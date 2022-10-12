ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Comments / 3

WHEC TV-10

Police arrest man for early September shooting on Rand Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Federal officials arrested a 45-year-old man for a shooting that happened on September 10 in the evening on Rand Street. The Rochester Police Department said that Michael Davis Jr. is facing assault and weapons charges. He is accused of shooting a man in his 20s in the upper body, who survived after hospitalization.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Indicted in Greece Bank Robbery

A grand jury has indicted a Rochester man on federal charges in a bank robbery from last December. 50-year-old Christopher Mancuso allegedly robbed the M&T Bank on Long Pond Road in Greece. This after he was just released from parole from robbing four banks between November 2012 and January 2014,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Greece, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
City
Greece, NY
WETM

Rushville man arrested on felony drug charges

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rushville man was arrested by Penn Yan police following an arrest warrant made by a superior court. According to Penn Yan Police, John E. Johnston III, 40, was arrested on Sept. 29, after a Yates County Grand Jury indicted him on multiple drug sales that took place in 2022.
PENN YAN, NY
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime
WHEC TV-10

RPD said man was stabbed during a fight and attempted robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a fight and attempted robbery on Thursday morning ended with a man in the hospital. The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Monroe Avenue near South Goodman Street. When officers got there, the fight was over, but officers found a 57-year-old man with stab wounds.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man found dead after fire in Livingston County

West Sparta, N.Y. — Crews found human remains at the scene of a house fire early Tuesday in Livingston County. Deputies responded shortly after midnight Tuesday morning to Nunda Byersville Road in West Sparta. The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Several departments helped put out the...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Two missing local teens found safe Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in finding two missing teenagers. Timothy Jenkins, 14, of Penfield and Haley Fairley, 14, of Perinton. They were last seen together on Friday morning in the area of O’Connor Road, in the Town of Perinton. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
PERINTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Police search for missing Nancy Loja Caguana with drones and K-9 Unit

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are using drones and a K-9 Unit to search for missing woman Nancy Loja Caguana. They’re asking anyone with information that can help find Nancy to call 911. She was last seen at Erie Station Road in Henrietta on October 7. Deputies said there are concerns for her well-being.
HENRIETTA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Funeral services Wednesday for fallen former RPD officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Funeral services are being held Wednesday for retired Rochester Police Officer William Keith Booker. Book, as he was known, died after being shot on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Street on Sept. 25. Police responded to the scene around 2 a.m. for a report...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking

A Rochester man will serve 5 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring. Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Deshan Scott was a lookout for a group selling cocaine throughout the city. A search of a home on Bernard Street on the city's northeast side in October of...
ROCHESTER, NY

