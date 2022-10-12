Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
CBS Sports
Tyreek Hill says Dolphins removed damaged ping-pong table from locker room to replace it with a new one
A ping-pong table has been removed from the Miami Dolphins locker room in what, depending on who is asked, is either a move to eliminate distractions from the locker room or a move to make way for a new one in its place. The removal of the table was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by head coach Mike McDaniel, but was given a different context on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera storms out of press conference after emphatic rejection to report that he did not want Carson Wentz
Had you not watched Thursday's Week 6 opener between the Commanders and Bears and you simply tuned into Ron Rivera's postgame press conference, you would have thought Washington came out on the losing end. That wasn't the case, however, as the Commanders were able to hang on to the 12-7 victory to stop their four-game losing skid. Cause for celebration, right? Well, things never seem to be that straightforward in Washington.
Steelers Rule Five Starters, Six Players Out Against Buccaneers
The injury bug has made a big impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 6.
Bucs injury report: 3 ruled out, Julio Jones doubtful vs. Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without three players on defense, and a big name on offense is unlikely to play in Week 6, as well. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), and defensive back Logan Ryan (foot) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
numberfire.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Colts in Week 6; Phillip Lindsay elevated from practice squad
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was able to get in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Despite that, the team has decided to rule him out of action a full 24 hours in advance of Sunday's contest. Nyheim Hines, dealing with a concussion, has also been ruled out. Deon Jackson and the newly elevated Phillip Lindsay will split the workload in the backfield.
Steelers sign CB Duke Dawson to practice squad
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. Dawson was one of a half dozen free agents the Steelers brought in for a workout on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Dawson was the only player among the group who the Steelers signed. This is almost...
CBS Sports
Panthers have been a lost cause since owner David Tepper arrived on the scene in 2018
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is very likely to endeavor in his second head coach search in just four-plus years of ownership. Panthers fans should hope the search goes better than his Monday press conference. Tepper spent the first 20 minutes of his half-hour presser navigating well the questions of...
CBS Sports
Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Will be primary backup in Week 6
Ehlinger will be active for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars and will serve as the primary backup to Matt Ryan, Mike Chappell of FOX 59 reports. Nick Foles has been operating as the backup to Ryan through the first five weeks of the season, but Foles will be inactive Sunday, paving the way for Ehlinger to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Ryan. Per Chappell, this isn't seen as a threat to Ryan's starting gig, but it does indicate that the Colts won't hesitate to see what Ehlinger can do if the team's offense continues to struggle.
numberfire.com
Phillip Lindsay elevated to Colts' active roster on Saturday
Indianapolis Colts running back Phillip Lindsay has been promoted to their active roster for Week Six's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lindsay is eligible to make his second appearance this season after Nyheim Hines (concussion) and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) were ruled out. In a potential committee role, our models project...
CBS Sports
Saints' Jameis Winston: Limited again Thursday
Winston (back/ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice. For a second consecutive day, Winston had a cap on his reps, but it's far more activity than he logged before he didn't play Weeks 4 and 5. Still, he seems to be inhibited by four small fractures in his back and an ankle issue. Ultimately, Winston's listing on Friday's practice report will be telling in terms of his ability to return Sunday against the Bengals.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Cleared for Week 6
Maddox doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Maddox, who's missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, is set to make his first appearance since Week 3. Before his injury, the 2018 fourth-round pick was operating as the Eagles' top nickel corner and played over 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of his appearances. He figures to reprise that role against the Cowboys on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practices fully throughout week
Waddle (groin) was a full practice participant throughout the week and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings. In Week 5, both Waddle and Tyreek Hill (quadriceps/foot) missed practice time and took questionable tags into the Dolphins' game against the Jets. The two receivers were cleared to play in the 40-17 loss, but both Waddle (three catches for 23 yards on four targets) and Hill (seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets) turned in their worst and second-worst performances, respectively, of the season while working mostly with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Like Waddle, Hill was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and while the two receivers look to be in a better spot health-wise heading into this Sunday, they will once again have to make do with Thompson under center. After struggling in his first NFL action in relief of Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Thompson will at least have the benefit of a full week of reps with the first-team offense in advance of his first career start.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports. Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, previous reports indicated that Harris was expected to miss time, but the running back's official designation...
CBS Sports
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: No injury designation
Edmunds doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. Edmunds was sidelined for Week 5 due to a hamstring injury he suffered during Week 4. However, he'll be back in action Sunday after returning to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and progressing to full participation Friday. Through his first four appearances, the fifth-year linebacker totaled 26 tackles, one sack and one pass defense while playing nearly every defensive snap in the middle of Buffalo's defense.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Pops up on injury report
Eskridge did not participate during practice Wednesday due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. This illness will leave Eskridge's availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals up in the air. The 25-year-old has caught three of five targets for 16 yards through the first five games of 2022, so his potential absence should not have a significant impact on Seattle's passing game in Week 6.
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Ogundeji is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a shoulder injury. Ogundeji presumably picked up the shoulder injury during the team's Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay and was limited at each practice ahead of Week 6. If the second-year linebacker is unable to suit up, rookie second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie would likely step into an expanded pass-rushing role against San Francisco.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Ruled out for Week 6
Sutton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Sutton was forced to leave the team's Week 5 loss to the Bills with a hamstring injury and will be sidelined for at least one more contest due to the issue. Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion) have also been ruled out, so Arthur Maulet and James Pierre are expected to serve as the team's top two cornerbacks for a matchup against Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Larry Ogunjobi: Returns to full practice
Ogunjobi (back) logged a full practice Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Ogunjobi failed to practice to start the week after suffering a back injury in Week 5. However, he should be ready to...
