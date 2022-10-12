Read full article on original website
Collaboration Empowers Summer Research in Physics Students to Delve into Complex, Interdisciplinary Research
Read more stories about students’ experiences in SRIP 2022. Each summer, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics offers Summer Research & Innovation Programs across disciplines for rising seniors in the residential and online NCSSM programs. Students create research proposals and then meet on campus during the summer for intensive, hands-on lab work.
NCSSM’s Summer Research and Innovation Programs Nurture Critical Skills Across Disciplines
The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM) offers the Summer Research & Innovation Programs (SRIP) with opportunities in a wide variety of fields that are open to rising NCSSM seniors in both the residential and online programs. These programs, historically hosted at the NCSSM-Durham campus, will expand to include new offerings at the NCSSM-Morganton campus in 2023.
A Durham Mural Becomes a Destination for the Heart-Sore
The newest mural in Durham is also one of the most photographed. Durham residents and visitors alike stop at 112 S. Duke St. to stand in front of words that speak to their pain and sorrow, but also their resilience and hopes. “Life is so beautiful. Life is so hard.”
As ‘scary’ number of young people die from opioids, NCCU play seeks solutions, compassion
“The stage gives equity to everyone’s story being told,” said the NCCU director who hopes a play addresses ongoing disparities in the opioid crisis.
Garner school students, families hit the pavement to promote ‘Safer School Routes’ initiative
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, more than 2,500 schools across the nation and 133 in North Carolina took part in the “Safer School Routes” initiative to “Walk, Ride and Roll to School.”. Several parents and students in Garner tied up their shoe laces and decided...
Grammy-Award Winning Artists Ledisi, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kierra Sheard & Young Nudy To Headline NCCU’s Ultimate Homecoming Experience
Step Show, Parade, Football Game and Other Signature Events Also Scheduled. Grammy-Award winning artists will ignite the Bull City during North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) 2022 Ultimate Homecoming Experience festivities, Sunday, Oct. 30 through Saturday, Nov. 5. This year’s line-up for the university’s gospel, hip-hop and alumni concerts includes:...
Meet the unicorns: 5 NC startups valued above $1 billion, with three in Triangle
Cary’s Epic Games far and away leads the pack with a valuation of $31.5 billion.
Kid-approved best new NC State Fair food
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair can be a drain on your wallet - especially when you have children with you!. Children, at least mine anyway, always want to eat everything at the fair! With a lot of new options, I asked WRAL Family's Kid Reporter aka my son Colton to try some of the food to see which options were the most kid-friendly. That way you can plan which items you want to spend the money on!
FCP Completes $48 Million Acquisition of 297-Unit Grand Arbor Reserve Vintage Apartment Community in Raleigh-Durham Market
RALEIGH, NC - FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, NC. "Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors," said FCP's...
N.C. Mutual Life Insurance Company begins liquidation process
DURHAM, N.C. — The oldest Black-owned insurance company in the United States is coming to an end. Wake County's Superior Court has approved a petition to liquidate North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company. What You Need To Know. North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company is in the process of...
Triangle’s pediatric hospital bed shortage: What health officials, community can do
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What should you do if your child is sick and there’s a shortage of hospital beds? That’s a problem Triangle hospitals are facing right now. It comes as respiratory viruses — like influenza, COVID-19 and RSV — are surging among Triangle children.
Black & pink residue in ice machine: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 11)
Also this week, one Raleigh restaurant lacked “a clearly defined or discernable date marking process” for foods.
Raleigh Gunman Killed ‘Dedicated’ Mom-of-Three as She Jogged Along River Trail
It has been less than 24 hours since Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a teenage gunman in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her grieving father still can’t seem to believe his daughter is gone.“She’s a dedicated runner, a marathoner, an ultra-marathoner,” David Butler told The Daily Beast on Friday morning, referring to Karnatz, 49, in the present tense. “She has run the Boston Marathon several times, and several other marathons around the country. She loves to run along that Neuse River trail, which is where she was when she was attacked.”Karnatz was a school psychologist by training, although she hadn’t...
Used bookstore find leads to life-changing adventure
Kayla Ruff ’23 was standing in the rainforests of Andasibe, Madagascar, this summer while a pair of critically endangered indris – one of the largest of Madagascar's iconic lemur species – called to each other. “This was something I had seen on YouTube and in wildlife documentaries...
The Morning News: Raleigh Shooting, Severed Finger, UNC Basketball
In today’s news: a mass shooting in Raleigh, a preview of UNC basketball season, and a home invader identified by his own severed finger.
NC State Fair begins Thursday: What you need to know
If it’s not the 96 rides, it may be the nearly 40 new types of fair food that will have people excited to visit the N.C. State Fair.
New luxury student housing on Hillsborough Street means Raleigh hotel will be demolished
The former Brownstone Hotel will be torn down to make way for student housing, complete with spa, coffee shop and gym.
UNC Official Visit Preview: James Brown
A noticeable recruiting trend in Hubert Davis’ first 18 months as UNC’s head coach is competition. More often than not, Davis identifies two-to-three targets at a given position, offers them both scholarships, then starts the clock. In the 2024 class at lead guard both Elliot Cadeau and Boogie...
One day at the NC State Fair? How to do (almost) everything in a single trip
How much could you do in a single day? There’s so much to do at the NC State Fair, so we asked an expert for tips on making the most of your visit.
Duke could become 'wild card' for five-star prep
Despite not yet receiving an offer from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star junior Trentyn Flowers has repeatedly mentioned interest from the Blue Devils. But on Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, who ranks No. 22 on the 247Sports 2024 ...
