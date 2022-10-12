ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Clean water advocates call on more to be done for Chesapeake Bay

A coalition of clean water advocates and elected officials criticized Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's administration for plummeting enforcement of the landmark environmental law and called on the next governor do more to clean up the Chesapeake Bay. The advocates spoke Tuesday on the 50th anniversary of the federal Clean Water...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Protesters focus on homelessness in Baltimore

A number of people who've been living in an unhoused encampment under the Jones Falls Expressway marched to City Hall on Tuesday, demanding that the city do more to provide permanent housing for them and the homeless in general. The group held signs that read "Housing Is A Right" as...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

The Washington Post endorses Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller

The Washington Post on Sunday endorsed Republican Harford County Executive Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller. Glassman is running against Democrat Brooke Lierman to be the state's comptroller. While The Washington Post piece said both individuals are qualified candidates, the Post said the one-party rule is bad for the state. The...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

BPD acknowledges crime-filled weekend

Baltimore City police on Monday acknowledged crime in the city over the weekend that left four people dead and multiple injured. From Friday through Sunday, Baltimore experienced seven incidents that resulted in four homicides and four non-fatal shootings, officers said. There were also 27 confirmed robberies. Police said they made...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

BPD: Woman fatally shot in southwest Baltimore

Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in southwest Baltimore that left a woman dead on Tuesday. Officers said they responded to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard just after 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they located a 40-year-old woman suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Sunday marked 20 years since firebombing that killed Dawson family

Sunday commemorated 20 years since the fatal firebombing of the Dawson family in east Baltimore. City firefighters who responded to the fire told 11 News it's something they will never forget. The Dawson family's former home on Preston Street in the Oliver community was turned into the Dawson Safe Haven...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland health officials urge people to get COVID-19 booster, flu shot

State health officials are sounding a new warning to Marylanders to get their flu shots and COVID-19 boosters because they've identified the first confirmed flu cases in the state this season. There have been three confirmed cases so far. "The symptoms of flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses can be...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Police: Man arrested in connection with 4 Oklahoma slayings

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
OKMULGEE, OK
WBAL Radio

Man pleads guilty in 2021 killing of Morgan State University student

A Towson man pleaded guilty Monday in connection to the 2021 killing of a Morgan State University student. Officials said Kevin Sharp, 22, of Towson, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of 21-year-old Barry Ransom. In October 2021, police said Ransom arranged a meeting with Sharp in Towson....
TOWSON, MD
WBAL Radio

California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men...
STOCKTON, CA
WBAL Radio

Dulaney Valley to dedicate pet loss center

A Baltimore County cemetery is dedicating a new place for pet owners to mourn their dead pets. Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium will dedicate a new pet loss center in a ceremony on Saturday. "It's a place where people can grieve and say goodbye to their loved ones," said...
TIMONIUM, MD
WBAL Radio

Howard County police warn of increase in thefts of Hyundai, Kia cars

Howard County police warn car owners to take extra safety precautions in light of an uptick in thefts. As part of a nationwide trend, county police said there has been an increase in thefts of Hyundai vehicles in the model years 2016 through 2021 and Kia vehicles in the model years 2011 through 2021.
WBAL Radio

UB student concerned for safety amid arrest of man accused of threats

A University of Baltimore student is taking her concerns about campus safety to social media after another student was charged with threatening her and is accused of bringing a gun on campus. The university prohibits guns on campus and said it is handling this as a serious matter. But the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Crews remove tractor-trailer from Beltway loop in Arbutus

A tractor-trailer was removed Tuesday afternoon after it overturned in Arbutus. SkyTeam 11 reported the Beltway Inner Loop ramp to southbound Interstate 95 was closed in the 3 p.m. hour. Cranes were used to urn the trailer back over, however, debris remains on the inner loop.
ARBUTUS, MD
WBAL Radio

17-year-old arrested with gun near Glen Burnie High School

Anne Arundel County police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy on Monday with possession of a handgun near the area of Glen Burnie High School. Officers said at at around 3:20 p.m. they responded to a citizen's report of a male with a handgun walking near the school with another male.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy