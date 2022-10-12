ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama

That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
Deadline

‘Wednesday’: Netflix Releases Full Trailer Where Christina Ricci’s Character Is Revealed & Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester Appears

The full and official trailer for Wednesday has dropped and it reveals what character Christina Ricci plays and features Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Netflix released the preview of the Tim Burton series during the show’s New York Comic Con panel, which you can see in the video above. Wednesday comes from the imagination of Tim Burton and it follows Wednesday Addams during her years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25...
Distractify

Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
Outsider.com

Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?

Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
bravotv.com

Garcelle Beauvais Just Landed a Major Acting Gig

Fans can catch the RHOBH cast member on a brand-new comedy series. Garcelle Beauvais just landed a role in a project sure to serve as a major addition to her acting resume. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is set to star in Survival of the Thickest, a new Netflix comedy series that also features FBI's Anissa Felix, Pose's Peppermint, P-Valley's Taylor Selé, and I May Destroy You's Marouane Zott.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Zack Morris is cast in huge new TV series alongside Picard star

EastEnders star Zack Morris has landed himself a big new role, in Disney+'s new TV series of Goosebumps. As reported by Variety, the actor – who played Keegan Baker on the BBC One soap between 2017 and 2022 – and Picard star Isa Briones are the newest cast members for the House of Mouse's upcoming interpretation of R L Stein's children's horror books.
