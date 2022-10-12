Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
Survey finds Baltimore region as 5th-highest increase of inflation in the nation
A new survey by WalletHub says the Baltimore region has the fifth-highest rate of inflation in the nation. WalletHub looked at the top 23 metro areas and the Consumer Price Index. The Baltimore-area region on WalletHub includes Baltimore, Towson and Columbia. Inflation is at a 40-year high at more than...
WBAL Radio
Clean water advocates call on more to be done for Chesapeake Bay
A coalition of clean water advocates and elected officials criticized Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's administration for plummeting enforcement of the landmark environmental law and called on the next governor do more to clean up the Chesapeake Bay. The advocates spoke Tuesday on the 50th anniversary of the federal Clean Water...
WBAL Radio
Protesters focus on homelessness in Baltimore
A number of people who've been living in an unhoused encampment under the Jones Falls Expressway marched to City Hall on Tuesday, demanding that the city do more to provide permanent housing for them and the homeless in general. The group held signs that read "Housing Is A Right" as...
WBAL Radio
The Washington Post endorses Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller
The Washington Post on Sunday endorsed Republican Harford County Executive Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller. Glassman is running against Democrat Brooke Lierman to be the state's comptroller. While The Washington Post piece said both individuals are qualified candidates, the Post said the one-party rule is bad for the state. The...
WBAL Radio
BPD acknowledges crime-filled weekend
Baltimore City police on Monday acknowledged crime in the city over the weekend that left four people dead and multiple injured. From Friday through Sunday, Baltimore experienced seven incidents that resulted in four homicides and four non-fatal shootings, officers said. There were also 27 confirmed robberies. Police said they made...
WBAL Radio
BPD: Woman fatally shot in southwest Baltimore
Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in southwest Baltimore that left a woman dead on Tuesday. Officers said they responded to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard just after 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they located a 40-year-old woman suffering from...
WBAL Radio
Sunday marked 20 years since firebombing that killed Dawson family
Sunday commemorated 20 years since the fatal firebombing of the Dawson family in east Baltimore. City firefighters who responded to the fire told 11 News it's something they will never forget. The Dawson family's former home on Preston Street in the Oliver community was turned into the Dawson Safe Haven...
WBAL Radio
Weather: Chance for showers Monday afternoon
Meteorologist Tony Pann says there's a chance for showers Monday afternoon in parts of Maryland.
WBAL Radio
Weather: Freeze warning, frost advisory issued in parts of Maryland
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how cold it's going to get amid a freeze warning and frost advisory issued Tuesday night in parts of Maryland.
WBAL Radio
Maryland health officials urge people to get COVID-19 booster, flu shot
State health officials are sounding a new warning to Marylanders to get their flu shots and COVID-19 boosters because they've identified the first confirmed flu cases in the state this season. There have been three confirmed cases so far. "The symptoms of flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses can be...
WBAL Radio
Police: Man arrested in connection with 4 Oklahoma slayings
OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
WBAL Radio
Man pleads guilty in 2021 killing of Morgan State University student
A Towson man pleaded guilty Monday in connection to the 2021 killing of a Morgan State University student. Officials said Kevin Sharp, 22, of Towson, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of 21-year-old Barry Ransom. In October 2021, police said Ransom arranged a meeting with Sharp in Towson....
WBAL Radio
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore consent decree is harassed by squeegee workers
The federal judge overseeing the Baltimore City police consent decree called the police after he was harassed by aggressive squeegee workers. Judge James Bredar and his wife told police they were at Mount Royal Terrace and West North Avenue Sunday when two men tried to squeegee their car's windshield. Police...
WBAL Radio
HVAC problems cause students to finish school virtually at Hilltop Elementary
A different school problem is sending kids home at one school in Anne Arundel County. The HVAC system isn't working at Hilltop Elementary School, so students that attend the school are currently being sent home for a day of virtual learning. "Students should log into their Brightspace accounts after noon...
WBAL Radio
California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men...
WBAL Radio
Dulaney Valley to dedicate pet loss center
A Baltimore County cemetery is dedicating a new place for pet owners to mourn their dead pets. Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium will dedicate a new pet loss center in a ceremony on Saturday. "It's a place where people can grieve and say goodbye to their loved ones," said...
WBAL Radio
Howard County police warn of increase in thefts of Hyundai, Kia cars
Howard County police warn car owners to take extra safety precautions in light of an uptick in thefts. As part of a nationwide trend, county police said there has been an increase in thefts of Hyundai vehicles in the model years 2016 through 2021 and Kia vehicles in the model years 2011 through 2021.
WBAL Radio
UB student concerned for safety amid arrest of man accused of threats
A University of Baltimore student is taking her concerns about campus safety to social media after another student was charged with threatening her and is accused of bringing a gun on campus. The university prohibits guns on campus and said it is handling this as a serious matter. But the...
WBAL Radio
Crews remove tractor-trailer from Beltway loop in Arbutus
A tractor-trailer was removed Tuesday afternoon after it overturned in Arbutus. SkyTeam 11 reported the Beltway Inner Loop ramp to southbound Interstate 95 was closed in the 3 p.m. hour. Cranes were used to urn the trailer back over, however, debris remains on the inner loop.
WBAL Radio
17-year-old arrested with gun near Glen Burnie High School
Anne Arundel County police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy on Monday with possession of a handgun near the area of Glen Burnie High School. Officers said at at around 3:20 p.m. they responded to a citizen's report of a male with a handgun walking near the school with another male.
Comments / 0