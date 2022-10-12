Read full article on original website
Related
Railroad strike could be imminent as union rejects labor deal
A strike of railroad workers is likelier to happen after members of a large rail union voted against ratifying a tentative agreement.
Trucking jobs evaporate as shortage worsens
The truck transportation sector saw a loss of 11,400 jobs in September, according to U.S. Department of Labor data, as the trucker shortage continued.
Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility
The third largest railroad union rejected its deal with freight railroads Monday — renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy — but before that could happen both sides will return to the bargaining table.About 56% of the track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union who voted opposed the five-year contract even though it included 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Union President Tony Cardwell said the railroads didn't do enough to address worker concerns about the lack of paid time off — particularly sick time — and demanding...
Third-largest freight rail union rejects labor deal proposal
There is a renewed threat of a freight rail strike after members of the country’s third-largest rail union rejected the tentative national agreement rolled out by the White House last month. The BMWED, which represents the workers who build and maintain railroad tracks, is suggesting a possible strike date of November 19th. Oct. 10, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
CGT Union Votes to Continue Strike at TotalEnergies' French Refineries
PARIS (Reuters) -The CGT union at the centre of a weeks-long strike at French oil major TotalEnergies voted on Saturday to continue the walkout, CGT union representative Fabien Cros said. Despite the government requisitioning key refinery staff to get petrol flowing again, nearly a third of gas stations still have...
US News and World Report
Honda, LG Ohio Investments to Receive $71 Million State Tax Credit
(Reuters) - The state of Ohio said on Wednesday it plans to provide $71.3 million in tax credits for a new Honda Motor Co Ltd and LG Energy Solution joint venture battery plant. On Tuesday, the companies announced they were committing to invest $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs, but...
NASDAQ
Government threatens further requisitioning as strikes at TotalEnergies continue
The French government on Thursday said it was prepared to force employees to go back to work at a TotalEnergies storage site, as the CGT union and the company remain in a gridlock over wages, meaning the weeks-long strike weighing on the country's petrol supplies was dragging on. Adds comments...
US News and World Report
CN Rail, Union Conclude Arbitration; Some Workers to Get Higher Pay
(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with labour union International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers over a new contract covering about 750 signals and communications employees. The agreement includes a 3% wage increase for 2022, 2023 and 2024, according to the railroad operator.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eurowings warns pilot demands threaten jobs
FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) budget division Eurowings warned on Saturday that pilots' demands to ease their workloads is putting jobs at the airline at risk.
Comments / 0