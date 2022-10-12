First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ volleyball team hosted Burbank in a nonleague game for its annual Dig Pink event on Wednesday for the first time in person since the COVID-19 pandemic. The programs were able to raise several hundred dollars for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, while the Falcons ultimately defeated the Bulldogs, 25-17, 25-8, 25-17. Senior Jana Coffeen collected five aces and four kills, seniors Rory Reedy-Solano and Nyra Tatoulian each tallied eight kills, sophomore Sofia Shin finished with 16 digs.

