ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Watch Chinese ‘flying car’ take off in world-first 90-minute test flight as critics compare it to ‘big drone’

By Tyler Baum
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A CHINESE electric vehicle manufacturer has executed an unmanned test flight of its rotor-powered, electric flying car.

The company, called XPeng, debuted the X2 flying car for the public from a port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JtAt_0iWN8vgC00
The X2 hovered above the ground for 90-minutes Credit: AP:Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgEnw_0iWN8vgC00
The vehicle seats two but the test was flown autonomously Credit: AFP

The vehicle is fitted with eight spinning rotors, which keep it stable in the stationary hovering position.

The X2 propels upwards with enough power to lift its 16-foot-long, 1,200-pound body, and two passengers.

150 spectators watched the X2 take off on October 11, opening up the GITEX Global 2022 tech conference.

"XPENG X2's public display in Dubai represents a significant milestone for XPENG AEROHT and the international achievement of flying cars," Xpeng executive Brian Gu said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIgaN_0iWN8vgC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SziR_0iWN8vgC00

"Today's flight is a major step in XPENG's exploration of future mobility," he continued.

The X2 fits into the eVOTL class - electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing planes that ascend and descend in a straight line.

The flying car can reach altitudes of over 3,000 feet, and it is programmed with two operating modes, manual and autonomous.

In autonomous mode, the X2 can take off and return to its landing site with just a few buttons, not unlike the commands on most commercial drone controllers.

With a full battery, the X2 can operate for 35 minutes, but with speed capabilities of up to 80 miles per hour, X2 flyers would be able to cover a significant distance, especially when traveling as the crow flies.

The X2 is the fifth iteration in XPeng's flying car division.

A sixth version is being designed for both flight and standard, ground-based driving.

XPeng plans to deliver the mixed-use, sixth-generation vehicle to the market in 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsOTl_0iWN8vgC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpUKA_0iWN8vgC00

Flying cars are a glitzy sci-fi concept - something about them feels impossible.

But XPeng's recent test, future plans, and the ambitious mood of tech-transportation companies like Uber have signaled that not only are flying cars a possibility for our future, they're likely only a few breakthroughs away from having a mass application.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWIAP_0iWN8vgC00
XPeng earned a clearance from the UAE government to test the X2 Credit: EPA

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Watch This Chinese Flying Taxi Take Flight Above Dubai

It seems like startups and entrepreneurs have been hyping up flying taxis for years now—with little to actually show for it. However, one Chinese company has unveiled a flying car design that they’ve proven can take off and zoom you to your destination faster than any Uber.The XPeng X2, an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle from EV firm XPeng Inc, soared in the skies of the United Arab Emirates city during a test flight on Monday. While the flight was uncrewed, the company said that they conducted a manned flight in July 2021.Watch the action for yourself below:Capable...
ECONOMY
Abdul Ghani

US Aviation Company Wisk Aero Shows Autonomous Flying Taxi

The vertically taking off and landing air taxi should be in regular use in five years. Four people, no pilot: The US aviation company Wisk Aero has presented an autonomous air taxi that can carry four passengers and their luggage. It should be in regular use in five years.
The Associated Press

XPENG X2 Completes First Global Public Flight in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- XPENG AEROHT, the largest flying car company in Asia and an affiliate of XPENG, today conducted the first flight of its electric flying car, the XPENG X2, at Skydive Dubai. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005694/en/ XPENG X2 First Global Public Flight at Skydive Dubai (Photo: Business Wire)
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Flying Car#Chinese#Xpeng Aeroht
Daily Mail

Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany

A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Crimea bridge: Is this what caused the explosion?

The Kerch bridge that connects the annexed Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was partially blown up in a dramatic explosion. Russia suggested that a truck bomb was behind the blast, but some observers believe that a boat passing under the bridge may be to blame. In CCTV footage that circulated...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Uber
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
818K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy