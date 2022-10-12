Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
New York farmers overtime rule under controversy
Starting in 2023, farmworkers in New York will be entitled to overtime pay for working more than 40 hours a week- lowered from 60 hours. But some local state lawmakers say they will be at a disadvantage compared to other states. The State Labor Department recently approved the move that...
13 WHAM
Friday marks registration deadline for midterm elections
Friday is the last day to register to vote in New York state in order to vote in the midterm election Nov. 8. Registration can be done in person at a local election office, by mail, or online. In order to register to vote, you must:. Be a U.S. citizen.
13 WHAM
Gov. Hochul signs bill ending practice of charging fee on outstanding student debt
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill Thursday ending the practice of charging an additional fee to debtors when collecting outstanding debts owed to the state from educational expenses. Before this bill, a fee of 22% was added by state law in addition to...
13 WHAM
"This is not a landslide situation" Upstate question mark could make a tight race for Gov
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With a little more than four weeks left until Election Day, a new poll out Wednesday appears to show Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin gaining some ground on Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul who has been leading polling among overall voters so far. In these critical last weeks, Hochul and Zeldin are honing in on the issues they think will bring New Yorkers out to cast their ballots.
13 WHAM
Local education advocates call for alternative disciplinary methods for students
Rochester, N.Y. — Stephanie Vargas got emotional today when she was talking about her son, who was expelled from his daycare when he was just three years old. “This was very disheartening, very frustrating for me as a parent. My child didn’t understand why he couldn’t go back to his classroom. Why he could not see his friends, the people that he bonded with since he been in this facility since the age of 5 months,” says Vargas.
13 WHAM
Batavia man wins $1,000 A Week for Life
Batavia, N.Y. — A man from Genesee County has won the New York Lottery's $1,000 A Week for Life scratch-off game. Shawn Elkins of Batavia won the top prize and elected to receive it as an annuity, receiving his first payment of $33,582 after withholdings. Elkins will continue to...
13 WHAM
Woman killed in Seneca County crash
Tyre, N.Y. — A three-car crash that killed a woman in Seneca County is under investigation. Police responded to State Route 318 just west of Gravel Road in Tyre around 10:50 a.m. Thursday. According to police, Deborah Patsos, 75, of Junius, was westbound when she crossed the center line...
13 WHAM
Man found dead after fire in Livingston County
West Sparta, N.Y. — Crews found human remains at the scene of a house fire early Tuesday in Livingston County. Deputies responded shortly after midnight Tuesday morning to Nunda Byersville Road in West Sparta. The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Several departments helped put out the...
13 WHAM
Brittanee Drexel case to be featured on ABC's '20/20' Friday
A case that's gripped the Rochester area and beyond for 13 years will be in the national spotlight Friday, as ABC's 20/20 will feature the Brittanee Drexel case. Drexel, 17, of Chili, disappeared while visiting Myrtle Beach, S.C. in 2009. Her remains were found in a wooded area of Georgetown...
13 WHAM
Students carve out time to explore a promising career
Chili, N.Y. — The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters hosted more than 200 local students for "Day at the Shop" this week. The three-day event at the Carpenters Union Rochester Training Center in Chili gave students a chance to explore career opportunities in construction trades, which are in high demand right now.
13 WHAM
Missing teens found and safely returned home
Perinton, N.Y. — UPDATE: Harley Fairley and Timothy Jenkins have both been located and safely returned home in good health. MCSO would like to thanks everyone who assisted in the safe return of both individuals. Original Story: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing...
13 WHAM
Soaking rain is over. Sun for Friday
Steady rain and gusty winds blew through Western New York this morning. Check out Scott's video for where the heaviest rain fell today. Here's a close look at rain totals from earlier today. Notice the higher amounts West of the Genesee valley. Large scale West Southwest winds tend to dry areas East resulting in lower rain amounts.
