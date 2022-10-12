Read full article on original website
Gator Country
Ten players to look out for in Gators’ week seven clash with LSU
It’s gameday in Gainesville. The Gators host the LSU Tigers in a critical week seven SEC matchup. Both teams come into this game with a record of 4-2 at the halfway point of the 2022 season. This game acts as a swing game for both teams. The Gators and Tigers are looking to exceed expectations previously set; a win today would be a step in the right direction.
Gator Country
Previewing Florida’s week seven matchup against LSU
The Florida Gators are set to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday night in a critical week seven matchup. Both teams enter this game with a record of 4-2, looking to add another SEC win to their resumes. The all-time series between these two teams is as close as it gets; Florida leads the series, 32-32-3, and owns a 16-14-3 advantage in Gainesville.
Gator Country
’24 Castillo On Unofficial Visit, Gators Also Welcome ’25 Kash Polk To Visit
October 15th will be a huge weekend in Gainesville with LSU coming to town to take on the Gators on the gridiron and the basketball team will be taking advantage of the atmosphere by welcoming a high level target to town for a visit. David Castillo, a guard in the...
Gator Country
Gator Country roundtable previewing the Florida Gators vs. LSU
The Florida Gators enter week seven with a 4-2 record, as they look to continue their momentum after last week’s win over Missouri. The LSU Tigers come to town for a night game in the Swamp as this rivalry game always seems to produce some big moments for both teams.
Gator Country
Florida Gators visitors list for the LSU game
The Florida Gators are preparing for their biggest recruiting weekend of the season on Saturday when the LSU Tigers come to town. Billy Napier and his staff have elected not to host official visitors this fall up until now as they will have more time to spend with the visitors since next week is a bye week.
Gator Country
Dijon Johnson commits to the Florida Gators over Miami and Ohio State
The Florida Gators picked up their 22nd commitment on Thursday and their second commitment of the afternoon from an in-state prospect. Defensive back Dijon Johnson (6-1, 190, Tampa, FL. Wharton) committed to the Florida Gators over Ohio State and Miami on Thursday. Johnson who’s a former Ohio State commit visited...
Gator Country
Bryce Thornton commits to the Florida Gators over Alabama
The Florida Gators picked up their 21st commitment on Thursday when they landed another impressive defensive back and this time it was an out-of-state prospect. Safety Bryce Thornton (5-10, 185, Alpharetta, GA. Milton) committed to the Gators over the Alabama Crimson Tide and several others on Thursday. Thornton visited Gainesville...
Gator Country
Friday Night Frenzy Preview Week 8: Florida Gators recruiting
It’s that time of the year again when the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are starting the high school football season. Like the past years, Gator Country is going to do a preview every Thursday for all of the Florida Gators commits and on Monday we will do a full recap including stats and notes from the past weeks’ games.
