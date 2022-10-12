Read full article on original website
Rochester police make arrest in connection to Rand St. shooting
The 45-year-old was identified as the shooter responsible for leaving a city resident with non-life-threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Police arrest man for early September shooting on Rand Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Federal officials arrested a 45-year-old man for a shooting that happened on September 10 in the evening on Rand Street. The Rochester Police Department said that Michael Davis Jr. is facing assault and weapons charges. He is accused of shooting a man in his 20s in the upper body, who survived after hospitalization.
Rochester police searching for man in connection to toddler shooting
Authorities say the male in question may have information regarding the shooting.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Indicted in Greece Bank Robbery
A grand jury has indicted a Rochester man on federal charges in a bank robbery from last December. 50-year-old Christopher Mancuso allegedly robbed the M&T Bank on Long Pond Road in Greece. This after he was just released from parole from robbing four banks between November 2012 and January 2014,...
Greece man charged with selling $470K in stolen goods from across New York
The complaint alleges the man's eBay account posted 2,332 items for sale.
Rochester man indicted in connection to bank robbery on Long Pond Rd.
Mancuso had just been released from federal probation after being convicted of robbing four banks between 2012 and 2014.
WETM
Rushville man arrested on felony drug charges
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rushville man was arrested by Penn Yan police following an arrest warrant made by a superior court. According to Penn Yan Police, John E. Johnston III, 40, was arrested on Sept. 29, after a Yates County Grand Jury indicted him on multiple drug sales that took place in 2022.
cnycentral.com
20-year-old suspected of stealing bong in Wayne County, arrested two months later
Wolcott, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says a 20-year-old Rose man was arrested for trying to steal another couple's "smoking bong" and cash in August. It happened outside the 104 store, located on Route 370 in the Town of Wolcott, investigators said. Police say the suspect, along...
WHEC TV-10
RPD said man was stabbed during a fight and attempted robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a fight and attempted robbery on Thursday morning ended with a man in the hospital. The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Monroe Avenue near South Goodman Street. When officers got there, the fight was over, but officers found a 57-year-old man with stab wounds.
Man hospitalized after stabbing on Central Ave. in Rochester
Investigators believe he sustained the injuries in the 400 block of Central Avenue.
Man wanted for allegedly killing his wife is in police custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his wife has been taken into custody. Buffalo Police announced Adam Bennefield, 45, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Bennefield is accused of violating a protection order and shooting his wife following a domestic incident.
Car crashes into front porch of occupied house on Del Monte St.
Officers determined a Toyota was traveling westbound on Del Monte St. when it left the roadway and struck the front porch of the home.
WHEC TV-10
RPD needs help finding someone who may have information about shooting of 3-year-old
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is asking for help to find a male in the picture above. He may have information about the shooting of 3-year-old Marlo Joseph on North Clinton Avenue on September 28. If you have any information, RPD is asking that you call (585)...
13 WHAM
Man found dead after fire in Livingston County
West Sparta, N.Y. — Crews found human remains at the scene of a house fire early Tuesday in Livingston County. Deputies responded shortly after midnight Tuesday morning to Nunda Byersville Road in West Sparta. The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Several departments helped put out the...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Two missing local teens found safe Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in finding two missing teenagers. Timothy Jenkins, 14, of Penfield and Haley Fairley, 14, of Perinton. They were last seen together on Friday morning in the area of O’Connor Road, in the Town of Perinton. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Police search for missing Nancy Loja Caguana with drones and K-9 Unit
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are using drones and a K-9 Unit to search for missing woman Nancy Loja Caguana. They’re asking anyone with information that can help find Nancy to call 911. She was last seen at Erie Station Road in Henrietta on October 7. Deputies said there are concerns for her well-being.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Funeral services Wednesday for fallen former RPD officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Funeral services are being held Wednesday for retired Rochester Police Officer William Keith Booker. Book, as he was known, died after being shot on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Street on Sept. 25. Police responded to the scene around 2 a.m. for a report...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking
A Rochester man will serve 5 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring. Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Deshan Scott was a lookout for a group selling cocaine throughout the city. A search of a home on Bernard Street on the city's northeast side in October of...
Crime Stoppers surprise Rochester K9 groups with $25K, new puppies
The funds were brought together after a year-long campaign by Rochester area crime stoppers.
Rochester man sentenced for 458 bags of fentanyl, robbery
$460 and some grocery items were stolen from the store by Williams and an accomplice, the attorney's office said.
