dallas Cowboys right now and it seems everyone has an opinion on the matter, including former Cowboy and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. When Precott exited the...
Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad
The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
10 wildest NFL stats through five weeks: Josh Allen better than 25 offenses, Nick Chubb matching Jim Brown
The NFL has had a wild five weeks to begin the season, having no winless teams this early in the season for the first time since 2018 -- and it's just the third season since the merger in which every NFL team had at least one win entering Week 6 since 1990. The amount of parity in the league is incredible, as 20 teams have either two or three wins through five games, which could set the stage for a wild playoff race come December.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats
The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Will be primary backup in Week 6
Ehlinger will be active for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars and will serve as the primary backup to Matt Ryan, Mike Chappell of FOX 59 reports. Nick Foles has been operating as the backup to Ryan through the first five weeks of the season, but Foles will be inactive Sunday, paving the way for Ehlinger to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Ryan. Per Chappell, this isn't seen as a threat to Ryan's starting gig, but it does indicate that the Colts won't hesitate to see what Ehlinger can do if the team's offense continues to struggle.
Saints' Jameis Winston: Limited again Thursday
Winston (back/ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice. For a second consecutive day, Winston had a cap on his reps, but it's far more activity than he logged before he didn't play Weeks 4 and 5. Still, he seems to be inhibited by four small fractures in his back and an ankle issue. Ultimately, Winston's listing on Friday's practice report will be telling in terms of his ability to return Sunday against the Bengals.
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practices fully throughout week
Waddle (groin) was a full practice participant throughout the week and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings. In Week 5, both Waddle and Tyreek Hill (quadriceps/foot) missed practice time and took questionable tags into the Dolphins' game against the Jets. The two receivers were cleared to play in the 40-17 loss, but both Waddle (three catches for 23 yards on four targets) and Hill (seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets) turned in their worst and second-worst performances, respectively, of the season while working mostly with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Like Waddle, Hill was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and while the two receivers look to be in a better spot health-wise heading into this Sunday, they will once again have to make do with Thompson under center. After struggling in his first NFL action in relief of Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Thompson will at least have the benefit of a full week of reps with the first-team offense in advance of his first career start.
Panthers have been a lost cause since owner David Tepper arrived on the scene in 2018
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is very likely to endeavor in his second head coach search in just four-plus years of ownership. Panthers fans should hope the search goes better than his Monday press conference. Tepper spent the first 20 minutes of his half-hour presser navigating well the questions of...
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Thursday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his health before Sunday's game against the Rams.
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: No injury designation
Edmunds doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. Edmunds was sidelined for Week 5 due to a hamstring injury he suffered during Week 4. However, he'll be back in action Sunday after returning to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and progressing to full participation Friday. Through his first four appearances, the fifth-year linebacker totaled 26 tackles, one sack and one pass defense while playing nearly every defensive snap in the middle of Buffalo's defense.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Logs limited session Thursday
Ojulari (calf) participated in individual drills and was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Though he wasn't able to fully participate in practice, this is a positive development after Ojulari missed the Week 5 win over the Packers due to a calf injury. The second-year pro has started the week with a pair of limited practices, giving him a chance to suit up Sunday in a home game against Baltimore.
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Pops up on injury report
Eskridge did not participate during practice Wednesday due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. This illness will leave Eskridge's availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals up in the air. The 25-year-old has caught three of five targets for 16 yards through the first five games of 2022, so his potential absence should not have a significant impact on Seattle's passing game in Week 6.
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Ogundeji is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a shoulder injury. Ogundeji presumably picked up the shoulder injury during the team's Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay and was limited at each practice ahead of Week 6. If the second-year linebacker is unable to suit up, rookie second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie would likely step into an expanded pass-rushing role against San Francisco.
Saints' Michael Thomas: Out for a third straight game
Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Thomas will miss a third straight game, and perhaps a fourth with the Saints on a short schedule ahead of their Thursday matchup with Arizona in Week 7. With Chris Olave (concussion), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Deonte Harty (foot) also in danger of missing Sunday's game, the Saints may be down to Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the only healthy wide receivers out of the six they carry on the active roster.
Ranking nine NFL teams on panic meter: Here's who should worry most among Broncos, Colts, Rams and more
We're nearly a third of the way through the NFL season. It won't be much longer before the playoff picture and tiers of contenders begin to solidify themselves a bit. There are plenty of teams exceeding expectations so far this year, but there are also plenty of teams that are off to starts that could be described as disappointing to varying degrees. We're here to talk about some of those teams.
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Expected to debut Week 6
Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he hopes to have Dulcich (hamstring) back from injured reserve for the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. The third-round rookie out of UCLA has missed the Broncos' first five games of the season, but he was...
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Designated for return
The Dolphins announced Wednesday that Jackson (ankle) has been designated to return from IR, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Offensive coordinator Frank Smith said he's "optimistic and hopeful" Jackson will be able to play Sunday versus the Vikings, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, a game which rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson is preparing to start. As soon as Jackson is fully cleared, he figures to relieve Greg Little of the No. 1 right tackle gig.
DeMarcus Lawrence downplays Jalen Hurts' rise with Eagles: 'He hasn't played the Cowboys yet'
One of the biggest reasons for the Eagles' surprise 5-0 start this season is Jalen Hurts' improvement as a passer. Not only has the third-year quarterback remained an elite threat with his legs, but he's also built a reliable chemistry with a rebuilt receiving corps. Just don't tell that to the rival Cowboys, who will visit Hurts and the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday night. Asked about the QB's growth, Dallas veteran DeMarcus Lawrence downplayed it Thursday while issuing a warning: "He hasn't played the Cowboys yet."
