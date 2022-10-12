Read full article on original website
Collaboration Empowers Summer Research in Physics Students to Delve into Complex, Interdisciplinary Research
Read more stories about students’ experiences in SRIP 2022. Each summer, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics offers Summer Research & Innovation Programs across disciplines for rising seniors in the residential and online NCSSM programs. Students create research proposals and then meet on campus during the summer for intensive, hands-on lab work.
NCSSM’s Summer Research and Innovation Programs Nurture Critical Skills Across Disciplines
The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM) offers the Summer Research & Innovation Programs (SRIP) with opportunities in a wide variety of fields that are open to rising NCSSM seniors in both the residential and online programs. These programs, historically hosted at the NCSSM-Durham campus, will expand to include new offerings at the NCSSM-Morganton campus in 2023.
