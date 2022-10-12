Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Southfield police searching for missing teen
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen. Deshanae Tahalya Berry, 16, of Southfield was last seen on October 15 at approximately 12:00 a.m. at her residence. Berry, a black female, is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs approximately...
fox2detroit.com
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
Tv20detroit.com
Dearborn Heights Police investigating after 12-year-old hit, killed by driver
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn Heights are investigating after a driver hit and killed a 12-year-old boy Friday night. Police say around 10:30 p.m. Friday they received calls regarding a car crash near Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street in Dearborn Heights. Police say a driver in...
Mother stabbed to death by 15-year-old daughter during argument, Detroit police say
A 41-year-old mother is dead after her teen daughter stabbed her during a disagreement in Detroit’s University District on Thursday, police confirmed.
Tv20detroit.com
Suspected Peeping Tom arrested, accused of targeting homes in 4 communities
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Busted in the act, a suspected creeper is off the streets again. Police in Warren say a man peeped into the windows of more than half a dozen homes, sometimes using a ladder. In the past, 7 Action News stories dating back to 2019 have...
Arab American News
Arraignment for Hampton Inn shooter reveals senseless violence
DEARBORN — An arraignment took place Sunday for a 37-year-old Detroit resident who engaged in a nearly eight-hour standoff with police after killing a hotel staff member in downtown west Dearborn. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Sunday with a 10-count felony complaint, including...
Tv20detroit.com
Police investigating after motorist finds body of hit-and-run victim near US-23
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound US-23 in Washtenaw County. Early Friday morning, MSP says a motorist saw sheets of plywood on the shoulder and wanted to...
Search for missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster has concluded, according to police
Detroit police say their search for the body of a missing Eastpointe teen in a Macomb County landfill is over., according to a statement released by the department on Wednesday.
Tv20detroit.com
MSP: WB I-696 at Southfield reopens after crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police confirm westbound I-696 at Southfield in Oakland County has reopened after vehicle crash. No further information is known at this time.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old girl stabs mother to death in Detroit's University District during argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said a 41-year-old mother is dead after her own 15-year-old daughter stabbed her to death after an argument in the city's university district. According to Detroit Police, the two get into an argument Thursday morning on the front lawn of their home in the University District off Wildemore Ave. The victim's father pulled up to the home as it was happening and rushed his daughter to the hospital.
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked 'safe,' 'annoying,' or 'must kill': police
A middle school student in Oakland County could face criminal charges in connection with a threatening comment, and an alleged kill list discovered by police.
Tv20detroit.com
'It's just sickening': Veterinarian accused of animal abuse in Ray Township
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a heinous case of animal abuse in Ray Township. Their evidence includes a YouTube video of a German Shepherd being slammed and choked by its owner. Police believe the man responsible is a local veterinarian. A man...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Police investigating after woman found dead on I-94
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores on Friday morning. The freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours before reopening around 2 p.m. Police say they received the call around 7:45...
WZZM 13
BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges
IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
Warren Police: Officers encountered 'extreme dangers' from Detroit teen they are accused of assaulting
The Warren police officer who punched a teen repeatedly in the head after a chase in June was suspended, but other force seen in bodycam video was appropriate for the situation, the department said Thursday in response to a federal lawsuit from the Detroit youth. In the lawsuit, Tyler Wade said he...
Rochester Hills man faces charges for rubbing himself against employees at beauty supply store
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on sexual assault charges after authorities say he rubbed himself against employees at a beauty supply store in Rochester Hills.
Tv20detroit.com
Oakland County Sheriff's Office responding to threats against schools almost daily
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Law enforcement leaders say it is happening every day. They are responding full-force to track down threats made by teens, often on social media. Parents are getting letters all too often about threats against their child’s school. “A threat is a crime, whether you...
Tv20detroit.com
Lafayette Coney Island to reopen Saturday morning
DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News has learned that Lafayette Coney Island will be reopening Saturday morning. Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo says they have passed the latest inspections and corrected all of the problems. The restaurant has been closed since early September when officials were...
Macomb County Veterinarian Caught on Video Abusing His Own Animals
A veterinarian in the Detroit area could face animal abuse charges after being caught on video abusing animals in his care. The alleged abuse was brought to the attention of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office after a YouTube video surfaced of a German Shepherd being slammed against a wall and choked by a man who is believed to be the dog's owner.
