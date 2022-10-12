ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Minnesota

Voters in some key swing states to decide on voting access

All but lost in the shadow of major contests for U.S. Senate and governor, voters in some battleground states will be deciding ballot proposals this November that could reshape the way they vote in the next presidential election. In Arizona, scene of the closest presidential contest in 2020, the question...
ARIZONA STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Early voting, permanent absentee lists: How Proposal 2 could change the way you vote

Michiganders could soon see an expansion of their voting rights under one of three proposals appearing on their ballots during the Nov. 8 midterm election. Proposal 2 – more commonly known as Promote the Vote 2022, the movement behind passing the proposal, or PTV – is a wide reaching measure that would put certain voting powers directly in the state’s constitution.
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

Pro-Trump Georgia Officials Plotted to Swipe Voting Data. We Caught Them

Weeks before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Donald Trump’s legal team went to Georgia in a last-ditch effort to find election fraud. Led by lawyer Sidney Powell, the team copied data from voting machines in Coffee County. The effort represented a new front in the MAGA assault on elections, with Trump’s team colluding with friendly local election officials to pull sensitive data out of election equipment. That search has landed Trump’s team in court, with groups charging Powell and company of potentially compromising sensitive data in a failed, partisan effort to overturn the 2020 election. The illegal data breach in Coffee County is now being investigated by a district attorney looking into Republican attempts to overturn the election here. The Washington Post and CNN, among others, have reported extensively on the developments in Coffee County, which come with an undercurrent of the unknown about what exactly the purpose was for the illegal data breach.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
The Hill

Abrams seizes on voting rights issues in rematch with Kemp

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) is putting a heavy focus on voting rights concerns in the hopes of mobilizing voters of color in her bid to defeat Gov. Brian Kemp (R). Abrams’s leadership committee, One Georgia, this week held multiple events in the Peach State aimed at Black voters...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

How are mail-in and absentee ballots verified?

Whether a state requires voters to request an absentee ballot or participates in universal mail-in voting, all ballots cast by mail or dropped off at a drop box are vetted to ensure their legitimacy. Election officials log every mail ballot so voters cannot request more than one. Those ballots also...
ELECTIONS
The Detroit Free Press

How Michigan officials remove dead, unqualified voters from rolls

Michigan election officials rely on a list of registered voters to confirm that those showing up at polling locations on Election Day and those returning absentee ballots are eligible to participate in elections. An accurate voter registration list is important, experts say. It helps ensure a smooth election, from determining how many polling locations to set up to making equipment purchasing decisions. ...
International Business Times

'Stop The Steal' Supporters Train Thousands Of U.S. Poll Observers

Inside the El Paso County clerk's office in Colorado, where officials had gathered in July to recount votes in a Republican nominating contest for this year's midterms, dozens of angry election watchers pounded on the windows, at times yelling at workers and recording them with cell phones. In the hallway...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 - live: Latest news, polls and analysis

The 2022 midterm season has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress. In Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Senate races between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed and the GOP is making a last-ditch effort to hold on to several...
ELECTIONS
Arizona Mirror

Our election denier is your election denier

Some states are comparatively isolated from the most damaging influence of democracy haters. California, Washington, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado — they are likely to avoid the misfortune of election deniers in high office in the near future, or they operate with voting laws meant to expand, rather than restrict, voter access. But while such states act […] The post Our election denier is your election denier appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

