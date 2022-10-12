Read full article on original website
Open enrollment event offers SHICK counseling in Geary County
There will be a Medicare open enrollment event on Wednesday at the Geary County Senior Center. Area Agency on Aging SHICK counselors will be ready to help seniors and caregivers compare their Medicare insurance plan options and enroll during an open enrollment period. Call 785-776-9294 or 1-800-433-2703 to schedule an appointment.
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gimeson-Smith, Dalton; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Burglary; Vehicle for felony, theft,sex. Theft...
Kan. parents sent collection notices after confusing pandemic-era fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the...
United Way will conduct a campaign raffle
There will be a United Way sponsored raffle at the Junction City - Topeka High football game Friday night at Blue Jay Stadium. There will be a $1 charge per ticket or 6 for $5. Raffle items will include a Gift Card Tree, official Blue Jay gear, sideline coaching opportunity and separately, there will be a 50/50 prize.
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
wamegotimes.com
Kansas Profile – Now That’s Rural: Council Grove
“A few years ago, there were eight or nine empty buildings along our main street. Now, it’s hard to even find an open office space downtown.”. That quote comes from a businesswoman who has observed the resurgence of businesses in her community of Council Grove. This downtown, independent business renaissance has been led by women.
Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the free and reduced lunch program. With […] The post Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Laundry Love JC will be held Oct. 20
Live Well Geary County has announced that Konza Prairie Community Health Center is co-sponsoring Laundry Love JC along with Geary County Local Health Equity Action Team on Oct. 20. Between 5-8 p.m. people can do up to five free loads of laundry per family at Laundry Land, 14th & Washington, in Junction City.
WIBW
Democratic candidate discusses plan of action against corruption
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Democratic candidates made a stop in Topeka to discuss issues including corruption in many upcoming election races. Democratic candidate for Kansas Attorney General Chris Mann spoke on Friday afternoon at the Shawnee County Democratic Headquarters with a plan of action to stop corruption. Mann, along with the President of End Citizens United, Tiffany Muller, and supporters sat in a round table discussion Friday. The meeting prioritized issues such as anti-corruption laws, cracking down on scammers, and a call to end dark money in elections.
USD 475 Kansas Teacher of the Year nominees are announced
Geary USD 475 has announced that Brittany Scott is the USD 475 nominee for Elementary Kansas Teacher of the Year, while the Kansas Teacher of the Year candidate for secondary education is Michael Brown. Brown is the JCHS vocal music director and assistant coach for girls' soccer. Scott is a...
KVOE
PET RESCUE: Veterinarian says parasite infestation levels severe, uses case to highlight need for spaying and neutering cats
More docile than first thought, the 80-plus cats that have been part of an emergency intake at the Emporia Animal Shelter were still in bad physical shape when they were removed from an Emporia home this week. Emporia veterinarian Dr. Floyd Dorsey has been overseeing the medical care for the...
Nancy Detmer is named JCHS Scholarship / Internship Specialist
Nancy Dettmer has been named the new Scholarship/Internship Specialist at Junction City High School, according to a social media release by JCHS. If you have any questions about providing scholarships or scholarship needs reach out to Nancy Detmer at 785-717-4267 or [email protected]
Sheriff: Bank robbery suspect captured in Junction City
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
Similar burglaries in 2 counties lead to arrest of Salina man
A Salina man has been arrested in connection to burglary cases in both Saline County and Dickinson County. In mid-September, a number of items were reported missing from a property in the 4100 block of E. North Street. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said items missing included the following. Glass...
KVOE
Reading man suffers suspected serious injuries in crash near Emporia
A Reading man was hurt in Friday’s crash near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 7:20 am near the junction of Road 190 and Burlingame Road. Troopers say 58-year-old Douglas Scales was driving a car southbound on Burlingame when he went off the road and went into a ditch. THe car overturned.
Annual ghost tours to haunt Fort Riley October 15
Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley, or HASFR (hass-fer), will host the 26th annual Fort Riley Ghost Tours this Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Walking tours will start every 10 minutes, beginning at 4:30, with the last tour starting out at 8:30. Tickets are $8 per person and may be purchased in advance.
Bank robbery, Morris Co. sheriff looking for suspect
WHITE CITY (KSNT) – Deputies responded to an armed robbery at a bank in White City Wednesday morning. White City is located 24 miles northwest of Council Grove. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect is a slim man with a medium build, wearing a blue hoodie with a mask and he’s carrying a […]
Landon Lecture Series returns to Kansas State University Nov. 3
MANHATTAN — Following a more than two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas State University's Landon Lecture Series returns with David M. Beasley, executive director of the United Nations' World Food Programme. Beasley's lecture, "Kansas' Legacy in Global Food Security," begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in...
