Maranatha, Mayfield Remain Unbeaten in League
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Maranatha High School varsity girls’ tennis team picked up its sixth straight victory after defeating visiting Providence High of Burbank, 13-5, in a nonleague match last Thursday. No. 3 singles Kathryn Khalil swept her Providence counterparts,...
Flintridge Prep Beats La Salle in League Opener
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Flintridge Prep varsity boys’ water polo team opened Prep League action last Wednesday with a 23-11 victory over visiting La Salle College Preparatory. Senior goalie John Bennett racked up 14 saves in the cage while senior...
Falcons, Nitros Each Win a Pair of Matches
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ volleyball team hosted Burbank in a nonleague game for its annual Dig Pink event on Wednesday for the first time in person since the COVID-19 pandemic. The programs were able to raise several hundred dollars for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, while the Falcons ultimately defeated the Bulldogs, 25-17, 25-8, 25-17. Senior Jana Coffeen collected five aces and four kills, seniors Rory Reedy-Solano and Nyra Tatoulian each tallied eight kills, sophomore Sofia Shin finished with 16 digs.
Burbank Sweeps Pasadena; Bears Edged by Hoover
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ tennis team earned a clean sweep over visiting Pasadena last Tuesday in a Pacific League match with an 18-0 victory. No. 1 singles Sena Hammel, a sophomore, was perfect by collecting...
Falcons Beat Nitros; Tornados Edge Burbank
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ tennis team picked up a 16-2 Pacific League victory at Glendale on Tuesday. CV’s No. 2 singles Natalie Mirbegian (6-2, 6-0, 6-0) and No. 3 Claudia Chmielewski (6-0, 6-0, 6-1)...
Five Acres Lands Hole-in-One at Annual Golf Classic
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. After a beautiful day on the course, golfers recently headed to the club house to dress in their ’70s-style best and met up with friends for the “Studio 50-Fore” 34th annual Five Acres Golf Classic at the San Gabriel Country Club.
High Schoolers’ Golf Tourney Benefits Foothill Family
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Local high school seniors Cider Canon and Ryan Toh saw a growing need for access to mental health services, especially for youth in under-served communities. They decided to put together a fundraiser and mesh it with something they...
PCC Foundation Hosts Hometown Legends Series
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Pasadena City College Foundation recently kicked off the 2022 season of its Hometown Legends Series as a capacity crowd gathered to learn about the latest information from the James Webb Telescope. Donald Schweitzer, president of the PCC...
Burbank YMCA Turkey Trot Is Back
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Community YMCA’s (the Y) annual 5 and 10K Turkey Trot welcomes runners, joggers and walkers of all ages each Thanksgiving morning to launch the holiday season by giving back to our kids. It is with...
Foothill Unity Center’s Gala Is On Track
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The setting sun cast a beautiful glow on the iconic Santa Anita Race Track that provided the backdrop for Foothill Unity Center’s Golden Plate Awards Gala on Sept. 22. The sold-out fundraising gala’s goal was to “help...
Asian American Actress Sues Studio
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A former employee is suing a Burbank-based studio, alleging she was forced to quit in 2020 in large part because of a supervisor’s derogatory comments about the Asian American plaintiff’s eyes. Olivia Cordell’s Los Angeles Superior...
Lutheran Church to Bless Donated School Supplies, Quilts
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Lutheran Church in the Foothills gets ready to send off much needed school supplies and quilts to people around the world. The items will receive a blessing during worship on Sunday, Oct. 16. A total 75 backpacks...
Councilmember, City Manager to Speak at Homeowners Meeting
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale’s new Councilwoman Elen Asatryan and City Manager Roubik Golanian will be guest speakers at the Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association ’s annual meeting on Oct. 19, at Brand Library Auditorium. The 7 p.m. event will be both in person and on Zoom.
LCF Man Charged in Alleged Murders-for-Hire
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. A federal grand jury today charged a La Cañada Flintridge man who allegedly conspired with a San Fernando Valley resident to hire a hit man to kill two men involved in litigation against him. Arthur Raffy...
