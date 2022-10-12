ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Southfield police searching for missing teen

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen. Deshanae Tahalya Berry, 16, of Southfield was last seen on October 15 at approximately 12:00 a.m. at her residence. Berry, a black female, is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs approximately...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lenox Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Arab American News

Arraignment for Hampton Inn shooter reveals senseless violence

DEARBORN — An arraignment took place Sunday for a 37-year-old Detroit resident who engaged in a nearly eight-hour standoff with police after killing a hotel staff member in downtown west Dearborn. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Sunday with a 10-count felony complaint, including...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

15-year-old girl stabs mother to death in Detroit's University District during argument

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said a 41-year-old mother is dead after her own 15-year-old daughter stabbed her to death after an argument in the city's university district. According to Detroit Police, the two get into an argument Thursday morning on the front lawn of their home in the University District off Wildemore Ave. The victim's father pulled up to the home as it was happening and rushed his daughter to the hospital.
DETROIT, MI
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
WZZM 13

BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges

IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lafayette Coney Island to reopen Saturday morning

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News has learned that Lafayette Coney Island will be reopening Saturday morning. Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo says they have passed the latest inspections and corrected all of the problems. The restaurant has been closed since early September when officials were...
DETROIT, MI

