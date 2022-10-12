As a self-proclaimed homebody, I spend most of my downtime watching TV. Like, unhealthy amounts. Although, when it comes to binging the newest Netflix series, tuning into a big game or streaming a heart-pounding House of the Dragon episode, I’ll be the first to admit that my viewing experience could use an upgrade. Sorry TCL, you’re just not cutting it. Which is why I’ve got my eye on a 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV. While it might be considered antisocial to spend all day curled up on the couch in my dimly lit apartment, this TV is a game changer because it’s...

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO