RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic DistrictCJ CoombsHarrisonville, MO
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Missouri Week 7 high school football notebook: Offensive line play keeps undefeated Liberty North rolling
By Chris Geinosky and Nate Latsch Coming into the season, Liberty North – last year’s Class 6 state runner-up – fully admitted that the key to putting together another successful season would be dependent upon the growth of their inexperienced offensive line. A group that featured only one ...
louisburgsportszone.com
Wildcats rack up four wins as they finish runner-up at Circle Invitational
TOWANDA — In its final tournament action of the regular season, the Louisburg volleyball team got a much-needed boost of momentum Saturday as the Wildcats inch closer to the postseason. The Wildcats traveled to Towanda and took part in the Circle High School Invitational. Louisburg won four straight matches...
KCTV 5
Bishop Miege mourns loss of legendary basketball coach Terry English
ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A staple in the Kansas City high school sports community has passed away. Bishop Miege High School announced Terry English, who coached the Stags girls basketball team from 1975-2021, died Tuesday. He was 70 years old. Just a year ago, English was named the 2020-21...
KU ranked 2nd in Big 12 men’s basketball preseason poll
IRVING, TX (KSNT) – The national champion Kansas Jayhawks begin the season ranked second in the Big 12. KU received four first place votes and 73 total points. Baylor is ranked first with five first place votes and 77 total points. The Jayhawks have two players on the All-Big 12 preseason team, including Jalen Wilson […]
KCTV 5
Grandview parent upset by high school fight
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 14-16
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
Developer looks to bring indoor go-kart course to Overland Park’s Aspiria campus
Florida-based Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, named for championship race car driver Mario Andretti, plans to create a new entertainment hub within the Aspiria campus in south Overland Park.
fox4kc.com
FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
Blue Springs announces groundbreaking for new aquatics center
Blue Springs will break ground on it's new $35-million-dollar aquatics center on November 3, 2022. It's expected to open in May 2024.
When, where to see fall leaf colors in the Kansas City area
Trees are finally starting to change colors, and there are dozens of sites across the Kansas City area to check out the fall leaves.
missouribusinessalert.com
Cheers to these beers: Missouri breweries medal at Great American Beer Festival
Three Missouri breweries returned victorious from The Great American Beer Festival, an annual brewing industry event that concluded Saturday in Denver. BKS Artisan Ales and City Barrel Brewing, both of Kansas City, and River Bluff Brewing, based in St. Joseph, each earned medals in one of the event's 98 competitive categories.
northwestmoinfo.com
Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries
A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
Sedalia woman killed in Franklin County crash
A Sedalia, Missouri woman is dead following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Franklin County, Kansas.
thepitchkc.com
Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart
Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
Teen Injured in Collision With Guardrail
A 16-year-old Warrensburg girl was injured Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Jason M. Koenig of Warrensburg was driving a westbound 2008 Chevy Silverado on Route C, about a quarter mile east of the Benton-Henry county line around 1:15 p.m., when he tried to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle, causing the Chevy to veer to the right and impact a guardrail.
