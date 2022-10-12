ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility

The third largest railroad union rejected its deal with freight railroads Monday — renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy — but before that could happen both sides will return to the bargaining table.About 56% of the track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union who voted opposed the five-year contract even though it included 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Union President Tony Cardwell said the railroads didn't do enough to address worker concerns about the lack of paid time off — particularly sick time — and demanding...
INDUSTRY
NBC News

Third-largest freight rail union rejects labor deal proposal

There is a renewed threat of a freight rail strike after members of the country’s third-largest rail union rejected the tentative national agreement rolled out by the White House last month. The BMWED, which represents the workers who build and maintain railroad tracks, is suggesting a possible strike date of November 19th. Oct. 10, 2022.
WHITE HOUSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Union, IL
Local
Illinois Society
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Indiana Society
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
US News and World Report

CGT Union Votes to Continue Strike at TotalEnergies' French Refineries

PARIS (Reuters) -The CGT union at the centre of a weeks-long strike at French oil major TotalEnergies voted on Saturday to continue the walkout, CGT union representative Fabien Cros said. Despite the government requisitioning key refinery staff to get petrol flowing again, nearly a third of gas stations still have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Honda, LG Ohio Investments to Receive $71 Million State Tax Credit

(Reuters) - The state of Ohio said on Wednesday it plans to provide $71.3 million in tax credits for a new Honda Motor Co Ltd and LG Energy Solution joint venture battery plant. On Tuesday, the companies announced they were committing to invest $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs, but...
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

CN Rail, Union Conclude Arbitration; Some Workers to Get Higher Pay

(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with labour union International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers over a new contract covering about 750 signals and communications employees. The agreement includes a 3% wage increase for 2022, 2023 and 2024, according to the railroad operator.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Conway
Person
Joe Biden

Comments / 0

Community Policy