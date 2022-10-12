ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penfield, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wutv29.com

Clarence community raises money for children left by murder-suicide

CLARENCE, N.Y. – The community is rallying around four children left behind by a murder-suicide that claimed the lives of their parents, and two grandparents. Last Thursday, 43-year-old Eric Bergum shot his wife, mother and father before turning the gun on himself. "I literally had to sit down. It...
CLARENCE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penfield, NY
Penfield, NY
Education
Penfield, NY
Sports
13 WHAM

Doctors note rise in respiratory illnesses among kids

Rochester, N.Y. — As we enter flu season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, doctors say they're seeing a rise in respiratory illnesses in children — and it's happening earlier than usual this year. "A lot of respiratory illnesses where the kids are testing negative for COVID, and so...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing teens found and safely returned home

Perinton, N.Y. — UPDATE: Harley Fairley and Timothy Jenkins have both been located and safely returned home in good health. MCSO would like to thanks everyone who assisted in the safe return of both individuals. Original Story: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing...
PERINTON, NY
13 WHAM

Edison students get taste of potential careers on 'Diesel Days'

Rochester, N.Y. — A local high school is once again reinventing the field trip. Edison Tech hosted its second annual Diesel Days on Thursday and Friday. The event gave students a chance to explore rewarding career opportunities in diesel mechanics. It's a growing and promising field, with some 80,000...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mourning#Linus K12#Linus High School#Central School#Highschoolsports#Penfield High School
iheartoswego.com

Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022

Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
OSWEGO, NY
chronicle-express.com

New provider for behavioral health counseling

PENN YAN — The need for experienced behavioral health providers in our rural community has been evident since well before last year. The need and the issues became more complex with the pandemic. Isolation and loneliness increased, becoming urgent concepts for providers to address, within all age groups. Attempting to meet the overall need has been a challenge for agencies, organizations, and private practices.
YATES COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Helping others

Hilton, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Hilton Girls Soccer Program and their long time tradition of helping others. For more than 30 years the girls JV and varsity teams have been 'Kicking Out Breast Cancer' by raising money to support the fight against breast cancer. The...
HILTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Finger Lakes sheriff changes shifts to address OT, deputy shortage

LYONS, N.Y. — As departments across the country are grappling with a shortage of officers, one Finger Lakes sheriff's department is taking new steps to lighten the overtime burden on his deputies and address the shortage. Serve and protect is a mission Deputy T.J. Radka says he takes seriously.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Hot meals given out to homeless at Genesis Baptist Church

Rochester, N.Y. — Some homeless people of Rochester were able to have a hot meal for dinner on Saturday. Molina Healthcare of New York has partnered up with Big Daddy's BBQ and Catering and First Genesis Baptist Church to provide hot meals to those experiencing homelessness, sheltered and unsheltered, in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

What is RSV, and why is it on the rise among children?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/ CBS) – COVID-19 and the flu aren’t the only viruses parents should look out for this holiday season, as more and more children across the United States are coming down with respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — a common illness that typically causes cold-like symptoms. According to health officials, RSV cases among pediatric patients […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy