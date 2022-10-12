ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 14

Week eight of high school football in Orange County continues with Friday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lavistamchs.com

Cole Crotty on the Move!

Senior wide receiver Cole Crotty receives the opening kickoff against Palos Verdes on October 7. The Mustangs suffered a tough loss against the Sea Kings but hope to improve for their homecoming game against Santa Monica. Photo Courtesy: Noki Lam.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
247Sports

Stock rising fast for SoCal RB Damian Henderson

Not many players have upped their stock more this year than Los Alamitos (Calif.) running back Damian Henderson and he had another impressive outing on Friday. After a relatively slow start to the season, Henderson showed signs of what he can do in the 2nd half of the Griffins week four win over Anaheim (Calif.) Servite.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
recordgazette.net

Mater Dei made the right move

Far be it for me to defend the controversial Mater Dei High of Santa Ana football program, but I think the Monarchs made a wise choice recently. Mater Dei turned down an offer to move its home game last week against St. John Bosco of Bellflower to ritzy SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
SANTA ANA, CA
lavistamchs.com

Homecoming Football Game 10/14

Mira Costa Homecoming Football Game vs Santa Monica is October 14th at 7:00. Tickets can be purchased through GoFan.com, at $10 per adult and $5 per child. Dance team and Cheer’s pregame performance is at 6:30 at the football field. All week, students have been showing spirit preparing for...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Local brother-sister duo shooting hoops for UCLA

Brother and sister duo Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Gabriela both play basketball for UCLA, and they joined us live to discuss what it’s like playing for the same school and their competitiveness growing up. Jaime and Gabriela are the first sibling duo to play at UCLA since Dave and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

School Spirit Spotlight: Redondo Union High School

Megan Telles was live at Redondo Union High School to kick off our School Spirit Spotlight series. Every Friday, Megan will be at a local high school to highlight the campus’ clubs, teams and students. Today, Megan spotlighted Redondo Union’s 118-year-old history and their undefeated women’s flag football team....
REDONDO BEACH, CA
xrock1039.com

Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium

In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
scvnews.com

New In-N-Out Burger Opens in Valencia Near Magic Mountain

The newest In-N-Out Burger drive thru location in Southern California will open Friday, Oct. 14 in Valencia. Monday – Thursday: 10:30 a.m. – 1 a.m. Friday – Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 a.m. Sunday: 10:30 a.m. – 1 a.m. Drive-Thru Hours:. Monday – Thursday: 10:30...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Marina del Rey

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday after a crash in Marina del Rey. The crash was reported at 12:04 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to Via Marina and Marquesas Way where they found the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
nypressnews.com

Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 14 Best Hermosa Beach Restaurants

Hermosa Beach has been called “ one of the best places to live in southern California” and one of the best places to experience the So Cal beach lifestyle. An oceanfront community running along the Santa Monica bay coastline stretching 1.4 miles offers a multitude of parks, beaches, coffee shops, and a review-worthy restaurant scene.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Out-of-state mall owner suing beloved South Bay theater for parking violations

Once upon a time, Danny Ryan was a 6-year-old boy, who found his passion in theater. "It makes me feel more confident and indestructible," Ryan said. Four times a week, he takes lessons at the Norris Pavillion, right across the street from the Norris Theatre. But now, Ryan's worried there won't be any more shows after the owners of the neighboring Promenade Mall filed a $1 million lawsuit against Norris Theater regarding their shared parking space. "They're classic bully tactics," said Danny Ryan's mother Gabi. According to the City of Rolling Hills Estates, in 1981, the Norris Theatre and the mall owners at that...
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA
InsideHook

Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach

It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

