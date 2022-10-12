ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 2

Related
TMZ.com

'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Died Trying To Save Woman, 11-Year-Old Girl From Drowning

Japanese manga artist Kazuki Takahashi -- best known as the creator of "Yu-Gi-Oh!" -- died while trying to rescue people from drowning, witnesses claim. A report from Stars and Stripes -- the military's newspaper -- revealed the tragic details of how Takahashi lost his life as three strangers were engulfed in a strong current.
ACCIDENTS
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
ohmymag.co.uk

Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kazuki Takahashi
Popculture

Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Drowning#Kotaku Rrb#Konami#U S Army#Japanese
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Phys.org

Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed

A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy