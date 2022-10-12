Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178
During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
TODAY.com
Target, Walmart and more kicked off Black Friday sales early — 45 of the best deals
Although Black Friday is still over a month away, it seems like major retailers are ready to start the holiday shopping season a bit earlier this year. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access Sale at the end of September and Target already kicked off its Black Friday sales event. Whether...
Even Ryobi Is Getting in on the Prime Early Access Sale
AmazonPrice drops on already-affordable portable power tools.
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
Digital Trends
Today’s Best Deals: Get a 70-inch TV for $450, a Chromebook for $98
October Prime Day, officially called the Amazon Early Access Sale, has stirred up online shopping activity with a second round of Prime Day deals this year, pushing rival retailers like Walmart and Dell to counter with their Walmart Rollback Sale and Dell Prime Day sale, respectively. Amazon’s event won’t start until tomorrow, October 11, but you can already start your shopping by taking a look at the wide range of offers across all the popular retailers. To show you what kind of bargain prices you’ll encounter, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals that are available right now.
Autoblog
Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99
If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
Sony’s Massive 77-Inch Bravia 4K Smart TV Is $1500 Off During Prime Day
As a self-proclaimed homebody, I spend most of my downtime watching TV. Like, unhealthy amounts. Although, when it comes to binging the newest Netflix series, tuning into a big game or streaming a heart-pounding House of the Dragon episode, I’ll be the first to admit that my viewing experience could use an upgrade. Sorry TCL, you’re just not cutting it. Which is why I’ve got my eye on a 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV. While it might be considered antisocial to spend all day curled up on the couch in my dimly lit apartment, this TV is a game changer because it’s...
ZDNet
Apple Watch Series 8 hits its lowest price ever thanks to Walmart Rollback Days
If you've been eyeing the Apple Watch Series 8 but haven't wanted to jump on that full price, for the first time ever, it's finally on sale. During Walmart's Rollback Days, you can score the flagship watch for only $379 – the first time it's ever dropped that low.
ConsumerAffairs
Target unveils season-long Black Friday deals, plus Deal of the Day
With holiday sales events already hosted by Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Kohl’s, many consumers may be wondering what’s actually left for the holiday season. With Black Friday still over a month away, what can shoppers look forward to?. For Target fans, the holiday shopping deals are slated to...
ZDNet
Prime Day TV deal still available: The LG OLED 65-inch TV is 40% off
If you're in the market for a large TV for your gaming room or home theater, the LG OLED C1 65-inch smart television will not disappoint. Its 4K resolution and HDR10 with Dolby Vision IQ make for breathtaking picture quality. Plus, the display intelligently changes image settings according to the media displayed on the screen.
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
Amazon Workers at California Air Hub Are Ready to Strike
Workers at KSBD, a major Amazon air hub in San Bernardino, California, announced on Tuesday that they plan to strike on Oct. 14. Workers say they gave Amazon until this past Monday to meet their demands, and that the company had instead responded with “intimidation, threats & retaliation.”. Rex...
Five-star Sony A90J OLED TV deal stands out as one of the big Prime Day deals
This five-star OLED TV produces a stunning OLED picture, and with £400 / $702 off the 55-inch version, it's now surprisingly cheap...
iclarified.com
Best Prime Early Access Deals on Smart TVs
If you're shopping for a Smart TV, Amazon has discounted numerous models for its Prime Early Access Sale. The best deal was definitely the 55-inch 4K Omni Fire TV for 80% off. That deal is currently full and waitlisting; however, there are still quite a few other significant discounts on televisions from Samsung, LG, Hisense, and others.
laptopmag.com
Apple's 5th gen iPad Air hits lowest price ever during Amazon's holiday deals event
October Prime Day deals are in full swing and we're seeing the lowest prices on Apple iPads. Starting today at Amazon, you can get the iPad Air 5 with 256GB of storage for $669 (opens in new tab). That's $80 off its normal price of $749 and the biggest discounts it's seen yet. It's one of the best iPad deals in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
AOL Corp
In an unexpected price drop, Crocs are down to just $23 for Prime Day — save 55%!
Crocs have been a top-selling shoe on Amazon since the beginning of the pandemic. Now these cult faves are flying into shopping carts once again thanks to the fall Prime Day sale, which has slashed prices on Crocs Unisex Baya Clogs by 55%!. And Crocs for more than 50% off...
