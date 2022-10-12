Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Died Trying To Save Woman, 11-Year-Old Girl From Drowning
Japanese manga artist Kazuki Takahashi -- best known as the creator of "Yu-Gi-Oh!" -- died while trying to rescue people from drowning, witnesses claim. A report from Stars and Stripes -- the military's newspaper -- revealed the tragic details of how Takahashi lost his life as three strangers were engulfed in a strong current.
'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Drowned While Saving Child, Mother And U.S. Soldier: 'He's A Hero'
"He died trying to save someone else," U.S. Major Robert Bourgeau said of Kazuki Takahashi.
Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years
A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
ohmymag.co.uk
Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)
Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
RELATED PEOPLE
Meet another internet sensation, the black couple who gave birth to a white baby
"One of the weirdest cases is come up of the black couple who gave birth to a white baby." The couple was black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. The newborn baby did not look like Ben, Angela Ihegboro (Father), or their other two children.
Popculture
Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note
Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Incredible moment cancer victim pulls final joke on mourners at her own funeral with amazing plane banner stunt
THIS is the incredible moment a cancer victim pulls her final joke on mourners at her own funeral with an amazing plane banner stunt. Michelle Neumann, 63, was said to have had a "wicked" sense of humour, and stunned family and friends as she had the last laugh while they grieved.
A shark was found off the Australian coast and its human-like smile is unbelieveably strange
Nobody knows what the exact species of shark is - yet.
Giant frog the "size of human baby" leaves internet stunned
Jimmy Hugo, the owner of a timber milling operation, clicked a picture of a young boy holding a gigantic frog as big as a human baby. Villagers in the Solomon Islands were astonished after seeing the huge frog.
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disbelief Over 114-Year-Old 'Indian Head' Cent Found in Stack of Coins
The design first appeared on coins in the late 1800s and underwent a design alteration.
Mysterious Sea Creature Known as Dumbo Octupus Found Thousands of Feet Below Ocean’s Surface
An eerie-looking octopus was found far beneath the ocean’s surface. The creature was a Dumbo octopus, a rare species. The Dumbo octopus is a mysterious species that is named, of course, after the Disney beloved elephant Dumbo. They get this name for their big ear-like fins that make them resemble the cartoon elephant.
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
msn.com
Dad sent baby crowdsurfing to meet The Rock and he thought it was a toy doll
At fan events - letters, trinkets, and flowers are usually the items that celebrities receive while they are up on the stage. But one Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson fan went the extra mile. While promoting his new film Black Adam, at the Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City last week,...
Phys.org
Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed
A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
Nasa reveals most terrifying planets – including one where 5,400mph ‘glass shard’ storm would slice you apart
IF you're looking for a real halloween scare, look no further than space. Nasa is getting into the seasonal spirit by revealing some of the gruesomest depths of our universe which make Earth look pretty tame. One such place not fit for a halloween party is an exoplanet called HD...
Comments / 2