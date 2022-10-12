Read full article on original website
Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama
That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
9-1-1's Angela Bassett and Peter Krause tease tension between Bobby and Athena as her father stands accused
Angela Bassett teases that tonight's 9-1-1 goes back to her character Athena's "origin story" — showing the crime that inspired her to become a cop, but also how that crime could tear her family apart decades later. Bassett's Athena and her husband Bobby (Peter Krause) were meant to be...
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
‘Wednesday’: Netflix Releases Full Trailer Where Christina Ricci’s Character Is Revealed & Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester Appears
The full and official trailer for Wednesday has dropped and it reveals what character Christina Ricci plays and features Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Netflix released the preview of the Tim Burton series during the show’s New York Comic Con panel, which you can see in the video above. Wednesday comes from the imagination of Tim Burton and it follows Wednesday Addams during her years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25...
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
How Chicago Med's Crockett Will Have To Move On From That Big Departure In Season 8 Premiere
Chicago Med said some goodbyes in the Season 8 premiere, and the co-showrunner opened up about Crockett moving on.
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Say Beth Will Finally Be Dealing With Her Past in Season 5
‘Yellowstone’ stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly say that married life will be full of twists and turns for the couple when Taylor Sheridan's western returns in November.
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
‘Chicago Fire’: Showrunner Hints at Possible Matt Casey Return After Sylvie Brett Breakup
Could Matt Casey possibly return in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11? The showrunners hinted at the possibility in interviews. Here's what they said.
Mary Tyler Moore and Valerie Harper Didn't Always Get Along Off-Screen As Well As "Mary" and "Rhoda" On TV
As revealed in the book, Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Story, Moore and actress Valerie Harper, with whom she co-starred in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, did not get along as well as their characters, Mary Richards and Rhoda Morgenstern, on that famed 1970s TV sitcom.
‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20
NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Marina Squerciati Auditioned For a Role After Passing Out From Spinal Tap Pain
'Chicago P.D.' star Marina Squerciati is a dedicated actor and her determination showed when she went to an audition straight from the hospital after passing out from spinal tap pain.
Why Chicago Med's Newest Character Is Going To Be Way More Important In Future Episodes
Chicago Med introduced a new character in the intense new episode, and he'll be back in a big way.
Chicago PD stars share heartfelt messages following Jesse Lee Soffer's exit
Chicago P.D. season 10 spoilers follow. Chicago PD stars Marina Squerciati and Nick Gehlfuss have shared some heartfelt messages following Jesse Lee Soffer's exit from the NBC cop drama. Soffer announced he'd be bowing out of the show back in August, but the time finally came this week as viewers...
Garcelle Beauvais Just Landed a Major Acting Gig
Fans can catch the RHOBH cast member on a brand-new comedy series. Garcelle Beauvais just landed a role in a project sure to serve as a major addition to her acting resume. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is set to star in Survival of the Thickest, a new Netflix comedy series that also features FBI's Anissa Felix, Pose's Peppermint, P-Valley's Taylor Selé, and I May Destroy You's Marouane Zott.
EastEnders' Zack Morris is cast in huge new TV series alongside Picard star
EastEnders star Zack Morris has landed himself a big new role, in Disney+'s new TV series of Goosebumps. As reported by Variety, the actor – who played Keegan Baker on the BBC One soap between 2017 and 2022 – and Picard star Isa Briones are the newest cast members for the House of Mouse's upcoming interpretation of R L Stein's children's horror books.
Jamie Lee Curtis is Dreaming Of A ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis is living her best soon-to-be-64-years-old life as she visited The View this week to talk about the Oscar buzz going around for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once as well as all of the projects she has coming up. She was also asked about a...
