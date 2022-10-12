ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Ron Rivera storms out of press conference after emphatic rejection to report that he did not want Carson Wentz

Had you not watched Thursday's Week 6 opener between the Commanders and Bears and you simply tuned into Ron Rivera's postgame press conference, you would have thought Washington came out on the losing end. That wasn't the case, however, as the Commanders were able to hang on to the 12-7 victory to stop their four-game losing skid. Cause for celebration, right? Well, things never seem to be that straightforward in Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
numberfire.com

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Colts in Week 6; Phillip Lindsay elevated from practice squad

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was able to get in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Despite that, the team has decided to rule him out of action a full 24 hours in advance of Sunday's contest. Nyheim Hines, dealing with a concussion, has also been ruled out. Deon Jackson and the newly elevated Phillip Lindsay will split the workload in the backfield.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Freiermuth
CBS Sports

Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Will be primary backup in Week 6

Ehlinger will be active for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars and will serve as the primary backup to Matt Ryan, Mike Chappell of FOX 59 reports. Nick Foles has been operating as the backup to Ryan through the first five weeks of the season, but Foles will be inactive Sunday, paving the way for Ehlinger to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Ryan. Per Chappell, this isn't seen as a threat to Ryan's starting gig, but it does indicate that the Colts won't hesitate to see what Ehlinger can do if the team's offense continues to struggle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Phillip Lindsay elevated to Colts' active roster on Saturday

Indianapolis Colts running back Phillip Lindsay has been promoted to their active roster for Week Six's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lindsay is eligible to make his second appearance this season after Nyheim Hines (concussion) and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) were ruled out. In a potential committee role, our models project...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Saints' Jameis Winston: Limited again Thursday

Winston (back/ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice. For a second consecutive day, Winston had a cap on his reps, but it's far more activity than he logged before he didn't play Weeks 4 and 5. Still, he seems to be inhibited by four small fractures in his back and an ankle issue. Ultimately, Winston's listing on Friday's practice report will be telling in terms of his ability to return Sunday against the Bengals.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Cleared for Week 6

Maddox doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Maddox, who's missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, is set to make his first appearance since Week 3. Before his injury, the 2018 fourth-round pick was operating as the Eagles' top nickel corner and played over 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of his appearances. He figures to reprise that role against the Cowboys on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Concussion#American Football#Freiermuth Nor Gentry
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practices fully throughout week

Waddle (groin) was a full practice participant throughout the week and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings. In Week 5, both Waddle and Tyreek Hill (quadriceps/foot) missed practice time and took questionable tags into the Dolphins' game against the Jets. The two receivers were cleared to play in the 40-17 loss, but both Waddle (three catches for 23 yards on four targets) and Hill (seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets) turned in their worst and second-worst performances, respectively, of the season while working mostly with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Like Waddle, Hill was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and while the two receivers look to be in a better spot health-wise heading into this Sunday, they will once again have to make do with Thompson under center. After struggling in his first NFL action in relief of Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Thompson will at least have the benefit of a full week of reps with the first-team offense in advance of his first career start.
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as questionable for Sunday

Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports. Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, previous reports indicated that Harris was expected to miss time, but the running back's official designation...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: No injury designation

Edmunds doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. Edmunds was sidelined for Week 5 due to a hamstring injury he suffered during Week 4. However, he'll be back in action Sunday after returning to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and progressing to full participation Friday. Through his first four appearances, the fifth-year linebacker totaled 26 tackles, one sack and one pass defense while playing nearly every defensive snap in the middle of Buffalo's defense.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Pops up on injury report

Eskridge did not participate during practice Wednesday due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. This illness will leave Eskridge's availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals up in the air. The 25-year-old has caught three of five targets for 16 yards through the first five games of 2022, so his potential absence should not have a significant impact on Seattle's passing game in Week 6.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6

This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Listed as questionable for Sunday

Ogundeji is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a shoulder injury. Ogundeji presumably picked up the shoulder injury during the team's Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay and was limited at each practice ahead of Week 6. If the second-year linebacker is unable to suit up, rookie second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie would likely step into an expanded pass-rushing role against San Francisco.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Ruled out for Week 6

Sutton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Sutton was forced to leave the team's Week 5 loss to the Bills with a hamstring injury and will be sidelined for at least one more contest due to the issue. Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion) have also been ruled out, so Arthur Maulet and James Pierre are expected to serve as the team's top two cornerbacks for a matchup against Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Steelers' Larry Ogunjobi: Returns to full practice

Ogunjobi (back) logged a full practice Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Ogunjobi failed to practice to start the week after suffering a back injury in Week 5. However, he should be ready to...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy