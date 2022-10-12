ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

ncssm.edu

Collaboration Empowers Summer Research in Physics Students to Delve into Complex, Interdisciplinary Research

Read more stories about students’ experiences in SRIP 2022. Each summer, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics offers Summer Research & Innovation Programs across disciplines for rising seniors in the residential and online NCSSM programs. Students create research proposals and then meet on campus during the summer for intensive, hands-on lab work.
DURHAM, NC
ncssm.edu

NCSSM’s Summer Research and Innovation Programs Nurture Critical Skills Across Disciplines

The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM) offers the Summer Research & Innovation Programs (SRIP) with opportunities in a wide variety of fields that are open to rising NCSSM seniors in both the residential and online programs. These programs, historically hosted at the NCSSM-Durham campus, will expand to include new offerings at the NCSSM-Morganton campus in 2023.
MORGANTON, NC
duke.edu

A Durham Mural Becomes a Destination for the Heart-Sore

The newest mural in Durham is also one of the most photographed. Durham residents and visitors alike stop at 112 S. Duke St. to stand in front of words that speak to their pain and sorrow, but also their resilience and hopes. “Life is so beautiful. Life is so hard.”
DURHAM, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Education
nccu.edu

Grammy-Award Winning Artists Ledisi, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kierra Sheard & Young Nudy To Headline NCCU’s Ultimate Homecoming Experience

Step Show, Parade, Football Game and Other Signature Events Also Scheduled. Grammy-Award winning artists will ignite the Bull City during North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) 2022 Ultimate Homecoming Experience festivities, Sunday, Oct. 30 through Saturday, Nov. 5. This year’s line-up for the university’s gospel, hip-hop and alumni concerts includes:...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Kid-approved best new NC State Fair food

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair can be a drain on your wallet - especially when you have children with you!. Children, at least mine anyway, always want to eat everything at the fair! With a lot of new options, I asked WRAL Family's Kid Reporter aka my son Colton to try some of the food to see which options were the most kid-friendly. That way you can plan which items you want to spend the money on!
RALEIGH, NC
multifamilybiz.com

FCP Completes $48 Million Acquisition of 297-Unit Grand Arbor Reserve Vintage Apartment Community in Raleigh-Durham Market

RALEIGH, NC - FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, NC. "Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors," said FCP's...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. Mutual Life Insurance Company begins liquidation process

DURHAM, N.C. — The oldest Black-owned insurance company in the United States is coming to an end. Wake County's Superior Court has approved a petition to liquidate North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company. What You Need To Know. North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company is in the process of...
DURHAM, NC
TheDailyBeast

Raleigh Gunman Killed ‘Dedicated’ Mom-of-Three as She Jogged Along River Trail

It has been less than 24 hours since Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a teenage gunman in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her grieving father still can’t seem to believe his daughter is gone.“She’s a dedicated runner, a marathoner, an ultra-marathoner,” David Butler told The Daily Beast on Friday morning, referring to Karnatz, 49, in the present tense. “She has run the Boston Marathon several times, and several other marathons around the country. She loves to run along that Neuse River trail, which is where she was when she was attacked.”Karnatz was a school psychologist by training, although she hadn’t...
RALEIGH, NC
ncssm.edu

Used bookstore find leads to life-changing adventure

Kayla Ruff ’23 was standing in the rainforests of Andasibe, Madagascar, this summer while a pair of critically endangered indris – one of the largest of Madagascar's iconic lemur species – called to each other. “This was something I had seen on YouTube and in wildlife documentaries...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC Official Visit Preview: James Brown

A noticeable recruiting trend in Hubert Davis’ first 18 months as UNC’s head coach is competition. More often than not, Davis identifies two-to-three targets at a given position, offers them both scholarships, then starts the clock. In the 2024 class at lead guard both Elliot Cadeau and Boogie...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke could become 'wild card' for five-star prep

Despite not yet receiving an offer from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star junior Trentyn Flowers has repeatedly mentioned interest from the Blue Devils. But on Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, who ranks No. 22 on the 247Sports 2024 ...
DURHAM, NC

