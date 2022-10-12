Read full article on original website
Children’s Agenda calls for schools to lessen the use of suspensions against kids
The report also said that suspensions were disproportionately used with Black and Hispanic students.
Penfield Central School District announces passing of high school student
School officials ask that students and staff respect the privacy of the student's family.
localsyr.com
Baldwinsville School Board member resigns day after superintendent’s DWI arrest
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Board of Education member Frank Matus has submitted his resignation to the district, according to a document obtained by NewsChannel 9. His resignation is effective October 8. It’s not clear if one development is related to the other, but Matus submitted his resignation the...
wutv29.com
Clarence community raises money for children left by murder-suicide
CLARENCE, N.Y. – The community is rallying around four children left behind by a murder-suicide that claimed the lives of their parents, and two grandparents. Last Thursday, 43-year-old Eric Bergum shot his wife, mother and father before turning the gun on himself. "I literally had to sit down. It...
13 WHAM
Doctors note rise in respiratory illnesses among kids
Rochester, N.Y. — As we enter flu season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, doctors say they're seeing a rise in respiratory illnesses in children — and it's happening earlier than usual this year. "A lot of respiratory illnesses where the kids are testing negative for COVID, and so...
13 WHAM
Missing teens found and safely returned home
Perinton, N.Y. — UPDATE: Harley Fairley and Timothy Jenkins have both been located and safely returned home in good health. MCSO would like to thanks everyone who assisted in the safe return of both individuals. Original Story: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing...
13 WHAM
Rochester's PIC team works to help those in mental health crisis
Rochester, N.Y. — The city's Person in Crisis (PIC) Team often blends into the background at scenes like the one that unfolded Monday on South Avenue — but the team is hard at work helping those in the midst of a mental health crisis. Leslie Gordon-Ogden is a...
13 WHAM
Edison students get taste of potential careers on 'Diesel Days'
Rochester, N.Y. — A local high school is once again reinventing the field trip. Edison Tech hosted its second annual Diesel Days on Thursday and Friday. The event gave students a chance to explore rewarding career opportunities in diesel mechanics. It's a growing and promising field, with some 80,000...
iheartoswego.com
Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022
Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
Carbon monoxide leak in Newark senior apartments leaves 11 hospitalized
Newark public safety officials responded to a call from a senior citizens apartment complex on Saturday morning. A carbon monoxide leak at the Stephen Crane Senior Citizen building in Newark left 11 people hospitalized early Saturday, public safety officials said. [ more › ]
chronicle-express.com
New provider for behavioral health counseling
PENN YAN — The need for experienced behavioral health providers in our rural community has been evident since well before last year. The need and the issues became more complex with the pandemic. Isolation and loneliness increased, becoming urgent concepts for providers to address, within all age groups. Attempting to meet the overall need has been a challenge for agencies, organizations, and private practices.
Man hospitalized after stabbing on Central Ave. in Rochester
Investigators believe he sustained the injuries in the 400 block of Central Avenue.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Helping others
Hilton, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Hilton Girls Soccer Program and their long time tradition of helping others. For more than 30 years the girls JV and varsity teams have been 'Kicking Out Breast Cancer' by raising money to support the fight against breast cancer. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Finger Lakes sheriff changes shifts to address OT, deputy shortage
LYONS, N.Y. — As departments across the country are grappling with a shortage of officers, one Finger Lakes sheriff's department is taking new steps to lighten the overtime burden on his deputies and address the shortage. Serve and protect is a mission Deputy T.J. Radka says he takes seriously.
Family, friends remember slain former RPD Officer William Keith Booker
"Just a great, great man who was always happy, always positive, and he was unbelievably fast," said MCSO Undersheriff Korey Brown.
13 WHAM
Hot meals given out to homeless at Genesis Baptist Church
Rochester, N.Y. — Some homeless people of Rochester were able to have a hot meal for dinner on Saturday. Molina Healthcare of New York has partnered up with Big Daddy's BBQ and Catering and First Genesis Baptist Church to provide hot meals to those experiencing homelessness, sheltered and unsheltered, in Rochester.
Rochester police make arrest in connection to Rand St. shooting
The 45-year-old was identified as the shooter responsible for leaving a city resident with non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester police searching for man in connection to toddler shooting
Authorities say the male in question may have information regarding the shooting.
What is RSV, and why is it on the rise among children?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/ CBS) – COVID-19 and the flu aren’t the only viruses parents should look out for this holiday season, as more and more children across the United States are coming down with respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — a common illness that typically causes cold-like symptoms. According to health officials, RSV cases among pediatric patients […]
New tech in Monroe Co. catches drivers that speed past school bus stop signs
Starting next year, the program will go live.
