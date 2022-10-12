ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisburg, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

louisburgsportszone.com

Wildcats rack up four wins as they finish runner-up at Circle Invitational

TOWANDA — In its final tournament action of the regular season, the Louisburg volleyball team got a much-needed boost of momentum Saturday as the Wildcats inch closer to the postseason. The Wildcats traveled to Towanda and took part in the Circle High School Invitational. Louisburg won four straight matches...
LOUISBURG, KS
KSNT News

KU ranked 2nd in Big 12 men’s basketball preseason poll

IRVING, TX (KSNT) – The national champion Kansas Jayhawks begin the season ranked second in the Big 12. KU received four first place votes and 73 total points. Baylor is ranked first with five first place votes and 77 total points. The Jayhawks have two players on the All-Big 12 preseason team, including Jalen Wilson […]
LAWRENCE, KS
Louisburg, KS
Sports
City
Louisburg, KS
City
Spring Hill, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
KCTV 5

Grandview parent upset by high school fight

Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
#Broncos#Ironhorse Family#Frontier League#Wildcats#Layne Ryals Week 2
fox4kc.com

FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Cheers to these beers: Missouri breweries medal at Great American Beer Festival

Three Missouri breweries returned victorious from The Great American Beer Festival, an annual brewing industry event that concluded Saturday in Denver. BKS Artisan Ales and City Barrel Brewing, both of Kansas City, and River Bluff Brewing, based in St. Joseph, each earned medals in one of the event's 98 competitive categories.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries

A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
thepitchkc.com

Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart

Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Teen Injured in Collision With Guardrail

A 16-year-old Warrensburg girl was injured Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Jason M. Koenig of Warrensburg was driving a westbound 2008 Chevy Silverado on Route C, about a quarter mile east of the Benton-Henry county line around 1:15 p.m., when he tried to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle, causing the Chevy to veer to the right and impact a guardrail.
BENTON COUNTY, MO

